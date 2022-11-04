Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Now
Thousands without power following widespread outage in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — An issue with equipment just after 11:00 pm Friday night put thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric customers in the dark across Bakersfield. When the out first occurred nearly 50,000 customers were without power in Bakersfield as well as Lamont on Saturday morning that number...
Bakersfield Now
Kern County Elections Division opening Sat. Nov. 5 for voting
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Elections Office said on Saturday, November 5 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Kern County Elections Division will be open for voting. It is located at 1115 Truxtun Avenue, 1st Floor. The elections office said to remember Election Day is November...
Bakersfield Now
60-year-old woman faces drug, child endangerment charges
LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Deputies arrested a 60-year-old woman Wednesday in Lake Isabella for several narcotics charges and child endangerment, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. Around 11:50 a.m. deputies from the Kern Valley Substation conducted a probation check in the 6200 block of Mulberry Avenue. While...
Bakersfield Now
Man, 70, arrested in suspected hit-and-run, pedestrian left in critical condition
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Police arrested a 70-year-old man following a suspected hit-and-run crash in which he struck a pedestrian, causing serious injuries Thursday night in central Bakersfield. Around 8:46 p.m. Jerry Aguirre fled from 4th Street and Chester Avenue after reportedly striking a man with his vehicle at...
Bakersfield Now
49th Annual Christmas Parade and upcoming events
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Superintendent of Recreation & Community Service, Jasmine LoBasso, spoke about upcoming events that anyone in Bakersfield can attend. The Recreation and Park District is asking for local businesses to bring the Christmas spirit for the "49th Annual Christmas Parade" and apply to have a float in the parade.
