Laura Marsh
2d ago
voting no...so many issues that appear to me to be saying allow our mayor, council and others in our government to do whatever they want and spend our money without the voice of residents. No way do I feel it is right to allow our city officials to live outside the city limits where they don't have to experience the issues that are facing their constituents.
Reply(1)
3
City shares suspended Toledo auditor's work in light of mayor's claims
TOLEDO, Ohio — Records obtained by WTOL 11 from the city of Toledo show suspended auditor Jake Jaksetic has completed at least eight financial reviews for the city. Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said earlier this week he didn't think Jaksetic had completed any audits. On Friday, WTOL 11 received eight...
Jennewine, Sobecki face-off for Lucas County Commissioner
TOLEDO, Ohio — With four days left until election day candidates Lisa Sobecki and John Jennewine are looking to be the next Lucas County commissioner. The winner will join current commissioners and Tina Skeldon Wozniak and Pete Gerken, both Democrats for a four-year term. Sobecki has served eight years...
Why is northwest Ohio important to statewide candidates?
TOLEDO, Ohio — With just a few days to go before next Tuesday's General Election, Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague spoke to the crowd of northwest Ohioans inside Brennan Equipment Services in Holland Friday. "Sometimes we feel like Columbus forgets about us right? Well Columbus has not forgotten about us...
bisonbrew.com
The Best Breweries In Toledo, Ohio
Toledo is a city located in the Western Tip of Ohio, near Lake Erie. Toledo is a popular tourist destination thanks to its significant representation of Spanish culture. Additionally, the city center has been a UNESCO world heritage site since 1986, drawing in plenty of tourism for the area and making Toledo a top location.
Toledo city auditor personnel file details complaints about him questioning city projects
TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo has released the personnel file for suspended City Auditor Jake Jaksetic, revealing that there were complaints about his demeanor and about the auditor asking questions about city-funded construction projects and the installation of new city water meters. Toledo City Council President Matt...
Toledo city auditor suspended Tuesday; mayor, councilmembers respond
TOLEDO, Ohio — A day after the Toledo city auditor was suspended from his job, questions remain about just why city leaders took Jake Jaksetic off the job and whether his complaints of retaliation for blowing the whistle on problems with city finances are valid. According to the city,...
13abc.com
High Winds Causing Damage Around Northwest Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Strong winds caused power outages in northwest Ohio this afternoon. As of 8:15 p.m. more than 1,000 customers in Williams County were without power, including nearly 75% of West Unity, according to Toledo Edison’s outage map. More than 1,000 customers each in Fulton, Wood and Lucas Counties were also in the dark at the time.
13abc.com
Imagination Station shatters Guinness World Record title
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Imagination Station is now a Guinness World Record title holder after collecting the most glass bottles for recycling on Saturday, Nov. 5, in one hour. A total of 20,970 lbs and 1 ounce, or 9,511.87 kilograms, was collected. The original record was set in Guadalajara, Spain in 2019, with 5,478 lbs and 7 ounces, or 2,485 kilograms collected.
13abc.com
Scrutiny around Issue 21 increases as Toledoans head to the polls next week
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents appear to be uneasy as many question Issue 21 of the upcoming election ballot. As Toledoans prepare to take to the polls on November 8, some residents question why possible changes to the city’s Charter would come by way of 12 separate proposals that will be consolidated in one vote.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Toledo, OH
The city of Toledo in Lucas County, Ohio, is a destination of its own. This city, named after its sister city in Toledo, Spain, spans 217.1 square kilometers. It's also known as the "Glass City" for its extensive history in the glass-making industry. After its founding in 1833, Toledo has...
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Neighbors raise concern over Sir Maejor Page’s former Toledo home
Democrat Erika White looks to unseat Republican Rep. Derek Merrin in the race for Ohio's 42nd House District. Area Office on Aging provides life-changing care for family caregivers. Updated: 5 hours ago. The sandwich generation is defined as middle-aged adults who are caring for an aging loved one as well...
visitfindlay.com
Finding Belonging in Findlay
The term belonging can be elusive in both meaning and understanding. What does it mean to belong to something? Is it necessary to belong in order to be acknowledged by others? What does belonging look like in a community?. As defined by John A. Powell, director of the UC Berkeley...
Imagination Station 'shatters' record for collecting recyclable glass
TOLEDO, Ohio — 20,970 pounds - that’s how much glass was collected at the Imagination Station on Saturday to “shatter” the record. The feat was verified by the organization Guinness World Records. The record attempt was fitting for Toledo which prides itself on its green credentials...
wnmufm.org
2 alleged 'boogaloo' members arrested in Michigan and Ohio
DETROIT, MI (AP)— The FBI says it has arrested two members of the far-right anti-government group the Boogaloo Boys in Michigan and Ohio, and authorities are increasingly concerned about the potential for violence in the leadup to next week's midterm elections. Timothy Teagan appeared Wednesday in federal court in...
13abc.com
13abc Big Story: Getting a Job
City of Toledo seeks permanent injunction to shut down gas station for one year. Court documents claim the business has been the scene of several shootings and drug trafficking arrests. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Metroparks Meetup: Upcoming science summit & tracking box turtles. Stroke Life Center offers programs for...
WTOL-TV
Toledo city auditor suspended Tuesday, president avoids removal
Toledo City Auditor John Jaksetic was suspended for 30 days Tuesday at city council. A vote to recall Council President Matt Cherry failed 8-3 at the same meeting.
sent-trib.com
‘Lot of history in these streets’: BG historic district could start with a street
The Historic Preservation Commission discussed a potential starting point for creating historic districts in Bowling Green. As the HPC discussed the creation of a Boomtown Historic District during the October meeting – one of the group’s strategic goals – member Will Roudebush said he’d sent around the idea to members about potentially designating historic districts by street – such as Wooster, Church, Court and others. He noted that in the city’s historic preservation ordinance, properties in a district must be contiguous. He said the idea may also interest property owners in getting their properties listed on the local historic register.
GO 419: Perrysburg counts down to Christmas with downtown celebration
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — With Thanksgiving less than a month away, Perrysburg is preparing to count down to Christmas with a one-stop holiday shop on Saturday. Once the calendar rolls over to November, Rae Ray's Decor and More in downtown Perrysburg makes the transition to all things Christmas. Usually, owner...
Perrysburg resident says city forced him to install "sidewalk to nowhere," but neighbors didn't have to
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Aaron Hutton, his wife, and two children have lived in Perrysburg for three years. He says they like living there. He also says he doesn't feel like he's being treated fairly by the city after they forced him to install a concrete sidewalk on his driveway - what he calls a "sidewalk to nowhere".
13abc.com
High winds cause fire to spread in backyard of multiple Lambertville homes
LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. (WTVG) - Multiple fires Saturday throughout northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan were made worse by high winds. In Lambertville, Michigan early Saturday night, someone was burning leaves and the high winds caused the fire to get out of control, according to the Bedford Township Fire battalion chief. Crews spent 20 minutes trying to get the fire under control on Wiseman Avenue. It spread to the backyards of two different houses, authorities said.
