Pennsylvania Almanac
All decked out
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Canonsburg. For months, Canonsburg’s Old Fashioned Christmas Committee and community volunteers have been busy as Santa’s elves planning this year’s Old Fashioned Christmas celebration, crafting decorations, stringing garland, hanging wreaths and standing giant trees throughout the borough.
Pennsylvania Almanac
Mt. Lebanon native directs Prime Stage Theatre adaptation of 'Frankenstein'
Frankenstein – or, more specifically, Frankenstein’s monster – is one of the most recognizable characters in all of popular culture. His story has been told in the classic series of movies made by Universal Pictures in the 1930s, been retold dozens of times by a variety of filmmakers, and has turned up in such fare as “Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein,” “I Was a Teenage Frankenstein” and “Rock ‘n’ Roll Frankenstein.”
5 things to do in Westmoreland County this weekend: Nov. 4-6
The annual Holiday Market is planned for noon-4 p.m. Saturday on the grounds of the Ligonier Country Market, at West Main Street and Springer Road in Ligonier. The market features holiday-themed items and other merchandise handcrafted by dozens of area vendors. Food and beverages will be available. For more information,...
nextpittsburgh.com
Love Made Edible in Brentwood bakes customer service into its desserts
Love makes the world go round, but desserts are a close second. The confections at Love Made Edible, owned by 25-year-old Shamara Ray, are the best of both worlds. Despite funding challenges and spending her life’s savings, Love Made Edible opened in Brentwood on Jan.2. Now, as the bakery approaches its first anniversary, it has become a go-to dessert destination. Boasting a 5-star rating on Yelp, and a 4.9-star rating on other platforms, such as Google and Facebook, Love Made Edible proves that Ray is passionate and skilled in baking and customer satisfaction.
Brother, sister will showcase Murrysville church's new organ
Newlonsburg Presbyterian Church will fill with music today, thanks to a new digital Allen GX335 GeniSys series organ church officials have installed. The church’s music director and organist, Becky Gard of West Mifflin, will be joined by her brother, Patrick Gard, who is the music director and organist for St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Williamsville, N.Y., for a dedication service and recital at 4 p.m.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Schake family can trace roots back to Hill's Church founding in Murrysville
The Emmanuel Reformed United Church of Christ in Murrysville often goes by the much shorter moniker of Hill’s Church. On Oct. 23, more than 100 people who can trace their lineage back to one of the men who donated the land for the church gathered there for a reunion.
treksplorer.com
Where to Stay in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: The Best Hotels & Areas
Pittsburgh is one of Pennsylvania’s hottest destinations for travelers—and with good reason! As the largest city in the Appalachia region, the ‘Burgh offers a mix of family-friendly activities, exciting nightlife, and a colorful arts and cultural scene. With so much to discover, choosing where to stay in Pittsburgh, PA, is a tricky decision.
WYTV.com
Local shop offers thousands of rare finds
BOARDMAN, Oh – Home Again Consignment and Design features a 10,000-square-foot showroom of one-of-a-kind finds. From bargain buys to showcase designer pieces from South Carolina, North Carolina, and even furniture from across the globe. The store has a revolving door of inventory, so every time you come in, it’s...
pittsburghmagazine.com
From Blue Collar to Hipster, Lawrenceville’s Story is Part of This House
Their story is a classic tale of Lawrenceville’s evolution. Before Business Insider ranked it among the “Most Hipster” neighborhoods in the world, and before the flippers arrived and the Brooklynites migrated there, Lawrenceville’s main drag was filled with neighborhood bars that served a shot and a beer to blue-collar workers who stopped in before heading home.
nextpittsburgh.com
9 Pittsburgh places offering Thanksgiving takeout this year
Cooking a full Thanksgiving meal can be stressful. Whether people go the traditional route with a roasted turkey or opt for a vegetarian-friendly meal, the entire process of preparing and cooking food for an entire family can leave a home chef in the kitchen for hours. (Once everything is all said and done and everyone has enjoyed the meal, there is still cleaning up). If you want to make the holiday easier, we have some suggestions for ordering Thanksgiving takeout (and we won’t tell anyone you didn’t make dinner from scratch).
Local grocer returns to Millvale Borough after 20 years
MILLVALE BOROUGH, Pa. — After more than 20 years without a grocery store, Millvale Borough is celebrating the return of a local grocer. A small coffee shop and corner market, Millvale Market, is set to launch on Grant Avenue in the coming months. “This space was created by the...
The apple pizza that Pittsburgh’s oldest residents are obsessed with
When I get older, I'd like to believe that there will be very few things I need to make me happy. Give me carbohydrates, a good painkiller cocktail, Beyoncé's farewell tour album, Scrabble, and somewhat frequent social interaction. My grama, who just turned 90 in September, wholeheartedly agrees, arguing...
Family of Darlene Harbison continues search in Cabot today
CABOT, Pa. (KDKA) - A search party in Cabot today will attempt to find a woman who has been missing for nearly two months. Darlene Harbison was last seen on September 11. Last month, a search party scoured the woods in Indiana Township. RELATED STORIES:Family of missing Frazer Township woman asks community for help with search'We want to find the answers:' Family of Darlene Harbison to continue search today'I won't quit': Family of missing woman Darlene Harbison to expand searchAllegheny County Police detectives believe her ex-boyfriend, Eric Gibbs, is responsible for her disappearance. Gibbs was found dead from an apparent suicide in West Deer Township. Her family said they aren't giving up until they find her. "Faith and prayers is what gets me through it, all the people who say they are praying for us and the family, that's the only thing I have to hang on to," said Charlotte Ruediger, Harbinson's mother. If you know anything about her disappearance, you're asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-255-8477.Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Pittsburgh collecting yard waste at curbside, drop-off centers
Pittsburgh residents with leaves, grass, brush and branches can leave their yard waste at the curb or take it to a drop-off center next weekend. The city will hold its biannual yard waste collection on Nov. 12. Residents should place the yard waste they want to have collected by the...
Local animal shelter struggling with food supplies
The Butler County Humane Society is trying to juggle an influx of new animals. At one point, they reached critically low levels of pet food. So low, they canceled their monthly food giveaway in September and October.
Approval sought for auto repair shop in downtown New Kensington
Mike Smith was looking for more room for his auto repair business, Ar-Ken Automotive, when he moved from Constitution Boulevard to Fifth Avenue in New Kensington earlier this year. The space accessed from the back of 649 Fifth Ave. gave him another good 500 square feet, which he said was...
Decades-old church covered in blight cleared in Aliquippa
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Blight is defined as something that damages or spoils something. “It was overgrown, it was poison ivy everywhere. People would chuck beer cans into it,” said Taylor Ball who lives in West Aliquippa. Ball is talking about the structure right outside her window — a...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Burgers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - If you're in the mood for a burger in Pittsburgh, you've come to the right place. This article will discuss some of the best places to get one. Among them are August Henry's Burger Bar and Burgatory. Whether you're in the mood for a traditional American burger, a vegetarian burger, or anything in between, you'll be able to find it here.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley area real estate transactions for the week of Nov. 6, 2022
Ian Richard Fields sold property at 622 East Drive to Barret and Millie Rea for $2,500,000. Jonathan Yee sold property at 455 Maple Lane to Wesley Moschetto for $2,000,000. Neill Barker sold property at 502 Woodland Road Ext. to Todd and Meredith Bronson for $1,250,000. Franklin Park. Andrew Richardson sold...
matadornetwork.com
The Best Old School Italian Restaurants in Pittsburgh
The City of Bridges has plenty of delicious Italian fare for any occasion— planning a special night out with a partner, family, or friends, or if you just have an intense craving for house-made bread and seasonally curated pasta dishes. Just like the best Italian restaurants in New York City, these old school restaurants offer a mix of traditional Italian dishes and contemporary takes on the classics. However, the best Italian restaurants in Pittsburgh stand out from Italian restaurants in other cities because of eccentric decor paired with rustic and cozy atmospheres.
