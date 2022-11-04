Read full article on original website
WTOL-TV
Judicial candidates vie for spots in Lucas County Court
Lori Olender and Meira Zucker are facing off in the general division in Lucas County. Linda Knepp and Vallie Bowman English are facing off in the juvenile division.
Toledo city auditor personnel file details complaints about him questioning city projects
TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo has released the personnel file for suspended City Auditor Jake Jaksetic, revealing that there were complaints about his demeanor and about the auditor asking questions about city-funded construction projects and the installation of new city water meters. Toledo City Council President Matt...
City shares suspended Toledo auditor's work in light of mayor's claims
TOLEDO, Ohio — Records obtained by WTOL 11 from the city of Toledo show suspended auditor Jake Jaksetic has completed at least eight financial reviews for the city. Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said earlier this week he didn't think Jaksetic had completed any audits. On Friday, WTOL 11 received eight...
What's most important heading into Election Day? Toledoans answer
TOLEDO, Ohio — It's less than a week until Election Day as politicians make their final push to get voters to the polls. On Thursday, WTOL 11 traveled to the Metroparks and around downtown Toledo to hear from people who are ready to cast their ballots. This year's general...
13abc.com
Statewide GOP ticket comes to Lucas County
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Republicans took to the Lucas County streets to make their pitches to voters in-person on Friday. With the majority of the party in town, candidates said the region is on the rebound, thanks to Republican policies. Lucas County has traditionally been a Democratic stronghold, but...
13abc.com
Local union president challenges incumbent state representative in Lucas County
City of Toledo seeks permanent injunction to shut down gas station for one year. Court documents claim the business has been the scene of several shootings and drug trafficking arrests.
oh.gov
Public Hearing and Comment Period for Substantial Amendment to the 2022 Annual Action Plan
Toledo, OH (November 4, 2022) - The City of Toledo’s (COT) Department of Housing and Community Development is seeking comments on its Substantial Amendment to the 2022-2023 Annual Action Plan and the City of Toledo HOME-ARP Allocation Planto be submitted to the U. S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
13abc.com
Scrutiny around Issue 21 increases as Toledoans head to the polls next week
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents appear to be uneasy as many question Issue 21 of the upcoming election ballot. As Toledoans prepare to take to the polls on November 8, some residents question why possible changes to the city’s Charter would come by way of 12 separate proposals that will be consolidated in one vote.
Toledo city auditor suspended Tuesday; mayor, councilmembers respond
TOLEDO, Ohio — A day after the Toledo city auditor was suspended from his job, questions remain about just why city leaders took Jake Jaksetic off the job and whether his complaints of retaliation for blowing the whistle on problems with city finances are valid. According to the city,...
13abc.com
City of Toledo seeks permanent injunction to shut down gas station for one year.
Metroparks Meetup: Upcoming science summit & tracking box turtles. The programs include support groups, exercise therapy and art therapy. Candidates are making their final pitches to voters ahead of next week's pivotal midterm election.
WTOL-TV
City of Toledo auditor suspended for 30 days, councilmember raises motion to recall council president
Toledo City Auditor John Jaksetic was suspended for 30 days Tuesday at city council. A vote to recall Council President Matt Cherry failed at the same meeting.
Perrysburg resident says city forced him to install "sidewalk to nowhere," but neighbors didn't have to
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Aaron Hutton, his wife, and two children have lived in Perrysburg for three years. He says they like living there. He also says he doesn't feel like he's being treated fairly by the city after they forced him to install a concrete sidewalk on his driveway - what he calls a "sidewalk to nowhere".
13abc.com
13abc Big Story: Getting a Job
City of Toledo seeks permanent injunction to shut down gas station for one year. Court documents claim the business has been the scene of several shootings and drug trafficking arrests. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Metroparks Meetup: Upcoming science summit & tracking box turtles. Stroke Life Center offers programs for...
13abc.com
High Winds Causing Damage Around Northwest Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Strong winds caused power outages in northwest Ohio this afternoon. As of 8:15 p.m. more than 1,000 customers in Williams County were without power, including nearly 75% of West Unity, according to Toledo Edison’s outage map. More than 1,000 customers each in Fulton, Wood and Lucas Counties were also in the dark at the time.
sent-trib.com
First Solar receives tax abatement from Perrysburg Twp.
LIME CITY — The Perrysburg Township Trustees approved a tax incentive enterprise zone agreement with First Solar for a 100% tax abatement for 10 years on a new plant to be created in the township. The income expected to be generated by the project is $11.1 million in new...
13abc.com
Walt Churchill Market to cut annual mammoth wheel of cheese
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Walt Churchill’s Market is continuing its annual holiday tradition of cutting a mammoth wheel of Wisconsin cheddar cheese. The ceremony will begin Saturday, Nov. 5 at 3 p.m. at Walt Churchill’s Market in Perrysburg, on 26625 N Dixie Hwy, Perrysburg, OH 43551. This...
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Oct. 20-28
The following individuals were indicted by the Putnam County Grand Jury on Wednesday. Mark E. Morning, 40, Columbus Grove; domestic violence. Jeremy J. Knoll, 47, Leipsic; aggravated burglary and domestic violence. Justin D. Lammers, 24, Leipsic; aggravated possession of drugs. Christina M. Howell, 32, Columbus Grove; aggravated possession of drugs...
thevillagereporter.com
Several Individuals Sentenced In Fulton County Common Pleas Court
The following people were sentenced this week in Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to the Fulton County Prosecutor’s office. Roger Carter, 47, of Swanton, Ohio previously pleaded guilty to Attempted Domestic Violence. He attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member. Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson...
COVID again: Some counties return to high spread
Several Northeast Ohio counties are seeing a high spread of COVID-19 this week.
Wallaby on the loose in Monroe County determined "not a threat to public safety," authorities say
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of an exotic animal that’s been spotted hopping around one local community unsupervised
