brownwoodnews.com
2022-23 Lady Lions one of youngest teams of Hohertz’s coaching era
Heather Hohertz is beginning her 14th campaign as Brownwood Lady Lions head coach, but the 2022-23 squad may be the youngest in terms of varsity experience she has fielded. Just two seniors – and one starter – return from last year’s 20-14 bi-district finalist squad, while two freshmen and four sophomores are among the 10 players on the roster as the season tips off Tuesday, Nov. 8 at Eastland.
brownwoodnews.com
Final Local Football Standings – End of Regular Season
— Week 11 Games (Nov. 3-5) Rising Star 2, Moran 0 (forfeit)
brownwoodnews.com
WEEK 11 REWIND: Comanche completes undefeated district run with 49-7 victory over Eastland
COMANCHE – After winning just one game in head coach Jake Escobar’s first season, the Comanche Indians are District 5-3A Division II champions in year two, notching their ninth victory in 10 tries, 49-7 over Eastland, in Friday’s regular-season finale. Comanche (9-1, 5-0) jumped out to a...
brownwoodnews.com
Gary Leo Allison
Henry Gary Leo Allison, 64, of Brownwood, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Friday, November 4, 2022. Visitation will be held Friday, November 11, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Funeral will be held in Heartland Funeral Home Chapel Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 10:00 AM with interment to follow at Greenleaf Cemetery officiated by Bill Slaymaker.
Cowboys Shut Down Kangaroos On Senior Day
ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ football team celebrated senior day with a 31-3 win over Austin College in American Southwest Conference action on Saturday afternoon at Shelton Stadium.
brownwoodnews.com
Jimmy Don Sliger
Jimmy Don Sliger, age 72 of Brownwood, TX, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 03, 2022, at his home with his wife by his side. Don was born in Chillicothe,TX to Aaron and Thelma Christine Fox Sliger on June 18, 1950. Don owned his own roofing company and was a...
brownwoodnews.com
Peter Clements Romig
Peter Clements Romig was born to Ray and Wanda Romig on August 28, 1949, the middle of three brothers (Jim and Russell). Peter grew up in Brownwood, attending South Elementary as a child and graduating from Brownwood High School in 1967. He died fighting a second bout of meningitis in Yakima, Washington, on October 31, 2022 (already All Saints Day in Texas).
brownwoodnews.com
Brian Kelly Riddle
Funeral service for Brian Kelly Riddle, 48 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Saturday, November 5, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene area forecast: Monday November 7th
Unseasonably warm weather will be with us through most of the week before major changes impact our weather pattern toward the end of the week with colder temps and chances of precip coming. For today, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a high around 77 degrees. The winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a low around 64 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 10-15 mph.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Taylor County, TX
Texas’s Taylor County is a thriving community with a rich history, attractions, and things to do. It's named after the Taylor brothers, who died at the Battle of the Alamo, and it is the perfect place to visit if you're interested in knowing a large chunk of Texas history.
brownwoodnews.com
Nearly 1,000 ballots cast on final day of early voting, 6,929 overall
During Friday’s final day of early voting, 956 ballots were cast bringing the total number of votes for the Nov. 8 general election to 6,929 – which is 28 percent of the registered voters in the county. State races on the ballot include Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General,...
brownwoodnews.com
Veterans Day program set for Nov. 11 at Central Texas Veterans Memorial
Brownwood‘s Veterans Day program will be on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 11 AM at the Central Texas Veterans Memorial. We will be dedicating plaques honoring 1964 Brownwood High School graduate Brigadier General Dan Locker and former State Representative Lieutenant Colonel Bob Turner. Navy Commander Chaplain Jim Looby and State Representative Glenn Rogers will speak. Lieutenant Colonel James Masters, Commander of VFW post 3278, will be the master of ceremonies. Local patriotic businesses will be recognized. We have chairs but you may want to bring your own lawn chair.
BREAKING NEWS: Truck and RV collide near Old Anson Road
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A truck and RV collided off of I-20 heading west early Sunday afternoon, taking out a guard rail in the process. Around 1:00 p.m. Sunday, November 6, two vehicles collided on I-20 near the Grape Street exit. 2:07 p.m. UPDATE: Traffic is slightly backed up and tow trucks are on scene. […]
brownwoodnews.com
Veterans Day honorees: Harriette and Roland Graves
Brownwood’s Welcome W. Chandler Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas have created 12 posters featuring 17 Brown County veterans. The Daughters created the posters to publicize the approximately 2,000 veterans buried at Greenleaf Cemetery and to encourage citizens to purchase wreaths to honor these heroes, a program sponsored by Wreaths Across America. Posters are displayed this month at the Brown County Museum of History in recognition of Veterans Day.
ktxs.com
Abilene man arrested for aggravated robbery
ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man has been arrested for an aggravated robbery that took place at a north Abilene store. According to a press release, Daniel Lee Rodriguez, 40, of Abilene, was arrested on November 4th. Rodriguez allegedly entered a cell phone store on the 3200 block of North First Street, and threatened employees with a weapon, demanding money.
Crossing This Texas Bridge Is A Big NOPE! And Here’s Why!
Look, I love to cross over bridges, but this one? I might have to pass! Hold On Tight! Have You Driven Across This Swinging Bridge Here In Texas?. Would you drive over a bridge that moves as you drive over it? Yeah, you heard right. As your vehicle goes over the bridge, the bridge moves up and down as you cross it. What's happening here? It's what happens when you drive over a SUSPENSION bridge.
‘It’s just what my heart and soul needed’: Dog and cow’s friendship brings peace to Brownwood family
BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Kay Dyer has always been an animal person. Which is why she and her husband now have seven pets on their Lake Brownwood land. Three dogs and four cats all living in harmony. “Seven so far, I did see a kitty cat the other day that came up to the door,” Dyer […]
Crime Reports: Moonshine-drinking man arrested at Abilene shelter while on acid, woman accused of throwing beer at disabled baby daddy
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2300 block of S 23rd Street – Theft of PropertyA victim reported his motorcycle […]
Veterans Day Parade honors local heroes in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A special day to thank our local veterans and service members. The annual Veterans Day parade in downtown Abilene brought people of all ages to watch floats, performances, and service members marching. Richard Olguin, Vietnam War Veteran, recounted that for Vietnam war troops things weren’t always easy when they came back […]
Abilene police search for more clues in report of ‘foreign object’ found inside trick-or-treater’s candy
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) is looking for more information from the public after a Halloween candy was reportedly tampered with and handed out to a trick-or-treater Monday night. APD told KTAB/KRBC a South Abilene family reported, on Tuesday, that a candy bar with a needle was found in a young […]
