Houston, TX

WATCH: Chas McCormick sends Houston Astros to 3-2 World Series lead with amazing catch

By Vincent Frank
 3 days ago

The Houston Astros have opted to use Chas McCormick in center at times because of his ability to play defense. For the second-year player, the idea of doing his thing out in center could prove vital to actually winning the title.

“Playing good defense can win us a World Series.” Chas McCormick back in October 15 .

It’s almost as if the former 21st-round pick out of Millersville University of Pennsylvania (that’s a thing) knew what he was talking about.

With his Astros up 3-2 in the bottom of the ninth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 5 of the World Series Thursday evening , the little-known outfielder made the defensive play of the postseason.

With one out and the Astros looking to take a 3-2 lead in the series heading back to Houston for Game 6, McCormick made the play of the MLB season. We’re not kidding.

J. T. Realmuto seemed to have at the very least hit a double to give the Phillies a chance. Instead, McCormick absolutely robbed him. You can tell by the reactions from both Realmuto and Astros closer Ryan Pressly just how big of a catch this was from McCormick. Dude seemed to defy gravity by coming down with this one.

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

One batter later, and a Pressly pitch hit Bryce Harper to send Nick Castellanos to the plate as the potential game-winning run with two outs. He would ground out to give Houston its second consecutive win in Philadelphia and find itself just one win from yet another World Series title.

MLB world reacts Chas McCormick’s game-saving catch

