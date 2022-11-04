Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
insideofknoxville.com
Downtown Knoxville Ten Day Planner (11/6 – 11/15/2022)
If you want your event included, please make a Facebook event, invite me (Alan Sims – you’ll have to friend me) and it will be included. I need enough lead time that the list can be put together the Wednesday before you want your event included. If you’d...
WATE
Foothills Craft Fair back for 56th year
KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – Artisans and makers come together to showcase the best of their work. The Fine Craft Show will take place on Friday, November 4 through Sunday, November 6 at the Knoxville Expo Center off Clinton Hwy. Tickets are available online and at the event. Over 80...
utdailybeacon.com
Old Crow Medicine Show debuts new song ‘Big Orange T’ on WUTK Volunteer Radio
Old Crow Medicine Show’s front man Ketch Secor joined WUTK Volunteer Radio at noon today to debut their brand new song “Big Orange T.” The American string band is well-known for their songs “Wagon Wheel” and “Down Home Girl.”. “Our roots in Old Crow...
6 free things to do in Knoxville Nov. 4-6
The beginning of a new fall month brings a several great indoor activities as we move closer to the holiday season. Here are 6 free things to do this weekend.
WATE
What’s included in the upcoming Flatrock Motorsports Park and Motorclub in East Tennessee
ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews are breaking ground on the Flatrock Motorsports Park and Motorclub, which is touted as being Tennessee’s world-class motorsports and entertainment destination. The park and club will be located in Rockwood on a more than 700-acre tract less than a day’s drive from 75%...
WATE
Old dog at Knoxville shelter in need of a new home
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — November is National Adopt a Senior Animal month and that is exactly what Young Williams is highlighting with this week’s pet of the week. Alex is a senior dog who is gentle and loves to sit around and keep you company. Young Williams says he might be nervous at first but will warm up to his forever family.
WATE
Wildfire starts on "The Dragon" after motorcycle crash
All lanes are closed on “The Dragon” near Parson Branch Road because of a wildfire, according to Mark Nagi. Parson Branch Road is also closed. Wildfire starts on “The Dragon” after motorcycle …. All lanes are closed on “The Dragon” near Parson Branch Road because of...
insideofknoxville.com
Look What’s Returning! (More Than You Might Realize)
A simple walk around the core of downtown will tell you that some of the favorite parts of the season are taking shape. The Christmas Tree on Gay Street is under construction and should be finished soon with lighting at 6:00 pm, November 29. Also in evidence is the beginnings of an ice rink, though at this stage it looks more like a sand box. The rink will be open for skaters from November 25 through January 2.
Soccer player Nyla Blue, daughter of Lady Vol hooper, commits to Tennessee
Longtime Lady Vol fans will remember Kristen Clement, now known as Kristen Blue, for her dazzling play at point guard. Her daughter, Nyla Blue, recently committed to play soccer at Tennessee in what has become a full circle moment for the family. “I think myself and my husband and a...
Washington Pike hit and run leaves man injured
One man was left injured after a hit and run in Knoxville on Thursday night.
Newport Grammar School closing due to illness
The Newport City School System in Cocke County will be closed on Monday, November 7.
coffeepresschs.com
This prison is listed as one of the most supernatural places to visit
A common thread of most “haunted” tourist attractions is the fact it is often an area where a few people died. The grounds of a newly lost soul are often considered to harness the spirit of the person. There are terrifying places like soldier battlegrounds, abandoned hospitals, playgrounds,...
This Tennessee Restaurant Has Some Of The Best 'Quick Bites' In America
TripAdvisor compiled a list of the 25 best spots around the country to grab a delicious quick bite to eat.
WATE
Meet our pet of the week, Alex
Alex is a senior dog who is gentle and loves to sit around and keep you company. Alex is a senior dog who is gentle and loves to sit around and keep you company. Anticipation builds on Tennessee campus for top-ranked …. While Powerball tickets are hot, so are tickets...
utdailybeacon.com
UT’s TikTok of the Month: ‘The best tip I’ve ever gotten’
Savanah Pierce, a transfer student at UT, posted a TikTok in October that reached over 540,000 views. The video has received an approximate total of 107,700 likes and counting. The video’s popularity is a result of the story it reveals – the unique way Pierce came into the possession of...
This Bakery Has The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In Tennessee
Tasting Table found the best chocolate chip cookies in the country, including this gooey treats in Tennessee.
WATE
Two indicted after carjacking in Sevier County
A grand jury has indicted two people with charges including carjacking in Sevier County, according to documents from the Circuit Court. A grand jury has indicted two people with charges including carjacking in Sevier County, according to documents from the Circuit Court. Anticipation builds on Tennessee campus for top-ranked …
wvlt.tv
32 overdoses in Knox County in 2 days: Health Department
Knoxville Beer Board fines Aramark for underage beer sales at UT games. The Knoxville Beer Board has fined Aramark after selling beer to underage fans at University of Tennessee football games, documents state. Knoxville Beer Board fines Aramark for underage beer sales at UT games. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
Increase of security at schools Loudon County
Multiple agencies are increasing their presence around all schools within Loudon County after Thursday's incident at Lenoir City High School.
wvlt.tv
Tennessee-Missouri game to air on WVLT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Don’t have a ticket to the Tennessee-Missouri game? You can watch it on WVLT!. Initially, officials said the game would be broadcast on either WVLT or ESPN. However, after the matchup between Tennessee and Georgia on Saturday, it was announced the game would be on WVLT.
Comments / 0