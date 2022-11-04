Read full article on original website
The Houston Astros win 2022 World SeriesCoach Larry DavisHouston, TX
The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Where To Buy Delicious Holiday Pies in PhillyTeressa P.
Remembering the first of 1,000+ World Series home runsIBWAAWilliamsport, PA
Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
2022 World Series Game 6: Alvarez blasts Houston Astros to title in 4-1 win over Philadelphia Phillies
HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez hit a towering, go-ahead homer and the Houston Astros clinched their second World Series title in six seasons and got Dusty Baker his first crown as a manager, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 on Saturday night. Alvarez blasted a three-run drive...
Mets’ Jacob deGrom ‘wants to come back,’ teammate says
Maybe the Mets can expect to see Jacob deGrom back next year. The ace is expected to opt out of his contract but according to teammate Mark Canha, the right-hander would like to figure something out with the Mets. Canha told the New York Post’s Mike Puma:. “Jake told...
Baker’s World Series Success, Bochy’s Hire Leads MLB‘s Wave of Elder Managers
After Dusty Baker won his first World Series title in 25 years of managing, he made his plans for the future clear. “What’s next? I said if I win one I want to win two,” he said Saturday night after his Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies, 4-1, winning the series in six games at Minute Maid Park. At 73, Baker is the oldest manager in Major League Baseball, and he wants another shot at it at 74. Baker won in his third try, losing in 2002 with the San Francisco Giants and last year with the Astros. “I mean, the one was...
The Houston Astros are the world champions in baseball | Get your fan gear (caps, T-shirts and hoodies)
The Houston Astros are the World Series champions after they beat the Philadelphia Phillies, 4-1, Saturday night at home. The Astros, behind Yordan Alvarez, Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and World Series MVP Jeremy Peña, won the best-of-seven series in six games. Soon after the game, fans of the Astros...
Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s wife Samantha runs New York City Marathon: How did she do?
On the first day of Yankees slugger Aaron Judge’s free agency, the star right fielder was waiting at the finish line for his wife, Samantha Bracksieck Judge, who ran in the 2022 New York City Marathon on Sunday. Judge, along with Yankees outfielder/designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton, presented her with...
Hey Hal Steinbrenner: Don’t you dare ghost Yankees fans | Klapisch
What a shame it was to watch and listen as the Yankees wasted a chance to make peace with their traumatized fans. Friday’s 90-minute press conference – the equivalent of a playoff post mortem – should’ve been conducted by Hal Steinbrenner. He should’ve gone to great lengths to assure YES viewers the Yankees are still in the business of winning championships.
