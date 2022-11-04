A 20-year-old who died as the result of a motorcycle crash this past week in The Villages has given new life to those who received his heart, liver and kidney. Tyler Lewis was flown by helicopter Monday afternoon to Ocala Regional Medical Center after his motorcycle collided with a sport utility vehicle driven by a 71-year-old Villager on County Road 466A at Buena Vista Boulevard. He died two days at the hospital, where his life was celebrated with an honor walk, due to his status as an organ donor.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO