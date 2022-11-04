Frankenstein – or, more specifically, Frankenstein’s monster – is one of the most recognizable characters in all of popular culture. His story has been told in the classic series of movies made by Universal Pictures in the 1930s, been retold dozens of times by a variety of filmmakers, and has turned up in such fare as “Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein,” “I Was a Teenage Frankenstein” and “Rock ‘n’ Roll Frankenstein.”

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO