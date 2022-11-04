ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Man accused of dismembering roommate with chainsaw at Phoenix home

Scottsdale Public Art, which puts on the Canal Convergence, is hoping to attract more than half a million people. The crash happened around 9 p.m. on State Route 51 near McDowell Road. Man scammed 3 times by Phoenix mother accused of faking child's brain cancer. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Nov. 4-6

Nov. 3-7 Phoenix Raceway - 7602 Jimmie Johnson Dr, Avondale, AZ 85323. "Meet 165 award-winning, juried fine artists at this Signature Event! Sip fine wines and listen to the tunes of live musicians, while strolling throughout small to life-sized bronze sculptures, paintings, metal, clay, wood, stone, glass, ceramic, copper, found objects and mixed media sculptures. See an array of pottery, photography, one-of-a-kind jewelry designs, batiks and much more!"
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Dog attacked by owl while on a walk in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A woman walking with her dog says an owl tried to attack her dog in Scottsdale. Chelsea Grubb caught the moment on video. It shows a Great Horned Owl sitting in a tree staring at them. It starts to move it's head back and forth then finally flies right at them.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

5 people hospitalized, including 3 kids after crash in Phoenix

Scottsdale Public Art, which puts on the Canal Convergence, is hoping to attract more than half a million people. Man accused of dismembering roommate with chainsaw at Phoenix home. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Police say they found the chainsaw at a pawn shop and could smell decomposition on it...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Your Guide to the Canal Convergence Art Festival in Scottsdale This November

Canal Convergence, the annual festival presented by Scottsdale Public Art, marks its 10th anniversary in 2022. The 10-day festival, which this year is called Celebrating 10 Years of Water + Art + Light, brings together more than a dozen works of art from around the world, plus tours, workshops, live performances and more.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

New Ahwatukee lab offers affordable tests

A new business in Ahwatukee that promises people affordable tests for a wide range of health conditions and check-ups is co-owned by someone who knows the community well. Brandy Lloyd, who opened Any Lab Test Now at 4025 E. Chandler Blvd. with her husband Brad, grew up in Ahwatukee and graduated from Mountain Pointe High School.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

No charges, but a history of abuse allegations against Arizona teacher, LDS bishop, volunteer

PHOENIX — A former school teacher arrested last year for the alleged assault of two Phoenix junior high students will not be criminally charged, 12News has learned. Glendon Templeton, 62, previously a bishop for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (LDS), was accused of groping the teen girls when he was their volleyball coach at Canyon Springs STEM Academy in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Chandler, AZ

The city of Chandler in Maricopa County, Arizona, is more than a charming downtown and attractions. It has a bustling culinary scene that values local fare. So, it would be excellent not to miss the food scene in this city, located on the outskirts of Phoenix. It's a terrific destination...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Man says Phoenix mother accused of faking child’s brain cancer scammed him 3 times

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix mother and accused scam artist allegedly faked her child’s brain cancer to rip off donors. She’s now facing fraud charges, and since her arrest, more and more victims keep coming forward with stories of how she reportedly ripped them off. Angel Quihuis told Arizona’s Family that he and his girlfriend, who worked with the suspected fraudster’s husband, moved them into their home because they were living in a motel. In that time period, Quihuis said he was scammed three different times.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mold growth on veggies, food not date marked among violations uncovered at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Fast Growing Chicken Sandwich Chain Coming to Town

A new fried chicken restaurant is opening soon.Eiliv Aceron/Unsplash. The chicken sandwich segment of the restaurant industry has been one of the fastest-growing categories in the United States. More and more specialty chicken sandwich restaurants are opening across the country, and others that had formerly been regional-specific have started to spread across the nation. One of the newest, fastest-growing chicken sandwich restaurants within the fast-casual sector has officially set its sights on Arizona, with a new restaurant set to open by the end of the year.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

