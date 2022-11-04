ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thefastmode.com

Why Identity Verification and Digital Onboarding Is Crucial for Telecom in 2023 Featured

A new client’s onboarding in telecom might take days of information gathering, application completion, identity verification, printing or emailing, and waiting for the consumer to sign and return the paperwork. Every day that passes raises the possibility that the buyer may get impatient and find faster competitors. Furthermore, hand documentation draws mistakes, which add to expenses and delays. For larger organisations, these potential productivity costs might approach millions of dollars each year.
thefastmode.com

Signaling Security To Remain Key Priority for Operators in 2023 Featured

At BroadForward we are at the forefront of multi-technology signaling and innovation in core networks at service providers globally. The following four trends are signaled by our team who are out in the field engaging with our customers on a daily basis. #1: Signaling security. Assessing signaling security in the...
thefastmode.com

Will 2023 Be the Year of Private Networks? Featured

Over the past few years, private networks have grown in strength and popularity across many industries, but specifically for enterprises in the manufacturing and agriculture space. Private 5G networks provide companies with more secure, controlled, and efficient networks, while also managing their devices, services, and assets. Unsurprisingly, one of the reasons why it has become more popular to adopt private networks is because of rising security and regulatory concerns. Besides security, enterprises are currently facing many challenges surrounding accelerated digitization, and with 5G providing solutions to these obstacles, it begs the question if 2023 will be the year of private networks.
thefastmode.com

Driving Open and Automated Mobile Networks: Mavenir at IMC 2022

In conjunction with the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 that took place in New Delhi last month, Tara Neal, Executive Editor at The Fast Mode spoke to Bejoy Pankajakshan, EVP, Chief Technology and Strategy Officer at Mavenir. In this podcast episode, Bejoy discusses the state of the Open RAN ecosystem...
thefastmode.com

XConnect and Cellusys Partner to Combat Robocalling for Telcos

XConnect, a Somos Company, the provider of world-class numbering intelligence solutions has partnered with Cellusys, a leading telecom security solutions provider, to deploy XConnect’s Global Number Range (GNR) services for validating A-Numbers. Cellusys will deploy XConnect’s solution to enhance its customer platform with Origin Based Rating (OBR) surcharge and robocalling mitigation capabilities.
thefastmode.com

Infobip, ClearSky Partner to Deliver CPaaS Solutions to Wireless Carriers in the U.S.

Infobip, a global cloud communications platform company for customer engagement, and leader in CPaaS solutions, and ClearSky Technologies announced a partnership through which ClearSky will deliver Infobip's leading communications platform as a service (CPaaS) capabilities to wireless carriers in the U.S. CPaaS is a fast-growing segment in digital and wireless...
thefastmode.com

Virgin Media O2 Places National Databank on 10 Locations on High Street

Virgin Media O2 is piloting the National Databank for the first time on the High Street via 10 O2 stores across the UK. The National Databank, founded by Virgin Media O2 and digital inclusion charity, Good Things Foundation, is like a foodbank but for free mobile data, texts, and calls. Virgin Media O2 has committed more than 61 million GB of free O2 data to the initiative by the end of 2025.

