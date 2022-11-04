Waynedale's strong start falls short against Independence in regional semifinals

BARBERTON — Waynedale couldn’t have asked for a better start Thursday night.

Aggressive serving set the tone, something they used for early leads in both the first and second sets.

Unfortunately, the Golden Bears didn’t have enough to sustain either of those early advantages as they dropped their Division III Regional semifinal 25-19, 25-20, 25-16 to Independence.

“We came out with that big lead with our serving, our execution was perfect,” said Waynedale coach Jen Lauber, whose team finished the year 18-7. “We missed a couple of hits and that seemed to take some of the momentum from us.

“For some reason, we never recovered from that.”

An early 6-1 lead in the opening game was quickly erased by the Blue Devils (18-8), who then turned around in the second set by rallying from a seven-point deficit midway through to set up a quick third set to finish things out.

That recipe was more than enough to help Independence advance to Saturday’s regional final, where it will face Lake Catholic. The Cougars also recorded a three-game sweep of Columbiana Crestview in Thursday’s other semifinal.

“We were trying find ourselves, all the way through set two and never could get into a nice rhythm,” Lauber said. “After losing set one, it took us out of it and we never recovered.”

A lot of that had to do with the Devils' tandem of Sammy Barther and Haley Wilson. The outside-hitting duo seemed to either come up with a crucial kill or be at the service line when the team made a run.

The Golden Bears did an efficient job, early on, of keeping the ball away from Barther and Wilson with some pin-point serving.

In the first set, however, Independence stormed back with Wilson recording three aces and Barther registering five kills as it took an early game that saw seven ties and three lead changes.

Waynedale bounced back in the second by pushing its opening lead out to a 16-9 advantage, thanks to a strong night from middle hitter Alyssa Geiser, before the Blue Devils struck again. This time, it was Barther, Wilson and Emily Richards doing the damage in what would turn into a 16-4 run to close the set.

That aggressiveness at the net led to the Bears getting out of system, something that Lauber feels was the difference.

“I think we made more unforced errors than they did and that's what killed us,” she said. “We tried to take care of the ball all season, but it just wasn't there tonight.

“They were taking it down-line on us, and we have shorter blockers. They were bigger and more physical than us.”

That momentum carried into the third as it was 20-9 Independence with a host perfectly-placed blocks setting the tone. But Waynedale went down swinging, as its own aggressiveness, which included a pair of timely hits from Callie Wolf and Geiser, pulled the locals within six before the Blue Devils closed the match out.

The back row of the Bears was busy all night, notably Addesa Miller, playing the ball up to Geiser, who finished with 10 kills, six coming in the second set.

Despite the loss, it was quite a run for a Waynedale team that was third in the Wayne County Athletic League and suffered a few late-season losses. However, Lauber and her mix of youngsters and savvy veterans found a way to be the last team standing in the area, with a host of thrilling postseason victories.

A squad with just a pair of seniors — Faith Brown and Jewel Persinger — and a host of underclassman in key roles up-and-down the lineup, were one of 16 teams remaining in Div. III.

And while it didn’t go the way the Bears expected, or wanted, on Thursday, Lauber’s team is eager to get back on the court and attempt to get back to Barberton next fall.

“The freshman and juniors are both really strong classes and they've already set the goal for next year,” said the veteran coach, who had a quick huddle with her six freshmen after the final whistle. “Alyssa said it before we even got out of the huddle … that speaks to her leadership.

“They want to win, and they feel like they can get back here.”