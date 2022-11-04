Read full article on original website
Thomas Weaver
3d ago
yup she said she would drop the gas prices after tourism season and she decided No. This came from a person inside the Maine Government. Basically it's Her Way or the Highway 🛣
J Wales
3d ago
……at the height of gas prices, Mills refuse to drop the Maine state gas tax, even though the legislature wanted her to do so……….
WMTW
10 things to know about Maine Governor Janet Mills
Nov. 6, 2022 — Incumbent Maine Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and Republican challenger Paul LePage are both 74-year-old native Mainers who have differing views onclimate change, education reform, affordable housing, abortion rights and inflation. Here are 10 highlights of the Mills record previously reported by Maine’s Total Coverage:
wabi.tv
Maine’s election integrity to be tested again on Election Day
Maine (WMTW) - Maine’s reputation for clean elections will be tested once again on Election Day. Already, more than a quarter of active Maine voters have requested absentee ballots, surpassing the total in the last midterm and gubernatorial election in 2018. Over 500 municipalities conduct elections, but since 2007,...
WMTW
Comparing plans by Janet Mills and Paul LePage to improve Maine education
Oct. 4, 2022 -- — When it comes to education, Maine Governor Janet Mills considers increasing state funding for it one of her top achievements of the past four years. This year, the state fulfilled a legal requirement to cover 55% of local public school costs from Pre-K through 12th grade.
WMTW
Comparing Janet Mills and Paul LePage on expanding affordable housing in Maine
Oct. 12, 2022 — One way incumbent Democratic Governor Janet Mills wants to increase Maine's affordable housing supply is to require municipalities to amend their zoning rules. Two housing units must now be permitted on any lot previously zoned for a single-family home. In more populous towns and cities,...
WMTW
Janet Mills and Paul LePage enter home stretch of Maine governor's race
NEWCASTLE, Maine -- Nov. 4, 2022 — Following last night'sfifth and final debate, broadcast on WMTW, Democrat Janet Mills and Paul LePage were out campaigning on Friday. Mills told supporters her record and leadership style has been better than LePage's eight years in office, while LePage told supporters if the economy is bad, it doesn't matter what the other issues are.
Here’s How Many Snowstorms Major Places in Maine Get Each Winter
There's an inevitable truth to every winter in Maine: there will be snow. But how often it snows and how much snow there will be is an always-evolving answer. There have been plenty of warm winters in Maine and several bad winters with a seemingly endless amount of storms. As...
I Don’t Fully Agree With This Maine Town Being Listed as a ‘Hippie Hideout’
Oh God, she’s sharing her opinion again. Yes, well, you clicked it so you must be somewhat interested!!. So, let’s get into this. I recently stumbled upon an article about the ‘Hippie Hideouts’ in America, which is just essentially a place filled with wook-like, hippie folk.
WMTW
Comparing Maine candidates' approaches to lowering energy prices
Oct. 27, 2022 -- — From the start of her administration, Maine Governor Janet Mills has emphasized expanding renewable energy sources to bring down the prices Maine residents pay for electricity, chiefly by developing more solar and wind power. The shift in policy from her Republican challenger and predecessor...
WMTW
Comparing abortion views in Maine Governor's race between Janet Mills and Paul LePage
When it comes to abortion rights, incumbent Maine Governor Janet Mills likes to say she's been un-wavering. "A woman's right to choose is and will always be protected in Maine!” Mills, a Democrat and Maine’s first woman governor, told a rally for reproductive rights on Tuesday in Portland. “So long as I am governor, you can be damn sure my veto pen will stand in the way of any and all efforts to undermine, rollback, or outright eliminate the right to abortion in our state!"
WGME
Janet Mills and Jared Golden's leads shrink in new poll
AUGUSTA, Maine (BDN) -- Gov. Janet Mills and Rep. Jared Golden of Maine’s 2nd District held narrower leads in a poll released on Friday that shows the Democrats in decent position to win their Tuesday elections despite economic strife dominating the 2022 cycle. It was no surprise that Maine’s...
wabi.tv
WATCH: Maine Gubernatorial debate Thursday 8 p.m. on TV5
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - Two candidates for the Blaine House, one the current governor, one a former governor, will square off Thursday night on TV5 in the last televised debate of the campaign. Democrat Janet Mills and Republican Paul LePage will take part in the debate that will be held...
wabi.tv
Final Maine Gubernatorial Debate 2022: Mills, LePage on inflation, child protective services
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s gubernatorial election is five days away - and both candidates used their final debate Thursday as one last chance to reaffirm their positions. Democratic incumbent Governor Janet Mills and Republican former governor Paul LePage sparred on several topics during tonight’s debate broadcast across WABI,...
Older Mainers share concerns ahead of midterm elections
CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — Jessica Simpson is 71 and worked for the Social Security Administration for more than three decades before retiring to Maine. "I do consider myself one of the fortunate people," Simpson said. She added that's because she has a federal pension. Now she spends her time...
Maine and New Hampshire Are Getting Absolutely Screwed This Weekend
There's no way this is real life. It's November. IN NEW ENGLAND. And we're turning the clocks back this weekend. And we're getting absolutely screwed because of it. Maybe next to the fact that the rest of the country is on the metric system and we're the only country that isn't, one of the most controversial things that seems like it'll forever be debated is the time change.
Maine clarifies limits on medical marijuana providers
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine delivered an October surprise to medical marijuana providers with guidance limiting the sale of pre-rolled marijuana and liquid concentrates by treating them like tobacco. The Maine Office of Cannabis Policy released guidance on Oct. 7 that effectively bans medical marijuana caregivers without a storefront from providing those products altogether while medical marijuana dispensaries and stores must treat them like tobacco products with an age limit of 21. Previously, those could be provided to people 18 and older with a medical marijuana card. The guidance caused an outcry because pre-rolled products and liquid concentrates for vaping are among the most popular — and profitable — cannabis products sold in medical and adult recreational stores. Democratic Sen. Craig Hickman, co-chair of the Legislature’s Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee, accused the Maine OCP of “executive branch overreach and bad faith.”
Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City
Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
Maine sees new records set with unusually high temps in November
PORTLAND, Maine — Record high temperatures were broken across the state on Saturday. In Caribou, the temperature hit 73 degrees, breaking the previous record for the date of 67, set in 1982. In Bangor, the high was also 73 degrees, breaking the previous record of 71, set in 1938.
maineinsights.com
Maine PUC selects winning bids for Northern Maine transmission line and renewable energy projects
Hallowell, Maine – The Maine Public Utilities Commission selected two projects to promote renewable energy development in northern Maine, as required by law. The first is for the development of a 345 kilovolt (kV) transmission line to connect renewable energy resources located in northern Maine with the New England grid and the second is a renewable energy generation project to transmit power across that transmission line.
mainernews.com
Central Maine’s Powers
Decades before legalization, before Purple Panty Droppers and Meatbreath, before Silver Haze and Mother of Cherries, there was Burnham RedEye, a legendary strain of cannabis grown in Burnham, Maine. High Times featured Burnham RedEye twice as its centerfold. David Letterman referenced it during a Late Show monologue that briefly put Central Maine on the then still-illicit national cannabis map. According to those in the know, Burnham RedEye held its own alongside Alaska’s Matanuska Thunder Fuck and Humboldt County California’s world-renown cultivars.
Doctors address RSV spike in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — 16-month-old Ozzie slept in a hospital bed that seemed to swallow the small child. Tubes carrying oxygen plugged his nose. The machine pumping the air made the only sound in the room, save for every few minutes when Ozzie would be jolted awake by a brief coughing fit.
