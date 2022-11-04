ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania Almanac

Mt. Lebanon native directs Prime Stage Theatre adaptation of 'Frankenstein'

Frankenstein – or, more specifically, Frankenstein’s monster – is one of the most recognizable characters in all of popular culture. His story has been told in the classic series of movies made by Universal Pictures in the 1930s, been retold dozens of times by a variety of filmmakers, and has turned up in such fare as “Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein,” “I Was a Teenage Frankenstein” and “Rock ‘n’ Roll Frankenstein.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Above and beyond: Doctors honored for COVID-19 work

When COVID-19 arrived in the U.S., two area doctors were among the first deployed to national hotspots to care for those infected and assist with drafting pandemic protocol. Dr. Tim Campbell, of Bethel Park, and Dr. Frank Gaudio, of Upper St. Clair, were recently awarded the COVID-19 Pandemic Civilian Service Award by the federal Health and Human Services department for their efforts as part of the PA-1 Disaster Medical Assistance Team.
BETHEL PARK, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

All decked out

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Canonsburg. For months, Canonsburg’s Old Fashioned Christmas Committee and community volunteers have been busy as Santa’s elves planning this year’s Old Fashioned Christmas celebration, crafting decorations, stringing garland, hanging wreaths and standing giant trees throughout the borough.
CANONSBURG, PA

