Read full article on original website
Related
thefastmode.com
Why Identity Verification and Digital Onboarding Is Crucial for Telecom in 2023 Featured
A new client’s onboarding in telecom might take days of information gathering, application completion, identity verification, printing or emailing, and waiting for the consumer to sign and return the paperwork. Every day that passes raises the possibility that the buyer may get impatient and find faster competitors. Furthermore, hand documentation draws mistakes, which add to expenses and delays. For larger organisations, these potential productivity costs might approach millions of dollars each year.
thefastmode.com
Strategies for Simplifying 5G Deployments | Cell Site Connectivity & Urban Densification | ANZ, HK, TW & KR Edition
In this webinar by Commscope, we will discuss proven strategies and share industry-leading solutions for simplifying your 5G deployments, even in dense urban landscapes. Learn about our HELIAX, metro cell, and powershift solutions at this exclusive session. Don't forget to join the live webinar for opportunities to win exciting prizes,...
thefastmode.com
Signaling Security To Remain Key Priority for Operators in 2023 Featured
At BroadForward we are at the forefront of multi-technology signaling and innovation in core networks at service providers globally. The following four trends are signaled by our team who are out in the field engaging with our customers on a daily basis. #1: Signaling security. Assessing signaling security in the...
thefastmode.com
Will 2023 Be the Year of Private Networks? Featured
Over the past few years, private networks have grown in strength and popularity across many industries, but specifically for enterprises in the manufacturing and agriculture space. Private 5G networks provide companies with more secure, controlled, and efficient networks, while also managing their devices, services, and assets. Unsurprisingly, one of the reasons why it has become more popular to adopt private networks is because of rising security and regulatory concerns. Besides security, enterprises are currently facing many challenges surrounding accelerated digitization, and with 5G providing solutions to these obstacles, it begs the question if 2023 will be the year of private networks.
thefastmode.com
Driving Open and Automated Mobile Networks: Mavenir at IMC 2022
In conjunction with the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 that took place in New Delhi last month, Tara Neal, Executive Editor at The Fast Mode spoke to Bejoy Pankajakshan, EVP, Chief Technology and Strategy Officer at Mavenir. In this podcast episode, Bejoy discusses the state of the Open RAN ecosystem...
thefastmode.com
XConnect and Cellusys Partner to Combat Robocalling for Telcos
XConnect, a Somos Company, the provider of world-class numbering intelligence solutions has partnered with Cellusys, a leading telecom security solutions provider, to deploy XConnect’s Global Number Range (GNR) services for validating A-Numbers. Cellusys will deploy XConnect’s solution to enhance its customer platform with Origin Based Rating (OBR) surcharge and robocalling mitigation capabilities.
thefastmode.com
Infobip, ClearSky Partner to Deliver CPaaS Solutions to Wireless Carriers in the U.S.
Infobip, a global cloud communications platform company for customer engagement, and leader in CPaaS solutions, and ClearSky Technologies announced a partnership through which ClearSky will deliver Infobip's leading communications platform as a service (CPaaS) capabilities to wireless carriers in the U.S. CPaaS is a fast-growing segment in digital and wireless...
thefastmode.com
Virgin Media O2 Places National Databank on 10 Locations on High Street
Virgin Media O2 is piloting the National Databank for the first time on the High Street via 10 O2 stores across the UK. The National Databank, founded by Virgin Media O2 and digital inclusion charity, Good Things Foundation, is like a foodbank but for free mobile data, texts, and calls. Virgin Media O2 has committed more than 61 million GB of free O2 data to the initiative by the end of 2025.
thefastmode.com
Windstream Wholesale to Offer Low Latency, Ultra-high Bandwidth Wave Connectivity from US to Europe
Windstream Wholesale, a leading provider of advanced optical solutions, today announced the delivery of low latency, ultra-high bandwidth wave connectivity from the United States to Europe through a strategic partnership with Colt and Aqua Comms—yielding roundtrip latency of less than 100ms with no frame loss. Originating in Chicago on...
Binance cancels deal to acquire rival FTX, deals blow to crypto market
Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, pulled out of its deal to acquire competitor FTX after learning the company's financial situation was worse than expected.
Comments / 0