Unseasonably warm weather will be with us through most of the week before major changes impact our weather pattern toward the end of the week with colder temps and chances of precip coming. For today, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a high around 77 degrees. The winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a low around 64 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 10-15 mph.

ABILENE, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO