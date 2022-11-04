GOP predicts midterm wins; Biden warns of democracy threats. WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are eyeing major gains in Tuesday’s elections and appealing to supporters over the final weekend of the 2022 campaign to sideline Democrats. President Joe Biden and his two most recent Democratic predecessors say the prospect of GOP victories could undermine the future of American democracy. More than 39 million people have already voted already in an election that will decide control of Congress and key governorships. Biden is set to campaign in suburban New York on Sunday. Former President Donald Trump plans a Miami rally. He's hoping a strong GOP showing on Election Day will generate momentum for the 2024 run that he's expected to launch soon.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO