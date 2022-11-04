Read full article on original website
Nikki Haley says to 'deport' Warnock at rally for Walker: 'Legal immigrants are more patriotic'
Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley called to "deport" Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., during Republican challenger Herschel Walker's bus tour Sunday while discussing Biden's border policies.
China lashes out at visit by UK trade minister to Taiwan
BEIJING (AP) — China lashed out Monday over a visit to Taiwan by British Trade Policy Minister Greg Hands, the latest foreign official to defy Beijing’s warnings over contacts with the self-governing island republic. China claims Taiwan as its own territory and threatens to annex it by force....
New round of peace talks between Ethiopia, Tigray reps
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A new round of talks began Monday between Ethiopia’s government and Tigray regional representatives to work out military and other details of last week’s signing of a “permanent” cessation of hostilities in a two-year conflict thought to have killed hundreds of thousands of people.
Polish leader blames low birthrate on women using alcohol
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's ruling party leader has triggered anger in the country and an explosion of jokes by claiming that the country's low birthrate is partly caused by overconsumption of alcohol by young women. Opposition politicians and many other critics accused Jaroslaw Kaczynski, a 73-year-old lifelong bachelor,...
Haiti gang leader to lift fuel blockade amid shortages
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A powerful gang leader announced Sunday that he was lifting a blockade at a key fuel terminal that has strangled Haiti's capital for nearly two months. The announcement by Jimmy Cherizier, a former police officer nicknamed “Barbecue,” followed government claims of at least some success...
AP News Summary at 4:14 p.m. EST
GOP predicts midterm wins; Biden warns of democracy threats. WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are eyeing major gains in Tuesday’s elections and appealing to supporters over the final weekend of the 2022 campaign to sideline Democrats. President Joe Biden and his two most recent Democratic predecessors say the prospect of GOP victories could undermine the future of American democracy. More than 39 million people have already voted already in an election that will decide control of Congress and key governorships. Biden is set to campaign in suburban New York on Sunday. Former President Donald Trump plans a Miami rally. He's hoping a strong GOP showing on Election Day will generate momentum for the 2024 run that he's expected to launch soon.
Apple to customers: Prepare to wait for new iPhones
Apple Inc. is warning customers they'll have to wait longer to get its latest iPhone models after anti-virus restrictions were imposed on a contractor's factory in central China.
Global benchmarks advance as markets watch China, inflation
TOKYO (AP) — Global stocks mostly advanced Monday as investors weighed uncertainties such as the U.S. midterm elections and China's possible moves to ease coronavirus restrictions. Oil prices fell and U.S. futures edged lower.
4.5M Ukrainians without power, more face rolling blackouts as Russian missiles pound energy system: Live updates
More than 4.5 million people in Ukraine are without power and millions more face rolling blackouts amid relentless Russian attacks. Live updates.
Trump reins in DeSantis attacks after angering GOP with direct assault on 2024 rival
Former president Donald Trump appeared to dial down his rhetoric against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after facing backlash over the weekend from conservatives.At a rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania on Saturday, Mr Trump took a swipe at his onetime ally and referred to him as “Ron DeSanctimonious”.The former president showed poll numbers on a screen, showing Republican voter preferences for GOP nomination for president in 2024.“There it is, Trump at 71. Ron De-Sanctimonious at 10 per cent,” he was quoted as saying by the Orlando Sentinel.“Mike Pence at 7; oh, Mike Pence [is] doing better than I thought.”Mr DeSantis won...
