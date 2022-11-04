ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Now

Thousands without power following widespread outage in Bakersfield

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — An issue with equipment just after 11:00 pm Friday night put thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric customers in the dark across Bakersfield. When the out first occurred nearly 50,000 customers were without power in Bakersfield as well as Lamont on Saturday morning that number...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Kern County Elections Division opening Sat. Nov. 5 for voting

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Elections Office said on Saturday, November 5 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Kern County Elections Division will be open for voting. It is located at 1115 Truxtun Avenue, 1st Floor. The elections office said to remember Election Day is November...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

60-year-old woman faces drug, child endangerment charges

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Deputies arrested a 60-year-old woman Wednesday in Lake Isabella for several narcotics charges and child endangerment, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. Around 11:50 a.m. deputies from the Kern Valley Substation conducted a probation check in the 6200 block of Mulberry Avenue. While...
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
Bakersfield Now

49th Annual Christmas Parade and upcoming events

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Superintendent of Recreation & Community Service, Jasmine LoBasso, spoke about upcoming events that anyone in Bakersfield can attend. The Recreation and Park District is asking for local businesses to bring the Christmas spirit for the "49th Annual Christmas Parade" and apply to have a float in the parade.
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy