ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sportico

Baker’s World Series Success, Bochy’s Hire Leads MLB‘s Wave of Elder Managers

After Dusty Baker won his first World Series title in 25 years of managing, he made his plans for the future clear. “What’s next? I said if I win one I want to win two,” he said Saturday night after his Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies, 4-1, winning the series in six games at Minute Maid Park. At 73, Baker is the oldest manager in Major League Baseball, and he wants another shot at it at 74. Baker won in his third try, losing in 2002 with the San Francisco Giants and last year with the Astros. “I mean, the one was...
HOUSTON, TX
The Staten Island Advance

Hey Hal Steinbrenner: Don’t you dare ghost Yankees fans | Klapisch

What a shame it was to watch and listen as the Yankees wasted a chance to make peace with their traumatized fans. Friday’s 90-minute press conference – the equivalent of a playoff post mortem – should’ve been conducted by Hal Steinbrenner. He should’ve gone to great lengths to assure YES viewers the Yankees are still in the business of winning championships.
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
64K+
Followers
41K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy