Downtown Knoxville Ten Day Planner (11/6 – 11/15/2022)

If you want your event included, please make a Facebook event, invite me (Alan Sims – you’ll have to friend me) and it will be included. I need enough lead time that the list can be put together the Wednesday before you want your event included. If you’d...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Foothills Craft Fair back for 56th year

KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – Artisans and makers come together to showcase the best of their work. The Fine Craft Show will take place on Friday, November 4 through Sunday, November 6 at the Knoxville Expo Center off Clinton Hwy. Tickets are available online and at the event. Over 80...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Old dog at Knoxville shelter in need of a new home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — November is National Adopt a Senior Animal month and that is exactly what Young Williams is highlighting with this week’s pet of the week. Alex is a senior dog who is gentle and loves to sit around and keep you company. Young Williams says he might be nervous at first but will warm up to his forever family.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Wildfire starts on "The Dragon" after motorcycle crash

All lanes are closed on “The Dragon” near Parson Branch Road because of a wildfire, according to Mark Nagi. Parson Branch Road is also closed. Wildfire starts on “The Dragon” after motorcycle …. All lanes are closed on “The Dragon” near Parson Branch Road because of...
KNOXVILLE, TN
insideofknoxville.com

Look What’s Returning! (More Than You Might Realize)

A simple walk around the core of downtown will tell you that some of the favorite parts of the season are taking shape. The Christmas Tree on Gay Street is under construction and should be finished soon with lighting at 6:00 pm, November 29. Also in evidence is the beginnings of an ice rink, though at this stage it looks more like a sand box. The rink will be open for skaters from November 25 through January 2.
KNOXVILLE, TN
coffeepresschs.com

This prison is listed as one of the most supernatural places to visit

A common thread of most “haunted” tourist attractions is the fact it is often an area where a few people died. The grounds of a newly lost soul are often considered to harness the spirit of the person. There are terrifying places like soldier battlegrounds, abandoned hospitals, playgrounds,...
PETROS, TN
WATE

KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

UT’s TikTok of the Month: ‘The best tip I’ve ever gotten’

Savanah Pierce, a transfer student at UT, posted a TikTok in October that reached over 540,000 views. The video has received an approximate total of 107,700 likes and counting. The video’s popularity is a result of the story it reveals – the unique way Pierce came into the possession of...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Two indicted after carjacking in Sevier County

A grand jury has indicted two people with charges including carjacking in Sevier County, according to documents from the Circuit Court. A grand jury has indicted two people with charges including carjacking in Sevier County, according to documents from the Circuit Court. Anticipation builds on Tennessee campus for top-ranked …
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

32 overdoses in Knox County in 2 days: Health Department

Knoxville Beer Board fines Aramark for underage beer sales at UT games. The Knoxville Beer Board has fined Aramark after selling beer to underage fans at University of Tennessee football games, documents state. Knoxville Beer Board fines Aramark for underage beer sales at UT games. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee-Missouri game to air on WVLT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Don’t have a ticket to the Tennessee-Missouri game? You can watch it on WVLT!. Initially, officials said the game would be broadcast on either WVLT or ESPN. However, after the matchup between Tennessee and Georgia on Saturday, it was announced the game would be on WVLT.
KNOXVILLE, TN

