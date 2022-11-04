Read full article on original website
Related
Eastern New Mexico University Portales campus closed Friday
PORTALES, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Eastern New Mexico University said that the university’s Portales campus is canceling classes Friday, Nov. 4 due to the city’s ongoing water outages. According to officials, the Portales campus will be closed and classes are canceled Friday. As was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, the City of Portales said in […]
City of Portales without water after leak found in main line
PORTALES, N.M. (AP) — The city of Portales will be without water until a leak in the 24-inch main water line can be repaired, authorities said Thursday. City crews found the leak overnight and were working to fix the problem, but officials said there was no immediate timetable for the repairs to be completed. Portales […]
KFDA
Police: 3 Amarillo males using fake checks at banks in Clovis
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Police are investigating fake checks that some Amarillo males have tried to use at banks in Clovis. Clovis Police Department said over the past couple of weeks, several Clovis banks reported individuals from Texas are trying to cash forged checks. The fake checks have real...
Cannon Air Force Base officials: Airman killed in Curry County crash
The Sheriff's Office is currently investigating what happened.
abc7amarillo.com
Water Outage: Portales schools, ENMU closed again Friday; playoff game moved to Clovis
PORTALES, New Mexico (KVII) — Portales Municipal Schools and Eastern New Mexico University will be closed again Friday due to a city wide water outage. The outage was caused by a water main near Bryan Street. Crews have been working to repair it since Thursday morning. As a result...
abc7amarillo.com
Portales water outage restored, boil water notice issued; city manager issues statement
PORTALES, N.M. (KVII) — Following a city-wide water outage caused by a water main break, the City of Portales has announced that repairs are complete and residents will need to boil water until further notice. Officials reported the completion of repairs late Thursday night on social media. The break...
KFDA
Officials: Cannon Air Force Base Airman dies from crash on his way to report for duty
CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KFDA) - A Cannon Air Force Base Airman has died after colliding with a tree on his way to report for duty, Wednesday morning. According to officials, on Wednesday, at around 4:40 a.m., Curry County deputies were called to a single-vehicle crash on the west side of Clovis.
Clovis Police Department investigating cases of alleged check fraud
CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department reports that it is currently investigating several instances of alleged check fraud. Over the past several weeks, multiple banks in Clovis reported that several people, allegedly from Texas, have attempted to cash forged checks, according to the police department. Officials said the checks have real local businesses […]
