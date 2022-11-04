ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley Center, CA

losalamosreporter.com

Birth Announcement: Teagan Ann Strain – Nov. 3, 2022

Teagan Ann Strain was born on Nov. 3, 2022 at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital in San Diego, Calif. She weighed 9 lbs. 10 oz. and was 21 inches long. Proud parents are Adam and Caty Strain. Maternal grandparents are Joe and Kathy Huntington of Bakersfield, Calif. Paternal grandparents are Julie Bennett, Gulf Shores, Ala.,, formerly of Los Alamos, and the late Lonny Strain. Courtesy photo.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

SUPERVISORS APPROVE SLEEPING CABINS FOR HOMELESS, SEEK CHURCHES, NONPROFITS TO HOST SITES

November 5, 2022 (San Diego) – The County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a proposal by Supervisors Joel Anderson and Nora Vargas to purchase sleeping cabins or other emergency shelter structures. The structures will be made available to community partners like churches and non-profits who want to step up and provide shelter options in their community.
SAN DIEGO, CA
fox5sandiego.com

New Elementary School Opens

Nipaquay Elementary, named after a former Kumeyaay village, has opened in Mission Valley, celebrating Native American Heritage Month. Nipaquay Elementary, named after a former Kumeyaay village, has opened in Mission Valley, celebrating Native American Heritage Month. Talking With Encinitas Mayor Candidate Michael Blobe. Blobe appeared on the FOX 5 News...
NATIONAL CITY, CA
preussinsider.com

Vice Principal Ms. Watson Announces Her Departure

On the 4th of November during high school lunch, Vice Principal Ms. Watson announced that she will be leaving the Preuss School to take a position at the San Diego County Office of Education. Ms. Watson who has served as the vice principal for the last two years helped the...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
presidiosentinel.com

Animal Artist Book Release Will Benefit Local Rescued Tigers And Bears

Local San Diego animal artist Sinclair Stratton best known for her colorful pet portraits is releasing her first book of animal paintings called “Always Be Kind to Animals” in an art show and fundraiser from 2 to 5 p.m., Sunday, November 13 at The Studio Door Gallery, 3867 Fourth Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103 benefiting local exotic animal rescue Lions, Tigers, and Bears (LTB) located in Alpine, California.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

The Lost Towns of San Diego County, Tango Dancing Beginner Class

Communities like Bernardo, Merton, Stowe, and Bostonia disappeared decades ago. Yet these places once bustled with life, each boasting its own school, general store, often a stagecoach or railroad stop. Historian Vincent Rossi his shares his research into these lost towns. When: Tuesday, November 15, 1 pm. Where: Mission Valley...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
High School Football PRO

San Marcos, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Valley Center High School football team will have a game with San Marcos High School on November 04, 2022, 19:00:00.
SAN MARCOS, CA
thealpinesun.com

Over a dozen eateries to offer a Taste of Alpine

The inaugural Taste of Alpine event is coming up on Nov. 5. with an opportunity for residents to try food from 15 different local eateries. Event co-founder Jeff Campbell said interested eaters can purchase their tickets online ahead of time, then bring their receipt to the ‘passport location’ at The Casino Inn where they will receive a map of participating businesses.
ALPINE, CA
weddingstylemagazine.com

EPIC CALIFORNIA WEDDINGS AT HOTEL DEL CORONADO

California has no shortage of beautiful and unique destinations for couples planning a wedding in the Golden State. For a wedding experience that is truly unique and ripe with coastal glamour, Hotel del Coronado is in a league of its own. Hotel del Coronado is less like a single wedding venue, and more like an entire world that couples and their guests may explore and enjoy together for an epic California wedding weekend. Christina Canalez, Director of Catering at Hotel del Coronado, shares more about what makes the property such a special wedding destination.
CORONADO, CA
CBS 8

Coronado's Crown Manor hits the market

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Along one of the most beautiful beaches in the world, is the city of Coronado. It’s home of the Hotel Del, a vacation destination, and it's known for its spectacular real estate. A historic beachfront home known as the Crown Manor is currently...
CORONADO, CA
sdcitytimes.com

Biden helps get out the vote at MiraCosta College

President Joe Biden will visit MiraCosta College on Nov. 3 to join Congressperson Mike Levin in rallying voters for the midterm elections, according to an email sent to MiraCosta students and staff on Nov. 2 and an Eventbrite listing. Registration for the free event, which requires attendees to arrive by...
OCEANSIDE, CA
San Diego Channel

Early voting in San Diego County by the numbers

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Registrar of Voters released early voting data ahead of midterm election day this upcoming Tuesday. Below, you'll find various numbers regarding voter turnout, mail-in ballots and early in-person voting (NOTE: data is as of 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6):. Expected turnout.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

