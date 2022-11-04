Read full article on original website
Oregon woman, 75, led police on 112-mph chase down Interstate 5, sheriff’s office says
A 75-year-old woman was arrested early Saturday morning after a driver led police on a high-speed chase on Interstate 5 from Merlin, north of Grants Pass, to Ashland. Josephine County Sheriff’s Office deputies clocked the car traveling at 112 mph on the interstate near Merlin just before midnight Friday. The driver failed to stop when deputies sounded their sirens, and when she passed into Jackson County, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office took over the chase.
Sheriff: Traffic stop in Roseburg turns into pursuit, shootout, standoff with suspect
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A police pursuit turned into a several hour standoff hostage incident on Saturday night, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said. Shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday, deputies attempted a traffic stop in the 2500-block of Strickland Canyon Road. The driver attempted to flee and drove out Lookingglass...
Police arrest 75-year-old Ashland woman whose speed passed her age
JACKSON & JOSEPHINE COUNTIES, Ore. -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says today it arrested a 75-year-old woman overnight. It says the arrest followed a police pursuit after she was spotted driving 112 miles per hour. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) says this evening the driver is Katherine Essex...
Multiple agencies respond to hunting incident, continue to look for suspect
SOUTHERN OREGON — Officers with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) responded to a report of a gunshot victim who was hunting in the area of Fork Little Butte Creek Road and Conde Creek Road in rural Eagle Point. The sheriff's office wrote in a release, the victim was...
UPDATE: police are searching for a suspect from a Jackson County shooting
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is reporting this case as a hunting accident. The suspect fled from the scene and police say further details are unclear at this time. The victim was hunting in the area of Conde Creek Road and South Fork Little Butte Creek Road with two partners when he was shot in the leg from close range.
Crash closes intersection of Poplar and Morrow, Medford STAR team on scene
MEDFORD — Officers with the Medford Police Department are asking the public to avoid the intersection of Poplar and Morrow, as they are investigating a crash involving two cars including at least one person with serious injuries. The area is currently closed, as the Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction (STAR)...
Winston man faces assault and attempt to commit murder charges following standoff
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore.- A Winston Man is facing a number of charges including kidnapping, assault and attempt to commit murder or treason. 48-year-old Carlos Bernal is in Douglas County Jail following an hours long standoff near Green Saturday night. Shortly after 9:00 p.m., deputies tried to stop of car in...
Central Point police seek help identifying fraud suspects
CENTRAL POINT — The Central Point Police Department are asking for the public's assistance as the agency is attempting to identify two people who are suspects in a fraud investigation. The police department asks if anyone recognizes the suspects or the truck associated with the two individuals to call...
Officials In Oregon Are Conducting An Investigation After The Discovery Of Two Dead Bears In Trees
Officials In Oregon Are Conducting An Investigation: Officials in the state of Oregon are looking for information regarding two black bears that were discovered in trees in the same area at separate periods. An arrow had apparently been used to kill one of these bears, as its body was discovered nearby. In addition to that, it had two bullet holes in it when it was found.
Driving on the Siskiyou Pass and planning for unexpected power outages
ASHLAND — The Siskiyou Pass on I5 will be the main form of transportation the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is promoting people to drive on during long commutes for the upcoming winter. “The plows will constantly run up and down the mountain to make sure the roads are...
Two Oregon families settle with PacifiCorp over Archie Creek fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — Electric company PacifiCorp has entered a settlement with two families who were victims of the catastrophic Labor Day fires in southern Oregon in 2020, according to attorneys representing the families, the Oregonian reports. According to filings in a lawsuit originally brought in October 2020, plaintiffs Kathy...
ESTRANGED COUPLE CITED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DISTURBANCE
Roseburg Police cited a couple following an alleged disturbance early Friday. An RPD report said just before 12:30 a.m. an investigation revealed a woman initiated an affray with an estranged victim, during which their three pit bulls got loose, fought with each other, bite their owners and even charged a pedestrian and an uninvolved dog on the bike path.
City of Medford officially responds to Ehrlich's lawsuit
The City of Medford has formally responded to a lawsuit filed by an Oregon Public Broadcasting journalist. As KLCC’s Brian Bull reports, the suit stems from April Ehrlich’s arrest and detainment by Medford Police two years ago. Ehrlich’s suit is for damages incurred when she was prevented from...
Roseburg Fire announces Tyler Christopherson promoted to Fire Chief
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Tyler Christopherson has been promoted to Fire Chief, the Roseburg Fire Department announced in a news release. Christopherson assumed the role November 1. He replaces retired Chief Monte Bryan who retired on June 30. According to the Roseburg Fire Department,. Chief Christopherson was born and raised...
Marine experts seek public's help in reporting stranding sea turtles off Oregon Coast
Marine experts seek public's help in reporting stranding sea turtles off Oregon Coast. In the last month, three Olive Ridley sea turtles were found stranded on Oregon beaches. This includes in Clatsop, Newport and Coos Bay.
Myrtle Creek Fire Department's annual 'Boot Drive' seeking donations
MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. — The Myrtle Creek Fire Department announced on their Facebook page that they are look for anyone interested in donating their annual 'Boot Drive'. Every year the fire department helps raise money to help clothe children in need in South County. If you're interested in donating,...
Preparing for hazardous driving conditions throughout Southern Oregon
MEDFORD — This weekend will be the beginning of a heavy downpour of rain and snow throughout Southern Oregon, which can lead to hazardous road conditions. “It’s really about you taking that extra precaution when your driving and giving yourself enough time to reach your destination,” said Matt Noble, spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Transportation. “Just making sure that as conditions change you also adjust your speed as well.”
ROAD NORTHEAST OF REEDSPORT REOPENED TO ONE LANE
The Douglas County Public Works Department has reopened one lane of traffic on North Fork Smith River Road, also known as County Road 48A, 22 miles northeast of Reedsport. A release said rocks and debris from a landslide closed the road on Thursday. DCPW crews immediately responded to the scene and were able to clear debris so that the road could be partially reopened, allowing limited access through the area. Crews will continue to work on clearing the road over the next several days, in anticipation of reopening the road to both lanes by the end of next week.
Several hundred Pacific Power customers without power across Southern Oregon
SAMS VALLEY Ore-- According to Pacific Power's website, several hundred Southern Oregonian customers are without power Sunday afternoon amid a passing storm system that is bringing gusts of wind of upwards of 30 miles per hour. Right now Pacific Power is reporting that there are three power outages across Jackson...
