ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAR News

Green District salad restaurant opens first of 3 Valley stores

Green District, a private-equity-backed fast-casual restaurant concept from Louisville, Kentucky, is set to open its first location in Arizona later this month. The growing restaurant chain’s first eatery in the Valley will be in a 2,256-square-foot space in the Circle G Gateway Center near the intersection of Power and Ray roads in Gilbert. It is set to open on Nov. 10.
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Kari Lake responds to suspicious package sent to Phoenix campaign office

Arizona GOP candidates hold “meet and greet” ahead of midterm election. Arizona GOP candidates have been at the center of national attention despite voter support. Many candidates have used their campaigns to discuss border security, abortion, inflation, and fentanyl. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visits Phoenix ahead of...
PHOENIX, AZ
phoenixmag.com

PHOENIX City Guide to Dining in the West Valley

Look past the chains and you’ll find a treasure trove of ethnic eateries in the West Valley. Chef-owner Charles Schwerd has manned the grill for Mastro’s, Ruth’s Chris and, most recently, John Elway’s Denver steakhouse. While steaks occupy the front burner, there are seafood options and enough hearty appetizers and salads for eaters to craft a lighter meal. $$$
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

10th annual Canal Convergence underway on Scottsdale Waterfront

SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS 5) -- The 10th annual Canal Convergence kicked off Friday night on the Scottsdale Waterfront. The free event features artwork, food, drink, and everything in between. This year’s theme centers around water, light, and art. Scottsdale Public Art, which puts on the Canal Convergence, is hoping to attract...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

5 people hospitalized, including 3 kids after crash in Phoenix

Scottsdale Public Art, which puts on the Canal Convergence, is hoping to attract more than half a million people. Man accused of dismembering roommate with chainsaw at Phoenix home. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Police say they found the chainsaw at a pawn shop and could smell decomposition on it...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Dinner in Mesa pizza parlor turned into an attempted murder-suicide

Temperatures are dropping and the wind chill is making it pretty cold in northern Arizona after the region was hit by snow. Phoenix broadcasters own "White Lives Matter" trademark. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Ramses Ja and Quinton “Q” Ward were asked by the previous trademark owner to take it...
PHOENIX, AZ
peoriatimes.com

Development agreement in place for Old Town Peoria

Thanks to a new development agreement with Zonapart LLC/Arizona Partners in Real Estate (AZPRE), the city of Peoria is one step closer to redeveloping the heart of its city. The project aims to bring vibrant, new restaurants and retail to five city parcels in Peoria’s historic Old Town area.
PEORIA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Body found in Phoenix canal near 7th and Dunlap avenues, police say

PHOENIX - A dead body was found inside a Phoenix canal on the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 6, the police department said. The unidentified body was found inside the canal near Dunlap and 7th avenues. "The area was secured and additional resources were called to assist with the recovery," Phoenix...
PHOENIX, AZ
Glendale Star

Kids eat free at these Glendale restaurants

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar (multiple locations) • 9330 W. Northern Avenue, Glendale, 623-877-4885, applebees.com. • 5880 W. Peoria Avenue, Glendale, 623-878-3500, applebees.com. Free kids meal provided with the purchase of any full adult entrée. Denny’s (multiple locations) • 15161 W. Thunderbird Road, Glendale, 623-877-1502,. • 4303...
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

On the house hunt? Here are some of the most affordable areas in the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- For the first time since 2002, the average interest rate on a 30-year mortgage is above 7%, and it will likely continue to climb after the Fed announced another rate hike Wednesday afternoon. For some buyers, the sticker shock is forcing them to put the house hunt on hold, but it doesn’t have to.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Dog attacked by owl while on a walk in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A woman walking with her dog says an owl tried to attack her dog in Scottsdale. Chelsea Grubb caught the moment on video. It shows a Great Horned Owl sitting in a tree staring at them. It starts to move it's head back and forth then finally flies right at them.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

One person dead in a Mesa apartment, police investigating

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead after a reported shooting in a Mesa apartment on Sunday morning. Mesa police were called to an apartment complex northeast of Southern Avenue and Dobson Road some time between 4:30 and 5:30 a.m. on Sunday. When officers arrived, they found a person with a gunshot wound who died. Police haven’t released the identity of the person or any other information about them.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Gift and Thrift is a little consignment shop worth checking out in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Nadeen and Steven do it all. They create local art, and local music, are raising young kids, throwing vendor markets, and running businesses. They used to make jewelry and resin art they sold at various markets and consignment shops around Mesa. When one of those...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Steve Hartman talks about his surprise at a Phoenix classroom

A SanTan Junior High School club organizes shoe recycling on campus. These students are environmentally conscious at a young age, and we think that is Something Good!. Phoenix-area man fighting to increase awareness for Alzheimer's after losing father. Updated: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:36 PM MST. |. Brandon Barkwell was...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy