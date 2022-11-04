ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sportsnaut

Iga Swiatek seals semifinal bid at WTA Finals

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05L0G1_0iyD7Dkt00

Top-seeded Iga Swiatek of Poland strolled into the semifinals of the WTA Finals with a 6-3, 6-2 win over sixth-seeded Caroline Garcia of France on Thursday.

Swiatek, who improved to 2-0 in the event, wrapped up first place in the Tracy Austin Group. The other semifinal berth from the group will come down to the last day of round-robin action on Friday.

Eighth-seeded Daria Kasatkina of Russia won the other Thursday match 7-6 (6), 6-3 over fourth-seeded Coco Gauff of the United States. Kasatkina and Garcia are both 1-1, meaning their Friday matchup will determine the group’s second playoff bid.

Gauff fell to 0-2 and was eliminated from contention.

The season’s eight top players were divided into the Nancy Richey Group and the Tracy Austin Group for round-robin play. The winner of each group will play the runner-up from the opposite group in the semifinals Sunday, with the victor in those two matches heading to the final on Monday.

The prize pool is $5 million, and an unbeaten champion would earn $1.68 million.

Swiatek dominated the key moments against Garcia, saving four of the five break points on her own serve and converting five of her six break-point opportunities.

Asked how she dealt with Garcia’s game, Swiatek joked, “Don’t cry? Because, yeah, she was putting a lot of pressure and putting a lot of speed on her balls. I was ready for that.”

Garcia said of Swiatek, “The thing is: You have to take some time away from her. Try to be aggressive, to push her out of her comfort zone. But most of the time, she does it better than you. She’s really strong, really solid, doesn’t give you a lot of unforced errors.

“As soon as she gets a little bit more space or more of an angle, she makes you feel you’re slower, playing bad, whatever.”

Kasatkina and Gauff each lost the game while serving for the first set, leading to the tiebreaker. When Kasatkina wound up winning that set, that was a superb omen for her: She ended up improving to 29-0 this year after going up by a set.

While Gauff finished with a 25-10 edge in winners, she more than offset that my committing 34 errors to Kasatkina’s 10.

The Nancy Richey Group concludes on Friday with No. 2 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia, No. 3 Jessica Pegula of the United States and No. 7 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus all vying to join No. 5 Maria Sakkari in the semifinals. Sabalenka (1-1) will oppose Pegula (0-2) before Sakkari (2-0) squares off with Jabeur (1-1).

WTA Finals group standings
Nancy Richey Group
1. Maria Sakkari, 2-0
T2. Aryna Sabalenka, 1-1
T2. Ons Jabeur, 1-1
4. Jessica Pegula, 0-2
Tracy Austin Group
T1. Iga Swiatek, 2-0
T1. Caroline Garcia, 1-1
T3. Daria Kasatkina, 1-1
T3. Coco Gauff, 0-2

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
lastwordonsports.com

WTA Finals Semifinal Predictions Including Iga Swiatek vs Aryna Sabalenka

It might not be the top seeds battling against Iga Swiatek in the semifinals at the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, but the field is probably even more exciting than if that was the case. Caroline Garcia and Aryna Sabalenka are some of the most explosive players in the field, while Maria Sakkari is on a hot streak right now and dominated the group stage. Who do you think will advance to the championship match?
FORT WORTH, TX
tennisuptodate.com

Swiatek joins Henin, Venus Williams, Graf and Navratilova with interesting stat after latest win

Iga Swiatek's 2022 season has been a glorious one in many ways as she achieved several milestones indicating how dominant she was. Swiatek established herself as the best player in the world following the retirement of Ashleigh Barty in January. She took over the Tour winning several Premier WTA 1000 events including two grand slam events. She won over 30 matches in a row and now she added another brilliant milestone to her career.
NBC Sports

Content former No 1 Ash Barty rules out tennis comeback

MELBOURNE — Former world No. 1 Ash Barty has emphatically ruled out ever making a comeback to tennis, or switching to another sport. Launching her autobiography at Melbourne Park – scene of her Australian Open triumph in January just two months before her shock retirement announcement – the 26-year-old said she had no desire to return to high-level sport, and was sure she never would.
TEXAS STATE
tennismajors.com

Storming Auger-Aliassime outplays Tiafoe to reach semi-finals

Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime extended his winning streak to 16 matches as he beat American Frances Tiafoe 6-1, 6-4 on Friday to move into the semi-finals of Paris Masters at the Accor Arena. The eighth seed, who has won three tournaments in the past three weeks (Florence, Antwerp, Basel), needed six...
tennisuptodate.com

Auger-Aliassime wins 16th match in a row to advance to Paris Masters semi-finals

Auger-Aliassime continues to be a problem on the ATP Tour as he defeated Tiafoe 6-1 6-4 to move to the semi-finals. Auger-Aliassime is playing for the 4th week in a row and the Canadian is not slowing down showing incredible tennis, by far the best he has ever played. Tiafoe has been really strong in recent weeks as well but he was no match in this one as Auger jumped out to an early lead and never looked back.
Yardbarker

Djokovic destroys Musetti in Paris and proves he deserves spot at 2022 ATP Finals

Without a doubt, Novak Djokovic is one of the best players on the ATP Tour at the moment, but despite his incredible form, he's ranked 7th in the ATP Rankings. That's due to variety of reasons, but mostly because of a low number of events played by the Serbian in 2022. However, Novak Djokovic won his 19th consecutive ATP match by beating Lorenzo Musetti at the 2022 Paris Masters and also proved that he deserves to finish in Top 8 of the ATP Rankings this year.
tennismajors.com

Dow Tennis Classic: Stearns advances to semi-finals

American wildcard Peyton Stearns advanced to the last 4 of the Dow Tennis Classic by winning against Canadian qualifier Katherine Sebov 6-4, 6-2 at Greater Midland Tennis Center on Friday evening. Stearns, ranked No 244, will play the winner of the match between No 7 seed Caty McNally and wildcard...
ESPN

Jade Carey adds to medal haul at worlds with vault gold

LIVERPOOL, England -- Jade Carey's rebound from Olympic disappointment in her best event ended with a gold medal at the world championships. The 22-year-old American soared to victory in the women's vault final Saturday, giving her a second trip to the top of the podium at M&S Bank Arena after helping the U.S. women capture the team gold earlier in the meet.
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

84K+
Followers
63K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy