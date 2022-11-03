ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego's Adam Day resigns as CSU trustee to avoid potential conflict of interest in employer's future business deals

By Gary Robbins
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

San Diego's Adam Day has stepped down as a California State University system trustee to avoid any potential conflict of interest that could arise involving business deals by his employer, the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation.

The 53-year-old Day is the chief administrative officer for Sycuan, which reportedly is part of an investment group that is expected to make a bid for a Major League Soccer franchise with the league's board of governors in New York.

The team would play its games at San Diego State University's new Snapdragon Stadium in Mission Valley.

"This decision is made out of an abundance of caution because a to-be-formed entity associated with my employer (of which I will not be an owner, director, officer or employee) may be involved in future lease negotiations with a CSU campus," Day said in his resignation letter, which was filed on Tuesday.

"It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve with you and current and former colleagues as we advanced the mission of an affordable, accessible, quality higher education in California."

The letter ended Day's nine years of service on the board, which oversees the largest public four-year university system in the nation. The CSU system has campuses in San Diego, San Marcos and 21 other cities. Collectively, they serve nearly 480,000 students.

Day, who lives in South Park, has a long and deep history with public education. His late father, Thomas Day, served as SDSU's president for 18 years. Adam Day earned a degree in political science at SDSU. And, as a member of the board of trustees, he played a pivotal role it convincing the CSU to hire Adela de la Torre as SDSU's president in 2018.

De la Torre is the first woman and the first Latina to become a permanent president of SDSU, which celebrated its 125th anniversary in March.

De la Torre played a lead role in enabling SDSU to obtain the former Qualcomm Stadium site in Mission Valley as the home of a satellite campus. Snapdragon is the first piece of a long-term plan that also includes a public park and trails, research companies, retail, housing and plenty of room to accommodate more SDSU students. The school's main campus is maxed out.

De la Torre told the Union-Tribune in a statement Thursday night, "It has been an incredible honor to work with Adam Day, both in his role as past Chair of the CSU Board of Trustees, and as a Board member.

"Adam has advocated for positive change at the local and system-level, been a dedicated supporter of SDSU’s expansion into Mission Valley, and has been a wonderful colleague through the years.

"Through his advocacy and leadership, he has driven the system forward and has positioned SDSU for success. He has benefitted hundreds of thousands of students and families throughout California. I personally thank him for his years of service to our system and SDSU."

During his tenure on the CSU board, Day successfully pushed the system to add more women and more people of color as campus presidents. He also convinced the state to increase funding to the CSU, notably to take care of deferred maintenance. Day also helped CSU improve the four-year and six-year graduation rate among students, and pushed for higher private donations and research funding. SDSU is the largest research campus in the CSU, an achievement that was put into play by his late father.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
San Diego weekly Reader

The Lost Towns of San Diego County, Tango Dancing Beginner Class

Communities like Bernardo, Merton, Stowe, and Bostonia disappeared decades ago. Yet these places once bustled with life, each boasting its own school, general store, often a stagecoach or railroad stop. Historian Vincent Rossi his shares his research into these lost towns. When: Tuesday, November 15, 1 pm. Where: Mission Valley...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego Channel

Early voting in San Diego County by the numbers

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Registrar of Voters released early voting data ahead of midterm election day this upcoming Tuesday. Below, you'll find various numbers regarding voter turnout, mail-in ballots and early in-person voting (NOTE: data is as of 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6):. Expected turnout.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

‘I Saw the Shark Bite My Thigh:' Del Mar Shark Bite Victim Speaks Out

Lyn Jutronich has been swimming her entire life. Here in San Diego, she’s part of a group of ocean swimmers. It's safe to say, most days, you can find her in the water. “During the week, I have a swim partner that I meet up with a couple of times a week,” said Jutronich. “And he and I swim together the same route that we usually do with the group because it's familiar and we know the distance and we know there are lifeguards and people out. So we had met up [on that day]”
DEL MAR, CA
WGAU

Woman swimming in waters near San Diego attacked by a shark

DEL MAR, Calif. — A woman was swimming in the Pacific waters just north of San Diego, California, when she was attacked by a shark Friday. According to The Associated Press, just after 10 a.m. on Friday in the Del Mar beach area a lifeguard spotted a woman along with her friend as they were heading back to shore after a swim that was about a mile or so away.
SAN DIEGO, CA
fox5sandiego.com

New Elementary School Opens

Nipaquay Elementary, named after a former Kumeyaay village, has opened in Mission Valley, celebrating Native American Heritage Month. Nipaquay Elementary, named after a former Kumeyaay village, has opened in Mission Valley, celebrating Native American Heritage Month. Talking With Encinitas Mayor Candidate Michael Blobe. Blobe appeared on the FOX 5 News...
NATIONAL CITY, CA
San Diego Business Journal

SDSU Rec Center Gets $82M Makeover

The student recreation center at San Diego State University has been completely renovated and expanded to 138,000 square feet, with 85,000 square feet of new construction in an $82.6 million project. The old center was gutted to make way for the expansion that included a new outdoor plaza adjacent to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegoville.com

San Diego Reddit Thread Dishes On The City's Most Overrated Restaurants

A Reddit thread on the San Diego subreddit has amassed nearly 1,000 comments responding to the question "What's the most overrated restaurant here in San Diego?". "My friends kept telling me about Mr. A's," read the post by username John_Wicks_fn_pencil. "Finally went with a group of friends. Food tasted okay. View was nice , but that was pretty much it. What restaurants do you guys think is overrated?"
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dinh Lee

Top 3 Sushi Spots in San Diego Worth Trying

Sushi is kind of a tough subject when it comes to narrowing down three of the best options, especially within San Diego which is filled with options pretty much on every major street. I definitely can not say that I have been to every single sushi spot in San Diego, in fact, I do not think I have even been to half of the spots near me. I have, however, been many of the top recommended spots, the most popular ones that people usually rave about. Sushi is pretty subjective, everyone kind of looks for different things in sushi so it is difficult to make a definitive list. However, for this list, I have compiled both my personal ratings and feelings with a plethora of reviews from other websites and just the general sentiment surrounding these spots.
SAN DIEGO, CA
countynewscenter.com

San Diego County COVID-19 Update – 11-3-2022

The COVID-19 virus continues to circulate in San Diego County and all people are urged to be vaccinated and receive the updated booster. Information on the virus and vaccine is available at this link. Following is this week’s COVID-19 update from the County Health and Human Services Agency with data through October 29, 2022.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
eccalifornian.com

El Cajon, La Mesa, and Lemon Grove elections wrap up

“Certainly, I have been pushing back against the County on filling up our hotels with homeless vouchers. That may end up in a legal battle, which I am completely committed (to) waging because I believe it is important to protect El Cajon from that. At the same time, we are seeing an increase of crime. I do not think that has anything to do with El Cajon per se…”
EL CAJON, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
68K+
Followers
105K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy