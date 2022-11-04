Read full article on original website
The Estée Lauder Cos. Is Still in Running for Tom Ford
Gucci owner Kering may have emerged as being in advanced talks to acquire Tom Ford International, but the deal is far from done and the Estée Lauder Cos. is not out of the picture. The beauty giant is understood to still be in the running and preparing to submit a formal bid, sources told WWD, with the deadline said to be this week.More from WWDSalma Hayek, Emma Watson and More Attended the Kering Foundation Caring for Women DinnerBackstage at Tom Ford RTW Spring 2023Tom Ford RTW Spring 2023 A spokeswoman for Lauder declined to comment, as did a representatives for Kering and...
Puma's Current CEO Reported to Become CEO of adidas
According to reports, ‘s current CEO is expected to become the new CEO of. . News of the rumor comes weeks after Kasper Rørsted announced his plan to step down from the Chief Executive Officer role he has held at adidas since 2016. The reports note that adidas...
Riccardo Tisci Relaunched His Namesake Label and Harry Styles Starred for Gucci in This Week's Top Fashion News
Fashion made strides this week, on both business and sartorial fronts alike. Among the many standout moments, Riccardo Tisci unveiled his first design under his namesake fashion brand in 17 years,. reportedly engaged in advanced discussions about acquiring Tom Ford, and Bottega Veneta launched a lifetime warranty. It was a...
Awake NY FW22 Offers Gallant Graphics, Punchy Prints and Classic Cuts
Awake NY has been staying busy over the last few months. The brand collaborated with US Soccer, Nanamica, ASICS and even UPS since their SS22 collection dropped in May, and now they’re back with an expansive FW22 offering plus its accompanying lookbook. Founder Angelo Baque has a knack for bringing in influences from all over the fashion spectrum, mixing formalwear with streetwear and bright, bold patterns and prints with muted earth tones in seamless fashion to showcase the vibrance of New York City, and this new collection is a strong showing of the brand’s influences.
Y-3 Closes Out "20 Years: Recoded" Celebration With Palace Collaboration
This year and Yohji Yamamoto celebrated two decades of their storied Y-3 partnership with the “20 Years: Recoded” series, to close out the celebrations Y-3 has come together Palace for a collaborative collection. The special range sees the uniquely British imprint reinterpret archival pieces from Y-3’s history. The spin on a legacy of iconic designs resulted in an expansive selection of apparel, accessories, and footwear.
AlixPartners Talks Retail Disruption, Takes Different Spin on ‘Digital First’
Making a mindset shift to become a digital-first retailer could be crucial for the industry’s stability in the future, noted analysts from AlixPartners, who also discussed paths of least resistance for achieving it during WWD’s Apparel & Retail CEO Summit. During the session “Digital-First Retail: A Path to...
"White Lives Matter" Trademark Owners Will Only Even Begin to Consider Selling for $1 Billion USD
Ramses Ja and Quinton Ward, co-hosts of Civic Cipher and the owner of the “White Lives Matter” trademark, will only even begin to consider selling the rights of the phrase for a hefty sum of $1 billion USD. Speaking to TMZ, the radio hosts first clarified that they...
Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week
Following last week’s slew of , HBX Archives is back with another wide selection of casual street-style apparel and footwear pieces for week 94. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for sourcing unique pieces from the fashion and streetwear world. From brands like Gucci and Stone Island to sacai and Burberry, HBX Archives sources interesting pieces of the past for sale on its online web store.
Audio-Technica Debuts Limited-Edition Clear Acrylic Record Player
After returning with a modernized version of its “Sound Burger,” Audio-Technica continues to celebrate its 60th anniversary with a limited-edition AT-LP2022 turntable found in a unique clear acrylic finish. The transparent 30mm high-density body works to reduce resonance while revealing the inner workings of the belt-drive motor. Arriving...
Prada Dunks Its Loafers Into a Pot of Rhinestones and Studs
Holiday season is upon us, and putting a dazzle in your step is with its latest sparkling offering — the black brushed leather loafers with studs and rhinestones. Here, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons‘ team cover the black leather base with hundreds of hand-applied appliqués, ranging from small silver-toned metal studs to larger diamond and sapphire-like rhinestones, working themselves across the silhouette organically, as if you’ve stepped into a pot of glitter — in an even more manic fashion than last year’s pair.
Are 'The Louis Vuittons' the Most Fashionable Rock Band Around?
The Louis Vuittons. You might have heard of them, but they’re quite new to the rock scene, and to spread the word they’ve just dropped a new merch tee. Indeed, the famed French fashion house. is getting its rock on with the LV Concert Print T-shirt, a piece...
GANT Pens “A Love Letter to New York” for FW22
Channeling its New York roots, GANT collaborates with two global artists to rework the window displays of its London and Paris flagship stores for its Fall/Winter 2022 campaign aptly titled “A Love Letter to New York.”. Despite being raised in global cities, the artists: Anna Lomax and Delphine Diallo...
Check Out An Exclusive Palace Gucci Lookbook
Last month, Palace Skateboards and Gucci announced their debut collaboration, which was met with waves of acclaim from the fashion world. Even though there have been too many collaborations to count in recent years, this one was able to easily break through the noise. To celebrate the collection’s release, Palace Gucci has unveiled its latest editorial, which was shot by Palace’s own Charlie Young.
Larry Stanton's Artwork Decorates Acne Studios' Latest Capsule Collection
Following the reveal of its collaborative footwear capsule with KERO, Acne Studios is debuting a limited collection celebrating late artist Larry Stanton. Dubbed “Acne Studios Loves Larry Stanton,” the capsule collection features two cotton T-shirts, a scarf, a jacquard blanket, and a duo of printed lampshades. One top arrives with a purple base and a self-portrait of the late artist, while the other boasts a white construction and scribbled text that reads “I’M GOING TO MAKE IT,” highlighting the words that Stanton affirmed during his final days in hospital.
THE DROP Positions LOUIS XIII’s Iconic Cognac At the Intersection of Digital Nomadism and Conceptual Maximalism
LOUIS XIII unveils THE DROP, entrusting the essence of its iconic cognac in a set of five 10ml bottles, each emblematic of today’s contemporary style vanguard. Each bottle embodies the youthful mood and mindset (Loud, Glow, Bold, Smooth and Bright), inspired by today’s digital nomads and tastemakers. Enticing a new generation of cognac connoisseurs, THE DROP welcomes you to embark on life’s journeys as a creation of your own making, whenever and wherever.
RIMOWA Unveils Limited-Edition Poker Attaché Case
After revealing a 12-bottle wine case created with input from Lebron James, RIMOWA now unveils another limited-edition creation, a Poker Attaché briefcase in silver. Found in the luxury luggage manufacturer’s signature anodized aluminum finish, the sleek handheld case arrives as a premium on-the-go setup for card lovers. Defining...
Early Look at an Upcoming Tom Sachs x Nike General Purpose Shoe Colorway
Tom Sachs isn’t a fan of consumers buying sneakers just to stow away in the closet to collect dust or resell for monetary value. He wants you to rock your kicks and rock them often. And through his latest General Purpose Shoe collaborations with. , he’s made this easier...
It's "A New Dawn" For Ferragamo's Just-Released SS23 Preview Collection
After new creative director Maximilian Davis sent his first Ferragamo show down the runway at Milan Fashion Week in September, select pieces from the show have now been made available for purchase. Titled “A New Dawn,” the preview collection was inspired by two different parts of Hollywood history: Salvatore Ferragamo’s time in/impact on Hollywood and long-standing relationships with its stars plus the “ease and sensuality” of modern-day Hollywood. “I wanted to pay tribute to Salvatore’s start by bringing in the culture of Hollywood – but new Hollywood,” said Davis. “Its ease and sensuality; its sunset and sunrise.”
