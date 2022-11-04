ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Daily Northwestern

Volleyball: Northwestern drops matches against No. 6 Ohio State, No. 4 Nebraska

Northwestern (17-9, 6-8 Big Ten) faced a tough weekend of conference play at home, dropping matches to No. 6 Ohio State (16-5, 12-1 Big Ten) and No. 4 Nebraska (21-2, 13-1 Big Ten). Both matches had a lively Family Weekend crowd, with the Nebraska match setting a new volleyball attendance record of 4,019 fans at Welsh-Ryan Arena.
EVANSTON, IL
WCIA

Shauna Green makes on-court debut in exhibition win over Quincy

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — First year Illinois women’s basketball coach Shauna Green made her on-court debut Friday night with a 78-43 win over Quincy in an exhibition game at State Farm Center. Genesis Bryant scored a game high 25 points, making five of her seven 3s, to pace the Illini, who also got 21 points from […]
QUINCY, IL
bellarmine.edu

Sprint football set to host Quincy in first ever post-season game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine sprint football program is set to play its first ever post-season game on Saturday. The Knights (4-2) host Quincy (3-3) at St. Xavier High School with kickoff slated for 5:00 p.m. on Saturday evening. Bellarmine finished third in the final Midwest Sprint Football League standings, while the Hawks finished fourth. Saturday's game is serving as a defacto bowl game, with the top two teams facing off for the championship and no. 3 and no. 5 teams hosting post-season contests.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Daily Northwestern

Communication Prof. Nina Kraus wins 2022 Alumnae Award

Communication Prof. Nina Kraus received the Alumnae of Northwestern University’s 2022 Alumnae Award for her work on auditory learning and neuroscience research, the University announced Thursday. The award, created in 1976, recognizes women’s professional achievements. The Alumnae of NU is an all-volunteer group of women who raise funds for...
EVANSTON, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. If you haven't been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGNtv.com

Powerful & possibly damaging wind heading our way

ONE OF THE WARMEST NOVEMBER OPENS OF THE PAST 151 YEARS IN CHICAGO–INCLUDING 70+-DEG TEMPS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY—IS TO BE FOLLOWED BY A CLASSIC HIGH WIND SET-UP SATURDAY, ONE WHICH COULD UNLEASH A PERIOD OF 50+ MPH WINDS—WATCH FOR POTENTIAL ADVISORIES OF WARNINGS FOR HIGH WINDS SATURDAY.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

$1M lottery ticket sold in Chicago suburb • apartment opens in Aurora mall • 5 women steal $9.5K from Khol's

CHICAGO - A liquor store in suburban Chicago sold a winning $1 million ticket for last Sunday's midday drawing; developers have taken a big chunk of the Fox Valley Mall in Aurora and turned it into a massive new residential complex; and five women from out of state stole nearly $10,000 worth of merchandise from the Khol's store in Woodridge. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
AURORA, IL
CBS Chicago

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile returns to Chicago this weekend - here's where you can find it

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You'll wanna keep your eyes peeled this weekend for a Chicago favorite. The Wienermobile is back in town.The iconic hotdog on wheels is making a few stops Friday through Sunday - giving fans a chance to see it up close.Driver Ketchup Kaitlyn spoke with CBS 2 about the locations you can see the 27-foot-long, or 60 hotdogs long vehicle. "Right now, there are Wienermobiles everywhere from Denver to concord New Hampshire sharing miles of smiles," she said. For those who spot the giant hotdog, they can receive a Wienermobile whistle that you can only get by seeing...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Northwestern

Students and faculty address lack of racial diversity in Northwestern theatre, discuss potential solutions to challenges

Communication junior Alondra Rios was worried about the audition process for Arts Alliance at Northwestern University’s production of “In the Heights.”. As the production’s director, she feared the cast might not reflect the diverse perspectives required for the show, which explores the lives of multiple characters residing in the primarily Latine New York City neighborhood of Washington Heights.
EVANSTON, IL
1070 KHMO-AM

Sweet New London, Missouri Home with Epic Mississippi River Views

Do you daydream about waking up and stepping outside with the Mississippi River flowing by your home? If so, you need to see a just-listed home in New London, Missouri. Jennifer Ruhl just shared this home that has epic Mississippi River views that has a physical address of 12013 Saverton Drive in New London, Missouri. The truth is it's hard to get closer to the Mississippi River without diving in. Here's a snippet of the details from the listing:
NEW LONDON, MO
NBC Chicago

Building Damaged, Power Outages Reported After Fierce Winds Tear Through Chicago Area

Intense winds ripped through portions of the Chicago area Saturday, tearing the roof off a suburban apartment building and causing power outages for more than 30,000 people. In Elk Grove Village, a portion of the roof at Willow Crossing Apartments, 1031 Charlela Ln., was blown off at around 10:30 a.m. Fire officials say in all, the complex has approximately 60 units, and no injuries were reported. The American Red Cross was called in to assist residents who were displaced in finding temporary shelter.
CHICAGO, IL

