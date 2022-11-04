ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

13abc.com

Statewide GOP ticket comes to Lucas County

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Republicans took to the Lucas County streets to make their pitches to voters in-person on Friday. With the majority of the party in town, candidates said the region is on the rebound, thanks to Republican policies. Lucas County has traditionally been a Democratic stronghold, but...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Scrutiny around Issue 21 increases as Toledoans head to the polls next week

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents appear to be uneasy as many question Issue 21 of the upcoming election ballot. As Toledoans prepare to take to the polls on November 8, some residents question why possible changes to the city’s Charter would come by way of 12 separate proposals that will be consolidated in one vote.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

13abc Big Story: Getting a Job

City of Toledo seeks permanent injunction to shut down gas station for one year. Court documents claim the business has been the scene of several shootings and drug trafficking arrests. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Metroparks Meetup: Upcoming science summit & tracking box turtles. Stroke Life Center offers programs for...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

High Winds Causing Damage Around Northwest Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Strong winds caused power outages in northwest Ohio this afternoon. As of 8:15 p.m. more than 1,000 customers in Williams County were without power, including nearly 75% of West Unity, according to Toledo Edison’s outage map. More than 1,000 customers each in Fulton, Wood and Lucas Counties were also in the dark at the time.
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

First Solar receives tax abatement from Perrysburg Twp.

LIME CITY — The Perrysburg Township Trustees approved a tax incentive enterprise zone agreement with First Solar for a 100% tax abatement for 10 years on a new plant to be created in the township. The income expected to be generated by the project is $11.1 million in new...
PERRYSBURG, OH
13abc.com

Walt Churchill Market to cut annual mammoth wheel of cheese

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Walt Churchill’s Market is continuing its annual holiday tradition of cutting a mammoth wheel of Wisconsin cheddar cheese. The ceremony will begin Saturday, Nov. 5 at 3 p.m. at Walt Churchill’s Market in Perrysburg, on 26625 N Dixie Hwy, Perrysburg, OH 43551. This...
PERRYSBURG, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records, Oct. 20-28

The following individuals were indicted by the Putnam County Grand Jury on Wednesday. Mark E. Morning, 40, Columbus Grove; domestic violence. Jeremy J. Knoll, 47, Leipsic; aggravated burglary and domestic violence. Justin D. Lammers, 24, Leipsic; aggravated possession of drugs. Christina M. Howell, 32, Columbus Grove; aggravated possession of drugs...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Several Individuals Sentenced In Fulton County Common Pleas Court

The following people were sentenced this week in Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to the Fulton County Prosecutor’s office. Roger Carter, 47, of Swanton, Ohio previously pleaded guilty to Attempted Domestic Violence. He attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member. Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson...
FULTON COUNTY, OH

