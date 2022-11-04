A simple walk around the core of downtown will tell you that some of the favorite parts of the season are taking shape. The Christmas Tree on Gay Street is under construction and should be finished soon with lighting at 6:00 pm, November 29. Also in evidence is the beginnings of an ice rink, though at this stage it looks more like a sand box. The rink will be open for skaters from November 25 through January 2.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 7 HOURS AGO