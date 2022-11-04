District 3 girls' volleyball: York Catholic avenges previous losses, takes 2A title

This year, York Catholic’s tears were in celebration.

After years of coming away with silver in the District 3 Class 2A girls’ volleyball final, this year the Irish are wearing gold. They knocked off district nemesis Trinity 3-1 (14-25, 25-22, 25-16, 25-19) Thursday night.

And York Catholic did it by beating Trinity at their own game.

The Shamrocks fed the Irish a steady diet of aggressive serving, effective hitting, strong blocking and slick defense to take the first game. It looked like more of the same to start the second game, but then the tide turned.

York Catholic took its first lead of the match at 5-4. It only lasted until the next serve, but it gave the Irish, and their boisterous fans, hope.

“We knew we had to keep it close, because if Trinity gets a big lead, they make it hard to get close,” York Catholic coach Phil Autrey said. “We had some nerves in the first game, and they came out aggressive. But once we lost that first game, we started over.”

Volleyball is like that, he said. If you lose a game, you go out and play the next one, but you start at 0-0.

So that’s what York Catholic did. Even though Trinity held an edge for most of the game thanks to some stellar hitting by juniors Sammi McAuliffe and Abbey McMullin, the Irish hung within a point or two.

York Catholic pulled even at 22, took advantage of three Trinity mistakes to win the game and kept it going the rest of the match.

The Irish were in control in Game 3 and most of Game 4, but a bit of those nerves returned when they were within a few points of closing out the match. Trinity put together a string of eight points before an Adeline Phillips kill gave the Irish a 23-16 lead.

What it means

York Catholic finally gets to play in the state tournament. Unlike other classifications where District 3 gets multiple entries into the PIAA tournament, Class 2A only gets one. The champion keeps playing, the runner-up turns in their uniforms.

Key play

It wasn’t one play, but there was a definite shift in momentum in the second game.

Instead of Trinity providing the big hits and key digs to keep rallies going, it was York Catholic making the plays. And suddenly, Trinity was making the mistakes.

A net infraction gave the Irish the lead for good. A shanked pass on serve reception put the Irish at game point. A pass into the net gave the game to York Catholic, and the Irish never looked back.

By the numbers

Adeline Phillips and Avery Heist were beasts on the attack.

Phillips finished with a team-high 16 kills, and was equally effective hitting at the net or from the back row. She also had three blocks and recorded 17 digs.

Heist helped turn the tide by finding her groove in the middle, with 11 kills and five blocks. Many came at key times.

Beitris Boyreau-Millar and Reese Beck fed the hitters, finishing with 23 and 15 assists, respectively.

Unsung hero

She wears a different color jersey so she stands out as the libero. But Carly Everett didn’t need a different jersey to stand out. She did that on her own with her defense in the back row.

The stats say the York Catholic senior finished with 29 digs. But the way she handled Trinity’s hitters in the second, third and fourth games, it seemed like she should have had a lot more.

She was often on the receiving end of Trinity’s thunderous spikes, but stayed underneath the ball to put it in good position for the setters to run their offense.

Volleyball is the kind of sport where offense truly starts with good defense, and Everett provided that.

They said it

“If we lost, then our season would be over. This is the best group of girls I’ve played with and I didn’t want our season to be over. And they didn’t want our season to be over,” Carly Everett, York Catholic libero

“It’s important for us to celebrate every point, to huddle after every point. We need that to get hyped. It’s important for us, and it’s important for our student section. We are a different team when they are supporting us, when our parents are supporting us. I love it,” Avery Heist, York Catholic middle hitter

York Catholic will play the District 12 runner-up on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at a site and time to be announced.