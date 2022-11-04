ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two top teams battling for conference title

By Cassidy Wood
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Friday night is the last night of regular season high school football in West Virginia, and we have a conference championship game between two of the top teams in Class AAA.

No. 3 Huntington will travel to No. 2 Hurricane.

“I mean we’re just continuing on the grind,” said Huntington offensive coordinator CJ Crawford. “Practice the same way we’ve practiced all season.”

Huntington is having quite the 2022 season.

The Highlanders are now on an eight game win streak; they lost in their season opener to Spring Valley, but have won every game since.

“I mean especially after losing week one, a lot of teams will get down. Put their heads down, people will be negative. But we’ve stayed positive, we’ve stayed with it,” said Crawford. “Stayed grinding all season, and hopefully we can keep on playing.”

The Highlanders have been rolling on teams the last eight weeks. Their closest game was against Cabell Midland, and they beat them by 20.

Tomorrow night against Hurricane will be their toughest test yet.

Two top three teams, battling for a solid playoff seed, and the MSAC championship trophy.

“I’ll just try to stay calm, keep them calm,” said Huntington quarterback Gavin Lochow. “I know our offensive coordinator CJ is good at keeping everyone calm. He just tries to make sure everyone does their job and doesn’t do anything wrong. I think in general, the coaching staff will get everyone leveled out.”

“We get an opportunity to play for a conference championship, and the school has never done that before,” said Hurricane head coach Donnie Mays. “And it’s at home. So we get to do it in front of the community, and so many people that have gotten behind us, and everyone’s really excited about that.”

On Hurricane’s side, the ‘Skins are also entering this game at 8-1; their only loss is also to Spring Valley.

“We talked early in the year, when I had my first team meeting, about changing the mindset and being a winner,” said Mays. “We weren’t gonna discuss the ‘L’ word. We were gonna focus on what it takes to win, and not worry about not trying to lose. Our kids bought into that, and worked really hard in the offseason, which has built up to this moment. So it’s just really exciting.”

These two powerhouse programs are about as even as you can get.

Fans can expect a close game, ending with that conference title.

“We’re treating this game like it’s the first week of the playoffs,” said Crawford. “And we pretty much have to win out to reach our goals for the season.”

“It’s gonna be a great game,” said Mays. “They’ve (Huntington) been there, done that, a few times. Their kids are real familiar with what it takes, and our guys are just learning as we go. But you don’t have to be the best team, you have to be the best team that night. And hopefully we can go out and prove we’re the better team on Friday.”

Kickoff is in Hurricane at 7 o’clock.

WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

