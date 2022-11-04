Read full article on original website
After the first round of King County general-election results, here’s where local races/measures of note stand:. HIGHLINE SCHOOL DISTRICT PROPOSITION 1 (bonds for school projects including Evergreen HS rebuild) Approve 66%. Reject 34%. Joe Nguyen* (D) 85%. John Potter (R) 15%. Emily Alvarado (D) 69%. Leah Griffin (D) 30%
If you haven’t returned your ballot yet, you’re running out of time. You need to either get it into USPS mail ASAP, so that it’s postmarked by Tuesday, or get it into a King County Elections dropbox by 8 pm (sharp!) Tuesday night – White Center has one, outside the library (1409 SW 107th).
