Oblong, IL

Oblong accepts four resignations

By By Angela Ridgway
Robinson Daily News
Robinson Daily News
 3 days ago

The Oblong Village board met Wednesday evening and accepted four resignation letters as well as two bids for two lots in the new TIF district the Village is working on.
The board heard the resignation letters from Chad Pusey, part time Oblong Police Officer; Shali Greathouse, part time officer; Jordan Bowen, part time officer; and Byron Sanders, custodian/grounds keeper for the Village.
Pusey will train the new Oblong Chief of Police, Colton Williamson, on the administrative end and then will be done being an officer in Oblong.
Sanders has been with the Village for more than 20 years and will retire on Dec. 30.
The board opened sealed bids, during the meeting, for lots 3 and 6 in the new TIF district.
Each lot had two bidders. Orville York was the high bidder on both lots.
On lot 3, he bid $2,000, beating out Bill Burke’s bid of $1,000.
For lot 6, York bid $2,080, beating out Burke’s bid of $1,000.
York will have one year to build a house on each lot or the property is returned to the Village.
Several items were tabled until future meetings.
The board discussed changing the long distance carrier at the Municipal Building. They are going to look into different carriers before the next meeting.
Trustee, Keith Waldrop, discussed the option to buy three picnic tables for the park. The tables are made out of recycled plastic and cost $800 each. He wanted to move the current picnic tables to the campsites. The board liked the idea and will discuss it toward the end of the fiscal year to see if it is in the budget to have them there for the spring and summer months next year.
A discussion was held about Paws for Prevention doing a blitz this winter and catching feral cats in Village limits. The organization would catch the feral cats, get them spayed or neutered, and return them to where they picked them up in Oblong.
The cost for the blitz will be $3,150.
“What is the cost of a spay and neuter compared to the cost of a bullet,” Waldrop said.
An Oblong resident added his input to the cat problem too.
“Killing cats would cut down on the population sooner,” Jerry Snider said.
The board decided to table the idea of fixing around 45 feral cats that are taking over neighborhoods in Oblong.
Kim Russell addressed the board about the Guarding Center, located in the Home Health Building on North Allen in Robinson. The center has been in the county since 2009.
Even though the center is not new to the area, she was promoting public awareness and giving information on what they do to help children of abuse.
They speak to children, usually from law enforcement or Illinois Department of Children and Family Services referrals, who have been the victim of abuse or a witness to abuse.
So far this year, they have interviewed 105 children in Crawford County.
The service is at no charge to the families and the center in a not for profit organization.
They are always accepting donations.
Russell stated that the SAFE-T Act that will eliminate cash bail on Jan. 1, will hurt their program since some of the money came from bails. She also stated that funding for them has also been cut.
Even though most of the children they speak with are referrals from law enforcement or DCFS, they do have a hotline number where abuse can be reported. The hotline is 800-25ABUSE, (800-252-2873).
Nick Hinterscher asked the board if the tavern can get an extra hour on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
The board agreed to the extra hour which would mean that night last call would be at 12:30 a.m. and everyone must be out by 1 a.m.
Burke gave an update on the fair board project of tearing down the grandstand.
He stated that Mike Munson will be doing the work of tearing it down.
A Christmas bonus for full time and part time Village employees and a tentative Christmas dinner for employees were set.
The full time employee bonus is $115 while the part time bonus is $85.
Trustees discussed dates and times for the Christmas dinner at Mildred’s and will contact Hinterscher to see if Dec. 6 at 5:30 p.m. is available.
Gary Lanter, Oblong Water Work Superintendant, is taking steps to be proactive about a water line issue on South Adams.
They are planning on replacing a section of the line that keeps causing issues but they need to get a permit from the railroad since the line goes under the railroad tracks.
They are looking into replacing 700-800 feet of water line.
The permit costs $1,250 and the board agreed that they needed to stay proactive on the situation and agreed to get the permit.
Lanter also announced that the Village is picking up bagged and boxed leaves right now and the truck will be available later this month for pick ups.
Residents are asked to call Village Hall to give their address for leaves and the employees will come and pick them up.
Oblong Mayor, Teresa Fielder, stated that the Village was donating $500 to the Oblong Chamber of Commerce to contribute toward the clean up expenses from the Fall Follies that was held recently.
Fielder also stated that Good Energy has successfully negotiated a bid price for Village residents and businesses that contract through Ameren.
The new price will be 0.1189 per kilowatt hour. It is more than what it has been and the contract will be from Feb. 2023 - Dec. 2024.
Indiana Railroad Santa Train will be in Oblong on Dec. 4.
The train will be in Oblong from 10:45 a.m. until 12:15 p.m.
The county is working on getting a Boys and Girls Club.
The county board approved $300,000 in funding and the project is in the works to bring a place to the county that young people can be involved in.

Robinson Daily News

Robinson Daily News

Robinson, IL
