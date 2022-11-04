Over the past few years, private networks have grown in strength and popularity across many industries, but specifically for enterprises in the manufacturing and agriculture space. Private 5G networks provide companies with more secure, controlled, and efficient networks, while also managing their devices, services, and assets. Unsurprisingly, one of the reasons why it has become more popular to adopt private networks is because of rising security and regulatory concerns. Besides security, enterprises are currently facing many challenges surrounding accelerated digitization, and with 5G providing solutions to these obstacles, it begs the question if 2023 will be the year of private networks.

