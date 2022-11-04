How the Arkansas River compares to the Mississippi during extreme drought

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – November is off to a dry, warm start after a hot and dry summer. Little Rock experienced more 100°F+ days in July since 2012.

While we had good amounts of rain this Spring, the Summer was particularly dry – especially toward the end.



Month-to-date rainfall totals in Little Rock:

August: 1.76” below average

September: 2.38” below average

October: 2.25” below average

Extreme drought conditions affected water supply across the region. The Mississippi River at Memphis first hit their lowest level on record October 17, surpassing the previous record from July 1988.

The Arkansas River, albeit drier, has not been affected as much.

Army Corps Little Rock District Chief of Public Affairs, Jay Townsend, says this is thanks in part to the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System, which allows mariners to navigate safely from Oklahoma southeast through Arkansas to the Mississippi River.

Before the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System was put in place in 1969, you could walk across the Arkansas River during the warmer, dry months.

After the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System

Since the river rises several hundred feet from Mississippi to Oklahoma, stair steps of locks and dams were put in place, said Townsend. Dams in Pine Bluff, Little Rock, Conway, Russellville & Fort Smith help provide a guaranteed navigation depth of 9 feet from the Tulsa Port of Catoosa to the Mississippi River.



“On the Arkansas River, our flows are regulated by a series of flood risk reduction dams in Oklahoma. So good water management from our friends over there in Oklahoma have allowed a nice, slow trickle of water to maintain that nine-foot navigation depth that we’ve got here,” said Townsend.

The flow rate at the Murray Lock and Dam in Little Rock was around 4,600 cubic feet per second on November 1. Townsend says the best average flow rate is around 30,000 cubic feet per second. He added while the current flow rate is lower, it is still enough to transport commerce up and down the Arkansas River without problem.

Townsend used an analogy relating to basketballs to explain.

“So that’s a lot of water out there. Imagine 4,600 basketballs crossing one cubic foot every second.”

While the depth of the Arkansas River can vary at any point from a few feet to 50 feet, it is the navigation channel that is guaranteed the depth of 9 feet.

The 9-foot navigation depth allows 10 to 12 million tons of commerce, like steel and soybeans, to ship down the river from Oklahoma through Arkansas annually, worth about 6 billion dollars.

For the Mississippi River, that depth varies. North of St. Louis navigation depth is 9 feet, while farther south toward New Orleans, it gets far deeper. And recently, its been significantly lower in some spots. In Memphis, the river dropped over 10 feet below gauge 0 in October.



It is possible for a measurement to be negative, because gauge zero does not consider changes in the river, like dredging.

But what does gauge zero mean?

“So what you have in a lot of places is just an arbitrary gauge that was set by someone probably using some sort of scientific method or lowest level they’d ever seen on the Mississippi. They stuck a stick in the river a couple of hundred years ago and said, this is gauge zero,” said Townsend.

Another way to track the river level is through mean sea level, which is what dams will use for their measurements, including Murray Lock and Dam in Little Rock. Because gauge 0 has been referenced for years and is known by locals, it continues to be used today, added Townsend.

Some ways the Army Corps measures navigation depth is through observation vessels and sonar. Surveying and maintenance of the navigation channel is imperative for barge traffic, and there are other ways the core maintains this aside from dredging.

“So you don’t always see dredges is on the Arkansas River, but you do see dikes, jetties, revetment, sand rock structures that are pointing into the river system. What they’re doing is forcing water into the navigation channel, creating velocity so that it scours sand, silt and debris, and pushes its way out of the navigation system, allowing traffic to continue,” said Townsend.

Severe and extreme drought conditions remain for much of Arkansas as of November 3, 2022.

And while there’s also dredging on the Mississippi River, the process takes time. Traffic is still moving down the Mississippi, but which barges move through is now prioritized.

“You have some very dry areas, but you can only allow one barge to pass at a time. So the mariners are having to coordinate which ones are going through the navigation channel first,” said Townsend.

Rain is in the forecast for Little Rock and Memphis November 4-5, but it’s going to take a whole lot more to see significant improvements along the Mississippi.

