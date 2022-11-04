ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

villages-news.com

District Office offers information about trash pickup on Veterans Day

The District Office has offered the following information about trash pickup on Veterans Day, which is this Friday, Nov. 11. If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there is no sanitation schedule change due to the holiday.
THE VILLAGES, FL
naturecoaster.com

Pasco County Offices to Close for Veterans Day

Pasco Board of County Commissioners (BCC) offices will be closed Friday, November 11, 2022, in observance of Veterans Day. BCC government offices will reopen Monday, November 14, 2022. Pasco County Offices to Close for Veterans Day. The Pasco County Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources’ Offices, Recreation Complexes and Community Centers...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

West Cardinal Farms development

Citrus County has approved a change of zoning for the 147.5-acre West Cardinal farms from rural/agriculture to commercial mixed use to allow up 200 hotel rooms, 434 multi-family units and 434 single-family units. That will allow 5.8 households per acre and will have a huge impact on Homosassa. Our county...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Crystal River planning commission OKs mobile food court standards, development

A proposal to develop food truck courtyards in certain areas of Crystal River’s downtown got a step closer to becoming a reality. Volunteer city citizen members of the Crystal River Planning Commission voted 6-0 Thursday, Nov. 3, recommending City Council allow mobile food courts as a supplemental land use in two zoning districts.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Florida first lady fires up Citrus' Republican fan base

With only a few days looming between now and the Nov. 8 General Election, Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis stoked the Citrus County Republican base with an impassioned plea for their support. DeSantis was on the campaign trail Saturday, Nov. 5, pitching why her husband, Gov. Ron DeSantis, is best...
FLORIDA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Crystal River closer to expanding mini-golf, driving range development locations

Crystal River is closer to expanding where developers can build miniature golf courses and driving ranges in the city. City citizen members of the Crystal River Planning Commission voted 6-0 Thursday, Nov. 3, for City Council to permit the recreational developments as supplemental land uses in the city’s general-commercial zoning district.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
villages-news.com

Villager in New York doesn’t want to come back to face golf cart DUI charge

An 82-year-old Villager doesn’t want to leave New York to face a charge of driving under the influence in Sumter County Court. Rodrigue Bosse of the Village of Hadley was driving a golf cart on Jan. 21 when he was involved in a crash at Colony Plaza. The Quebec, Canada native was arrested on a DUI charge. He remains free on $1,000 bond.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
hernandosun.com

2021 murder attributed to Latin Kings

Five men are facing murder charges in connection with the 2021 killing of a man who was allegedly attempting to resign from the Latin Kings street gang. All of the accused men are alleged members of that gang. The Latin Kings gang was founded in Chicago, in the mid 20th...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Recipients receive heart, liver and kidney after fatal motorcycle crash in The Villages

A 20-year-old who died as the result of a motorcycle crash this past week in The Villages has given new life to those who received his heart, liver and kidney. Tyler Lewis was flown by helicopter Monday afternoon to Ocala Regional Medical Center after his motorcycle collided with a sport utility vehicle driven by a 71-year-old Villager on County Road 466A at Buena Vista Boulevard. He died two days at the hospital, where his life was celebrated with an honor walk, due to his status as an organ donor.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Citrus DOH providing free Narcan nasal spray kits

The Florida Department of Health in Citrus County (DOH) has announced it will now have free Naloxone (Narcan) nasal spray kits available to the public in an effort to reduce the number of substance abuse deaths in the state. In Citrus County, there were 377 drug overdoses with 81 deaths...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

'Beast of the Southeast' roars on Lake Hernando

Hundreds of participants and spectators came out en masse Saturday, Nov. 5, for the 2022 Lake Hernando Dragon Boat Festival at Hernando Beach and Community Park. Dubbed as the “Beast of the Southeast,” the festival hosted by the Citrus County Education Foundation (CCEF) in partnership with Tampa-based PanAm Dragon Boat and Nature Coast Dragon Boat Club, expected to attract thousands to help raise money for local education. Proceeds benefit the Citrus County Education Foundation (CCEF) programs and services supporting teachers and students in the county school district.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL

