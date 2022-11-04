ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, NM

KFDA

Police: 3 Amarillo males using fake checks at banks in Clovis

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Police are investigating fake checks that some Amarillo males have tried to use at banks in Clovis. Clovis Police Department said over the past couple of weeks, several Clovis banks reported individuals from Texas are trying to cash forged checks. The fake checks have real...
CLOVIS, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Clovis Police Department investigating cases of alleged check fraud

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department reports that it is currently investigating several instances of alleged check fraud. Over the past several weeks, multiple banks in Clovis reported that several people, allegedly from Texas, have attempted to cash forged checks, according to the police department. Officials said the checks have real local businesses […]
CLOVIS, NM

