Laura Marsh
2d ago

voting no...so many issues that appear to me to be saying allow our mayor, council and others in our government to do whatever they want and spend our money without the voice of residents. No way do I feel it is right to allow our city officials to live outside the city limits where they don't have to experience the issues that are facing their constituents.

WTOL 11

Jennewine, Sobecki face-off for Lucas County Commissioner

TOLEDO, Ohio — With four days left until election day candidates Lisa Sobecki and John Jennewine are looking to be the next Lucas County commissioner. The winner will join current commissioners and Tina Skeldon Wozniak and Pete Gerken, both Democrats for a four-year term. Sobecki has served eight years...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Why is northwest Ohio important to statewide candidates?

TOLEDO, Ohio — With just a few days to go before next Tuesday's General Election, Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague spoke to the crowd of northwest Ohioans inside Brennan Equipment Services in Holland Friday. "Sometimes we feel like Columbus forgets about us right? Well Columbus has not forgotten about us...
OHIO STATE
bisonbrew.com

The Best Breweries In Toledo, Ohio

Toledo is a city located in the Western Tip of Ohio, near Lake Erie. Toledo is a popular tourist destination thanks to its significant representation of Spanish culture. Additionally, the city center has been a UNESCO world heritage site since 1986, drawing in plenty of tourism for the area and making Toledo a top location.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

High Winds Causing Damage Around Northwest Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Strong winds caused power outages in northwest Ohio this afternoon. As of 8:15 p.m. more than 1,000 customers in Williams County were without power, including nearly 75% of West Unity, according to Toledo Edison’s outage map. More than 1,000 customers each in Fulton, Wood and Lucas Counties were also in the dark at the time.
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Imagination Station shatters Guinness World Record title

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Imagination Station is now a Guinness World Record title holder after collecting the most glass bottles for recycling on Saturday, Nov. 5, in one hour. A total of 20,970 lbs and 1 ounce, or 9,511.87 kilograms, was collected. The original record was set in Guadalajara, Spain in 2019, with 5,478 lbs and 7 ounces, or 2,485 kilograms collected.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Scrutiny around Issue 21 increases as Toledoans head to the polls next week

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents appear to be uneasy as many question Issue 21 of the upcoming election ballot. As Toledoans prepare to take to the polls on November 8, some residents question why possible changes to the city’s Charter would come by way of 12 separate proposals that will be consolidated in one vote.
TOLEDO, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Toledo, OH

The city of Toledo in Lucas County, Ohio, is a destination of its own. This city, named after its sister city in Toledo, Spain, spans 217.1 square kilometers. It's also known as the "Glass City" for its extensive history in the glass-making industry. After its founding in 1833, Toledo has...
TOLEDO, OH
visitfindlay.com

Finding Belonging in Findlay

The term belonging can be elusive in both meaning and understanding. What does it mean to belong to something? Is it necessary to belong in order to be acknowledged by others? What does belonging look like in a community?. As defined by John A. Powell, director of the UC Berkeley...
FINDLAY, OH
wnmufm.org

2 alleged 'boogaloo' members arrested in Michigan and Ohio

DETROIT, MI (AP)— The FBI says it has arrested two members of the far-right anti-government group the Boogaloo Boys in Michigan and Ohio, and authorities are increasingly concerned about the potential for violence in the leadup to next week's midterm elections. Timothy Teagan appeared Wednesday in federal court in...
SANDUSKY, OH
13abc.com

13abc Big Story: Getting a Job

City of Toledo seeks permanent injunction to shut down gas station for one year. Court documents claim the business has been the scene of several shootings and drug trafficking arrests. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Metroparks Meetup: Upcoming science summit & tracking box turtles. Stroke Life Center offers programs for...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

‘Lot of history in these streets’: BG historic district could start with a street

The Historic Preservation Commission discussed a potential starting point for creating historic districts in Bowling Green. As the HPC discussed the creation of a Boomtown Historic District during the October meeting – one of the group’s strategic goals – member Will Roudebush said he’d sent around the idea to members about potentially designating historic districts by street – such as Wooster, Church, Court and others. He noted that in the city’s historic preservation ordinance, properties in a district must be contiguous. He said the idea may also interest property owners in getting their properties listed on the local historic register.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

High winds cause fire to spread in backyard of multiple Lambertville homes

LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. (WTVG) - Multiple fires Saturday throughout northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan were made worse by high winds. In Lambertville, Michigan early Saturday night, someone was burning leaves and the high winds caused the fire to get out of control, according to the Bedford Township Fire battalion chief. Crews spent 20 minutes trying to get the fire under control on Wiseman Avenue. It spread to the backyards of two different houses, authorities said.
LAMBERTVILLE, MI
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

