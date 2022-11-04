Game of the Week Preview: Good Counsel vs. DeMatha

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Friday, No. 2 DeMatha (8-1) will host No. 1 Good Counsel (8-1) in our game of the week.

The winner between the WCAC rivals will take the WCAC regular season crown and enter the playoffs as the No. 1 seed.

This week, Kyle Melnick of The Washington Post joined Alex Flum on Game Night to preview the matchup.

