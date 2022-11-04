Read full article on original website
floridapolitics.com
Four-term incumbent, deputy face off in Citrus County School Board race
Joe Faherty won the Primary, but did not secure a big enough share to avoid the runoff with Linda Powers. Citrus County’s only School Board race pits an 18-year incumbent against a challenger who is no stranger to schools himself. Incumbent Linda Powers hopes to earn a full fifth...
villages-news.com
District Office offers information about trash pickup on Veterans Day
The District Office has offered the following information about trash pickup on Veterans Day, which is this Friday, Nov. 11. If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there is no sanitation schedule change due to the holiday.
Citrus County Chronicle
Out the Window l Government officials deserve ‘poop in the shoe’
It has been a while since I’ve offered some “Poop in the Shoe” awards in Citrus County and some new readers of the Chronicle may not be familiar with the effort. As the editor and publisher for more than four decades starting in 1978, I produced a weekly column for the newspaper.
naturecoaster.com
Pasco County Offices to Close for Veterans Day
Pasco Board of County Commissioners (BCC) offices will be closed Friday, November 11, 2022, in observance of Veterans Day. BCC government offices will reopen Monday, November 14, 2022. Pasco County Offices to Close for Veterans Day. The Pasco County Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources’ Offices, Recreation Complexes and Community Centers...
Citrus County Chronicle
West Cardinal Farms development
Citrus County has approved a change of zoning for the 147.5-acre West Cardinal farms from rural/agriculture to commercial mixed use to allow up 200 hotel rooms, 434 multi-family units and 434 single-family units. That will allow 5.8 households per acre and will have a huge impact on Homosassa. Our county...
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River planning commission OKs mobile food court standards, development
A proposal to develop food truck courtyards in certain areas of Crystal River’s downtown got a step closer to becoming a reality. Volunteer city citizen members of the Crystal River Planning Commission voted 6-0 Thursday, Nov. 3, recommending City Council allow mobile food courts as a supplemental land use in two zoning districts.
Citrus County Chronicle
Florida first lady fires up Citrus' Republican fan base
With only a few days looming between now and the Nov. 8 General Election, Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis stoked the Citrus County Republican base with an impassioned plea for their support. DeSantis was on the campaign trail Saturday, Nov. 5, pitching why her husband, Gov. Ron DeSantis, is best...
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River closer to expanding mini-golf, driving range development locations
Crystal River is closer to expanding where developers can build miniature golf courses and driving ranges in the city. City citizen members of the Crystal River Planning Commission voted 6-0 Thursday, Nov. 3, for City Council to permit the recreational developments as supplemental land uses in the city’s general-commercial zoning district.
Two onboard as seaplane crashes into Lake Weir in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A single-engine plane crashed into Lake Weir on Sunday morning, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA said that it crashed at around 8:30 a.m. under unknown circumstances. Two people were on board but their status remains unknown. The crash remains under investigation. ©2022...
Pasco Sheriff Searching For Missing-Runaway 13-Year-Old Joshua Morris
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Joshua Morris, a missing-runaway 13-year-old. Deputies say Morris is 6 ft., around 180 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. Morris was last seen on Nov. 3 around 2:30 p.m., walking westbound on
villages-news.com
Villager in New York doesn’t want to come back to face golf cart DUI charge
An 82-year-old Villager doesn’t want to leave New York to face a charge of driving under the influence in Sumter County Court. Rodrigue Bosse of the Village of Hadley was driving a golf cart on Jan. 21 when he was involved in a crash at Colony Plaza. The Quebec, Canada native was arrested on a DUI charge. He remains free on $1,000 bond.
hernandosun.com
2021 murder attributed to Latin Kings
Five men are facing murder charges in connection with the 2021 killing of a man who was allegedly attempting to resign from the Latin Kings street gang. All of the accused men are alleged members of that gang. The Latin Kings gang was founded in Chicago, in the mid 20th...
villages-news.com
Recipients receive heart, liver and kidney after fatal motorcycle crash in The Villages
A 20-year-old who died as the result of a motorcycle crash this past week in The Villages has given new life to those who received his heart, liver and kidney. Tyler Lewis was flown by helicopter Monday afternoon to Ocala Regional Medical Center after his motorcycle collided with a sport utility vehicle driven by a 71-year-old Villager on County Road 466A at Buena Vista Boulevard. He died two days at the hospital, where his life was celebrated with an honor walk, due to his status as an organ donor.
Pasco Co. seniors frustrated after ‘astronomical’ increase in HOA fees
The Ashton Oaks homeowners association is proposing a 33% increase in fees for residents living in villas in Wesley Chapel.
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus DOH providing free Narcan nasal spray kits
The Florida Department of Health in Citrus County (DOH) has announced it will now have free Naloxone (Narcan) nasal spray kits available to the public in an effort to reduce the number of substance abuse deaths in the state. In Citrus County, there were 377 drug overdoses with 81 deaths...
villages-news.com
Brother and sister in The Villages accused of bilking insurance company out of $22,000
A brother and sister in The Villages have been accused of bilking an insurance company out of $22,000. Sophie Nassif Bolous, 74, who lives in Villa Vera Cruz in the Village of Santiago, is facing a felony charge of fraud. She was arrested on a warrant last week and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She has been released on $2,000 bond.
Citrus County Chronicle
Promotor of Inverness' first three-day Cooter Country Jam reflects on changes and improvements for next year
The promotor of Inverness’ annual Cooter Country Jam said months before the three-day October event that he expected to lose money the first time organizing the attraction, which included 15 music acts and two sound stages. Steve Pritchard, of Pro Event Tours Management, was not surprised then when the...
Citrus County Chronicle
'Beast of the Southeast' roars on Lake Hernando
Hundreds of participants and spectators came out en masse Saturday, Nov. 5, for the 2022 Lake Hernando Dragon Boat Festival at Hernando Beach and Community Park. Dubbed as the “Beast of the Southeast,” the festival hosted by the Citrus County Education Foundation (CCEF) in partnership with Tampa-based PanAm Dragon Boat and Nature Coast Dragon Boat Club, expected to attract thousands to help raise money for local education. Proceeds benefit the Citrus County Education Foundation (CCEF) programs and services supporting teachers and students in the county school district.
Search underway for suspect who shot at 2 people in car in New Port Richey
New Port Richey Police said two people were shot after a gunman opened fire on a car Friday afternoon.
Truck driver arrested after crash with school bus sent 5 students to the hospital
LEVY COUNTY, Fla. — A Seffner truck driver was arrested for causing a school bus crash that sent five students to the hospital in March, the Florida Highway Patrol wrote in a release. Troopers say the crash happened when 35-year-old Frederick Campbell was driving behind a school bus carrying...
