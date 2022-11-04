DETROIT -- The Cavaliers will go for their seventh straight win on Friday night against the struggling Detroit Pistons. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. from Little Caesars Arena. The bad news for the Cavaliers is that their injury report has suddenly become very lengthy as they prepare to start their longest road trip of the season. All-Stars Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell are both listed as questionable, suffering injuries during Cleveland’s hard-fought 114-113 win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO