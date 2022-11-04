ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles Schenher
2d ago

the crime is going to keep getting worse and worse until y'all get some decent leadership in the city of mobile y'all's leadership is non-existent y'all need somebody that's tough the only thing y'all's leaders are doing is taking y'all for a ride they're collecting a big fat payday waiting on retirement to draw that big benefit package they could care less about the crime in Mobile if you'll notice the higher and rank they get the bigger their bellies become

WALA-TV FOX10

MSCO: Man accused of deadly hit-and-run in custody

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An intense man hunt following a fatal hit-and-run Saturday morning has Mobile County Sheriff’s investigators crossing state lines. 26-year-old Wyatt Newburn, initially wanted for stealing cars, is now facing more serious charges. Newburn is accused of running away after breaking into at least two houses...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Mobile Police: Masked carjacker takes mother's vehicle from teen

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at approximately 7:27 p.m., officers responded to the parking lot of the 100 block of North Florida Street, in reference to a carjacking complaint. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a 17-year-old male victim was sitting in...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola police respond to person shot, arrest suspect

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Pensacola Police Department responded to a shooting on Friday around 9 p.m. According to officials, officers were called to E Chase Street after a caller said they had been shot. Officers went to the scene and were given the description of the suspect. Officers located the suspect shortly […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

A two-vehicle crash on I-10 claims the life of Mississippi woman

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 10 near the 3 mile marker, approximately 10 miles west of Mobile, in Mobile County has claimed the life of a Summet, Mississippi woman. The crash occurred at approximately 3:30 on Saturday November 5th. Rachel A. Pickard, 24, was...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Manhunt for suspected burglar in West Mobile, caught on camera

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An accused burglar is running from authorities. Mobile County Sheriff’s Office confirming they went on a manhunt for the suspect earlier this week., which led investigators right through a family’s backyard. According to MCSO, 26-year-old Wyatt Newburn has broken into at least two houses,...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD, MCHD team for community carnival

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department teamed up with the Mobile County Health Department for a community carnival Saturday at James Seals Park. At the free event, residents were able to enjoy games, food and fun as well as find about countless resources available. The carnival was the...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Possible shooting on Meaher Street in Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Prichard Police Department are currently on Meaher Street, near Telegraph Road. According to the Mobile County crime map, a shooting occurred on the street at 9 p.m. WKRG News 5 has a crew on the scene and is working to gather more information at this time.
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD arrests 1 suspect accused in storage unit burglary

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a 30-year-old Mobile man accused of breaking into a storage unit. Officers responding to a burglary call at Life Storage, 8781 Airport Blvd., Thursday afternoon discovered that a male and a female subject broke into the storage unit and took the victim’s property, according to police. The male subject, who police identified as Preston Joseph Lesperance, was located and taken into custody, authorities said.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pensacola PD arrests suspect in Chase Street shooting

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Pensacola police arrested a suspect in connection with a Friday night shooting on Chase Street. Officers responded to the 400 block of East Chase Street around 9 p.m. after a caller reported he had been shot. Officers were given a description of the suspect and located him at 9th and Gregory inside Circle K. He was taken into custody without further incident, authorities said.
PENSACOLA, FL
utv44.com

Suspect identified in deadly Pensacola shooting

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — UPDATE: Pensacola Police have identified the suspect in Friday night's shooting as 38-year-old Leonte Demetrius Wright. Wright is facing seven charges including attempted Homicide, possessing a firearm by a felon, and carrying concealed firearm. Wright is being held on a $119,500 dollar bond. ORIGINAL: Officers...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

One person killed in Friday night shooting on St. Stephens Road

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard police are investigating a shooting death that happened late Friday night on St Stephens Road. Prichard police say that around 11:50 p.m. Friday officers were dispatched to a call of one shot at the St. Stephens Road apartments. When officers arrived they found a victim only identified as a black male with gun shot wounds to the chest and arm. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile woman sentenced for embezzling from construction company

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile woman who worked as a payroll manager for a local construction company used her access to the business’s finances to steal more than a quarter million dollars, according the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Alabama. Elisabeth Dawn Williams, 45, plead guilty and was sentenced to 30 […]
MOBILE, AL

