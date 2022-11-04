Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Breakfast Sandwiches in all of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Closes Underperforming StoresBryan Dijkhuizen
Walmart Closes Location In PennsylvaniaBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Is Your Local Walmart Permanently Closing?Joel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Seeking New Friends: What Do You Do When You Become Bored With The People In Your Life?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
Related
Foreigner coming to Johnstown on The Greatest Hits Tour
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Foreigner is bringing “The Greatest Hits Tour” to the 1st Summit Arena in Johnstown. Their tour will make a stop on Tuesday, May 23rd. Tickets start at $45.00 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, November 11th at 10 a.m. You can book tickets through Ticketmaster starting the 11th. […]
treksplorer.com
Where to Stay in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: The Best Hotels & Areas
Pittsburgh is one of Pennsylvania’s hottest destinations for travelers—and with good reason! As the largest city in the Appalachia region, the ‘Burgh offers a mix of family-friendly activities, exciting nightlife, and a colorful arts and cultural scene. With so much to discover, choosing where to stay in Pittsburgh, PA, is a tricky decision.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Nov. 4-6
Jazz week wrap-up Saxophonist and composer Tia Fuller, a member of Beyonce’s all-female tour band, will perform during concerts at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the University of Pittsburgh’s Bellefield Hall auditorium, 315 S. Bellefield Ave., Oakland. The concerts are the closing performances of the 52nd annual...
Pennsylvania Almanac
'The Sounds of Christmas' returns to the Oaks Theater
A Christmas family tradition is returning to Oakmont. “The Sounds of Christmas” is a 90-minute musical celebration of the season with the enduring and endearing customs and traditions of Christmas meant to remind everyone of its true meaning. The show features the Latshaw Pops Orchestra, a 22-piece ensemble conducted...
Brother, sister will showcase Murrysville church's new organ
Newlonsburg Presbyterian Church will fill with music today, thanks to a new digital Allen GX335 GeniSys series organ church officials have installed. The church’s music director and organist, Becky Gard of West Mifflin, will be joined by her brother, Patrick Gard, who is the music director and organist for St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Williamsville, N.Y., for a dedication service and recital at 4 p.m.
5 things to do in Westmoreland County this weekend: Nov. 4-6
The annual Holiday Market is planned for noon-4 p.m. Saturday on the grounds of the Ligonier Country Market, at West Main Street and Springer Road in Ligonier. The market features holiday-themed items and other merchandise handcrafted by dozens of area vendors. Food and beverages will be available. For more information,...
The apple pizza that Pittsburgh’s oldest residents are obsessed with
When I get older, I'd like to believe that there will be very few things I need to make me happy. Give me carbohydrates, a good painkiller cocktail, Beyoncé's farewell tour album, Scrabble, and somewhat frequent social interaction. My grama, who just turned 90 in September, wholeheartedly agrees, arguing...
Pennsylvania city No. 2 best to be a sports fan in: study
It’s pretty great to be a sports fan in Pennsylvania at the moment. And apparently one city in the Keystone State is the second best for sports fans in the whole country. LISTEN: ‘The baseball gods are in our favor’: Pa. nun prays for Phillies win | Today in Pa.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Burgers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - If you're in the mood for a burger in Pittsburgh, you've come to the right place. This article will discuss some of the best places to get one. Among them are August Henry's Burger Bar and Burgatory. Whether you're in the mood for a traditional American burger, a vegetarian burger, or anything in between, you'll be able to find it here.
nextpittsburgh.com
Love Made Edible in Brentwood bakes customer service into its desserts
Love makes the world go round, but desserts are a close second. The confections at Love Made Edible, owned by 25-year-old Shamara Ray, are the best of both worlds. Despite funding challenges and spending her life’s savings, Love Made Edible opened in Brentwood on Jan.2. Now, as the bakery approaches its first anniversary, it has become a go-to dessert destination. Boasting a 5-star rating on Yelp, and a 4.9-star rating on other platforms, such as Google and Facebook, Love Made Edible proves that Ray is passionate and skilled in baking and customer satisfaction.
matadornetwork.com
The Best Old School Italian Restaurants in Pittsburgh
The City of Bridges has plenty of delicious Italian fare for any occasion— planning a special night out with a partner, family, or friends, or if you just have an intense craving for house-made bread and seasonally curated pasta dishes. Just like the best Italian restaurants in New York City, these old school restaurants offer a mix of traditional Italian dishes and contemporary takes on the classics. However, the best Italian restaurants in Pittsburgh stand out from Italian restaurants in other cities because of eccentric decor paired with rustic and cozy atmospheres.
Pittsburgh's Christmas tree arrives at City-County Building from Springdale's former St. Alphonsus Church
On an early November day when temperatures were expected to approach record highs near 80, it was beginning to feel a bit like Christmas in Springdale. A crew from the City of Pittsburgh Forestry Division was on the campus of the former St. Alphonsus Church on Saturday morning to cut down a 40-foot blue spruce planted in an area where the church’s rectory burned down.
wtae.com
Inside Pittsburgh's homeless camps with Light of Life Rescue Mission
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh is expected to remove homeless encampments within the second week of November. Before that happens, Pittsburgh's Action News 4 went out with the Light of Life Rescue Mission as they do their outreach to homeless people. See the video above for the full story. Light of...
Oz campaigns in McCandless with focus on economy and crime
MCCANDLESS, Pa. (KDKA) - With only four days until Election Day, Republican senatorial candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz hit the campaign trail in the Pittsburgh area.The country is paying close attention to Pennsylvania's hotly contested Senate race and the candidates are making the final push to shore up support from voters.On Friday night, around 300 people attended Oz's Get Out the Vote rally in McCandless to hear what Oz had to say. Oz talked about the economy and inflation, crime and fentanyl, and safe communities and a secure border."Right now, in America, we need to bring balance to Washington," said Oz.Polls...
Forbes Hospital adds hospice, palliative care wing in Monroeville
As the health system that would become Forbes Hospital began growing in the 1970s, following the merger of Wilkinsburg’s Columbia Hospital and Pittsburgh Hospital in the city’s East Liberty neighborhood, it had a dedicated hospice facility. “Over the years, that shifted to a floor at West Penn Hospital,...
Pittsburgh officials hoping to move homeless people from encampments to new shelter
As a new shelter is scheduled to open in Downtown Pittsburgh in the coming weeks, officials said they are hoping to move homeless people from encampments to the new site. Dubbed Second Avenue Commons, the 45,000-square foot, five-story facility will have 43 single-room apartments and operate year-round. It will be open to adults and their pets and belongings.
Some Shadyside residents having tires deflated, messages left behind
PITTSBURGH — People who live in Shadyside say their tires are being deflated with lentil beans and whoever is responsible is also leaving behind a message on their cars. Nighttime surveillance video from a Shadyside viewer shows two people stopping by a car on Pembroke Place. That’s when the viewer believes lentils were placed inside the tire cap, allowing air to leak out.
Airman assigned to Pittsburgh International Airport wing found dead
CORAOPOLIS, Pa. — An airman assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station was found dead Saturday morning. According to the chief of public affairs at the 911th Airlift Wing, Marjorie A. Schurr, the airman was found in his Wilkins Township home at around 8 a.m.
nextpittsburgh.com
9 Pittsburgh places offering Thanksgiving takeout this year
Cooking a full Thanksgiving meal can be stressful. Whether people go the traditional route with a roasted turkey or opt for a vegetarian-friendly meal, the entire process of preparing and cooking food for an entire family can leave a home chef in the kitchen for hours. (Once everything is all said and done and everyone has enjoyed the meal, there is still cleaning up). If you want to make the holiday easier, we have some suggestions for ordering Thanksgiving takeout (and we won’t tell anyone you didn’t make dinner from scratch).
pghcitypaper.com
Pitt breaks ground on massive solar farm project
Construction is underway on one of the largest solar projects in Western Pennsylvania. The Gaucho Solar Project is a new, 20-megawatt solar farm near Pittsburgh International Airport. The project will supply electricity to the University of Pittsburgh for the next 20 years. The Gaucho Solar project will include about 55,000...
Comments / 0