Pioneers look to get back to regionals for first time since 2004

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Coming off of that high from last weekend, Boonville is heading to sectional championships after the huge upset against Reitz, defeating the 10-0 Panthers by just one point.

The phrase that the Pioneers keep saying is “keep that underdog mentality.” Boonville hasn’t won a sectional championship game since 2004 – before a lot of these guys were even born.

They are hungry, and they’re keeping that excitement and momentum going to power their way to regionals as they take on Memorial.

“It’s absolutely huge,” said senior Reece Wilder. “It’s already been a big season. Just beating Reitz – that’s a big win for the entire town. So to bring home a sectional championship for the first time since 2004 would be massive.”

“We’re really confident,” said senior Ethan Parker. “We’ve always got an underdog mentality. We don’t care about your offers, we don’t care about your record, we don’t care about your ranking. We see you for a battle on Friday night. Just underdog mentality.”

“We want to go our and play physical on both sides of the ball, take care of the football, make timely plays,” said head coach Darin Ward. “These type of games, big time players are going to make plays. We’re confident in our skill players. We’ve been playing really well in the line of scrimmage over the last three or four weeks too. We’re kind of at the point as coaches, we just get out of the way and let our players execute and perform.”

Boonville hosts Memorial on Friday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).