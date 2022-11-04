Read full article on original website
losalamosreporter.com
Birth Announcement: Teagan Ann Strain – Nov. 3, 2022
Teagan Ann Strain was born on Nov. 3, 2022 at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital in San Diego, Calif. She weighed 9 lbs. 10 oz. and was 21 inches long. Proud parents are Adam and Caty Strain. Maternal grandparents are Joe and Kathy Huntington of Bakersfield, Calif. Paternal grandparents are Julie Bennett, Gulf Shores, Ala.,, formerly of Los Alamos, and the late Lonny Strain. Courtesy photo.
eastcountymagazine.org
SUPERVISORS APPROVE SLEEPING CABINS FOR HOMELESS, SEEK CHURCHES, NONPROFITS TO HOST SITES
November 5, 2022 (San Diego) – The County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a proposal by Supervisors Joel Anderson and Nora Vargas to purchase sleeping cabins or other emergency shelter structures. The structures will be made available to community partners like churches and non-profits who want to step up and provide shelter options in their community.
fox5sandiego.com
New Elementary School Opens
Nipaquay Elementary, named after a former Kumeyaay village, has opened in Mission Valley, celebrating Native American Heritage Month. Nipaquay Elementary, named after a former Kumeyaay village, has opened in Mission Valley, celebrating Native American Heritage Month. Talking With Encinitas Mayor Candidate Michael Blobe. Blobe appeared on the FOX 5 News...
preussinsider.com
Vice Principal Ms. Watson Announces Her Departure
On the 4th of November during high school lunch, Vice Principal Ms. Watson announced that she will be leaving the Preuss School to take a position at the San Diego County Office of Education. Ms. Watson who has served as the vice principal for the last two years helped the...
presidiosentinel.com
Animal Artist Book Release Will Benefit Local Rescued Tigers And Bears
Local San Diego animal artist Sinclair Stratton best known for her colorful pet portraits is releasing her first book of animal paintings called “Always Be Kind to Animals” in an art show and fundraiser from 2 to 5 p.m., Sunday, November 13 at The Studio Door Gallery, 3867 Fourth Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103 benefiting local exotic animal rescue Lions, Tigers, and Bears (LTB) located in Alpine, California.
Fleet Week: Onboard the USS Montgomery
Fleet Week is a rare opportunity for community members to go onboard the USS Montgomery, where sailors will showcase their jobs.
San Diego weekly Reader
The Lost Towns of San Diego County, Tango Dancing Beginner Class
Communities like Bernardo, Merton, Stowe, and Bostonia disappeared decades ago. Yet these places once bustled with life, each boasting its own school, general store, often a stagecoach or railroad stop. Historian Vincent Rossi his shares his research into these lost towns. When: Tuesday, November 15, 1 pm. Where: Mission Valley...
San Marcos, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
pacificsandiego.com
Alicia Keys walked the walk at Friday’s Curebound Concert for Cures with the San Diego Symphony
The unannounced benefit show by the 15-time Grammy Award winner, a day before her concert at Viejas Arena, raised $3.1 million for the year-old San Diego nonprofit. It is not uncommon for music stars performing benefit concerts to give a shout-out or two to the cause they are supporting. But...
kusi.com
Armed guards enter California Theatre building to clear out homeless inhabitants
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The decaying of the “California Theatre” building was swept by a private armed security team at the direction of the new ownership. The new property owners cleared the building of homeless trespassers and secured the doors and windows. The City of San Diego,...
thealpinesun.com
Over a dozen eateries to offer a Taste of Alpine
The inaugural Taste of Alpine event is coming up on Nov. 5. with an opportunity for residents to try food from 15 different local eateries. Event co-founder Jeff Campbell said interested eaters can purchase their tickets online ahead of time, then bring their receipt to the ‘passport location’ at The Casino Inn where they will receive a map of participating businesses.
Caltrans Unveils Julian International ‘Dark Sky’ Community Signs
Community leaders and elected officials gathered Friday afternoon to reveal new “Entering Julian” and “International Dark Sky Community” signs that will be installed along State Route 78 and State Route 79, to encourage more stargazers, visitors and shoppers to restaurants and businesses located in the East County town.
weddingstylemagazine.com
EPIC CALIFORNIA WEDDINGS AT HOTEL DEL CORONADO
California has no shortage of beautiful and unique destinations for couples planning a wedding in the Golden State. For a wedding experience that is truly unique and ripe with coastal glamour, Hotel del Coronado is in a league of its own. Hotel del Coronado is less like a single wedding venue, and more like an entire world that couples and their guests may explore and enjoy together for an epic California wedding weekend. Christina Canalez, Director of Catering at Hotel del Coronado, shares more about what makes the property such a special wedding destination.
Coronado's Crown Manor hits the market
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Along one of the most beautiful beaches in the world, is the city of Coronado. It’s home of the Hotel Del, a vacation destination, and it's known for its spectacular real estate. A historic beachfront home known as the Crown Manor is currently...
sdcitytimes.com
Biden helps get out the vote at MiraCosta College
President Joe Biden will visit MiraCosta College on Nov. 3 to join Congressperson Mike Levin in rallying voters for the midterm elections, according to an email sent to MiraCosta students and staff on Nov. 2 and an Eventbrite listing. Registration for the free event, which requires attendees to arrive by...
Chula Vista to Pick New Leadership in Mayoral Election on Nov. 8
Voters in San Diego County’s second-largest city will get a new mayor for the first time in eight years Tuesday, with Republican John McCann and Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar squaring off for the position. McCann and Campa-Najjar received the most votes in a crowded June primary, with McCann receiving 8,618...
San Diego Channel
Early voting in San Diego County by the numbers
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Registrar of Voters released early voting data ahead of midterm election day this upcoming Tuesday. Below, you'll find various numbers regarding voter turnout, mail-in ballots and early in-person voting (NOTE: data is as of 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6):. Expected turnout.
Longtime San Diego radio hosts Dave Rickards and Cookie ‘Chainsaw’ Randolph announce retirement
Two longtime San Diego radio hosts are signing off the airwaves.
Swimmer bit by shark near Del Mar tells story
Lyn Jutronich said she is doing well, in some pain, but can stand and even walk around following a shark bite incident near Del Mar.
First-of-its-kind affordable housing development opens in Carlsbad
A new affordable housing development called Windsor Pointe opened in Carlsbad on Thursday, announced the the County of San Diego Communications Office.
