California has no shortage of beautiful and unique destinations for couples planning a wedding in the Golden State. For a wedding experience that is truly unique and ripe with coastal glamour, Hotel del Coronado is in a league of its own. Hotel del Coronado is less like a single wedding venue, and more like an entire world that couples and their guests may explore and enjoy together for an epic California wedding weekend. Christina Canalez, Director of Catering at Hotel del Coronado, shares more about what makes the property such a special wedding destination.

CORONADO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO