Douglas County, OR

The Oregonian

Oregon woman, 75, led police on 112-mph chase down Interstate 5, sheriff’s office says

A 75-year-old woman was arrested early Saturday morning after a driver led police on a high-speed chase on Interstate 5 from Merlin, north of Grants Pass, to Ashland. Josephine County Sheriff’s Office deputies clocked the car traveling at 112 mph on the interstate near Merlin just before midnight Friday. The driver failed to stop when deputies sounded their sirens, and when she passed into Jackson County, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office took over the chase.
ASHLAND, OR
KDRV

Police arrest 75-year-old Ashland woman whose speed passed her age

JACKSON & JOSEPHINE COUNTIES, Ore. -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says today it arrested a 75-year-old woman overnight. It says the arrest followed a police pursuit after she was spotted driving 112 miles per hour. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) says this evening the driver is Katherine Essex...
ASHLAND, OR
KTVL

Crash closes intersection of Poplar and Morrow, Medford STAR team on scene

MEDFORD — Officers with the Medford Police Department are asking the public to avoid the intersection of Poplar and Morrow, as they are investigating a crash involving two cars including at least one person with serious injuries. The area is currently closed, as the Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction (STAR)...
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Central Point police seek help identifying fraud suspects

CENTRAL POINT — The Central Point Police Department are asking for the public's assistance as the agency is attempting to identify two people who are suspects in a fraud investigation. The police department asks if anyone recognizes the suspects or the truck associated with the two individuals to call...
CENTRAL POINT, OR
focushillsboro.com

Officials In Oregon Are Conducting An Investigation After The Discovery Of Two Dead Bears In Trees

Officials In Oregon Are Conducting An Investigation: Officials in the state of Oregon are looking for information regarding two black bears that were discovered in trees in the same area at separate periods. An arrow had apparently been used to kill one of these bears, as its body was discovered nearby. In addition to that, it had two bullet holes in it when it was found.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Two Oregon families settle with PacifiCorp over Archie Creek fire

PORTLAND, Ore. — Electric company PacifiCorp has entered a settlement with two families who were victims of the catastrophic Labor Day fires in southern Oregon in 2020, according to attorneys representing the families, the Oregonian reports. According to filings in a lawsuit originally brought in October 2020, plaintiffs Kathy...
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

ESTRANGED COUPLE CITED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DISTURBANCE

Roseburg Police cited a couple following an alleged disturbance early Friday. An RPD report said just before 12:30 a.m. an investigation revealed a woman initiated an affray with an estranged victim, during which their three pit bulls got loose, fought with each other, bite their owners and even charged a pedestrian and an uninvolved dog on the bike path.
klcc.org

City of Medford officially responds to Ehrlich's lawsuit

The City of Medford has formally responded to a lawsuit filed by an Oregon Public Broadcasting journalist. As KLCC’s Brian Bull reports, the suit stems from April Ehrlich’s arrest and detainment by Medford Police two years ago. Ehrlich’s suit is for damages incurred when she was prevented from...
MEDFORD, OR
KCBY

Roseburg Fire announces Tyler Christopherson promoted to Fire Chief

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Tyler Christopherson has been promoted to Fire Chief, the Roseburg Fire Department announced in a news release. Christopherson assumed the role November 1. He replaces retired Chief Monte Bryan who retired on June 30. According to the Roseburg Fire Department,. Chief Christopherson was born and raised...
ROSEBURG, OR
KCBY

Myrtle Creek Fire Department's annual 'Boot Drive' seeking donations

MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. — The Myrtle Creek Fire Department announced on their Facebook page that they are look for anyone interested in donating their annual 'Boot Drive'. Every year the fire department helps raise money to help clothe children in need in South County. If you're interested in donating,...
MYRTLE CREEK, OR
KTVL

Preparing for hazardous driving conditions throughout Southern Oregon

MEDFORD — This weekend will be the beginning of a heavy downpour of rain and snow throughout Southern Oregon, which can lead to hazardous road conditions. “It’s really about you taking that extra precaution when your driving and giving yourself enough time to reach your destination,” said Matt Noble, spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Transportation. “Just making sure that as conditions change you also adjust your speed as well.”
MEDFORD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROAD NORTHEAST OF REEDSPORT REOPENED TO ONE LANE

The Douglas County Public Works Department has reopened one lane of traffic on North Fork Smith River Road, also known as County Road 48A, 22 miles northeast of Reedsport. A release said rocks and debris from a landslide closed the road on Thursday. DCPW crews immediately responded to the scene and were able to clear debris so that the road could be partially reopened, allowing limited access through the area. Crews will continue to work on clearing the road over the next several days, in anticipation of reopening the road to both lanes by the end of next week.
REEDSPORT, OR

