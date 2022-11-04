Read full article on original website
740thefan.com
NDSU Football Runs Over Western Illinois, 56-17
(NDSU Athletics) MACOMB, Ill. – Fourth-ranked North Dakota State rushed for 453 yards and seven touchdowns to beat winless Western Illinois 56-17 at Hanson Field on Saturday, Nov. 5, in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. TaMerik Williams carried 12 times for 120 yards and two touchdowns and TK Marshall...
Missed field goal helps Dragons to win over Concordia-St. Paul
(MSUM Athletics) MOORHEAD — In a game that went back and forth all afternoon, the MSUM football team was able to cobble together a win over Concordia-St.Paul in their final home contest of 2022. In a game of inches like football, this contest was, quite literally, decided by a...
Bonus Points Lead to Bison Upset of #8 Nebraska in Thriller
LINCOLN, Neb. – The North Dakota State wrestling team opened up the 2022-23 season with a thrilling victory over No. 8 Nebraska Friday night, defeating the Huskers 20-16 at the Devaney Center. The dual came down to a winner-take-all final match as NDSU led 17-16 headed into the heavyweight...
Foreigner coming to Fargo’s Scheels Arena on May 10th
FARGO – Foreigner is coming to Fargo. The multi-platinum album hitmakers will bring their “Greatest Hits Tour” to Scheels Arena on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Tickets start at $49.50, plus applicable fees, and go on sale Friday, Nov. 11 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.
3 charged in death of homeless Fargo man
FARGO (KFGO) – Three men have been charged in the murder of a homeless Fargo man, whose body was found near the Red River north of Main Avenue last Sunday morning. George Ortiz, 38, is charged with murder. David Reyneros, 25, faces an evidence tampering charge. Ortiz and Reyneros are both from Fargo. 29-year-old Joseph Poitra, who has no permanent address, is charged withy accomplice to murder.
Man dead after motorcycle crash in Otter Tail County
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (KFGO) – The Minnesota State Patrol and Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an incident related to a man who was found dead north of Fergus Falls Friday morning after a motorcycle crash. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office said deputies attempted to stop...
