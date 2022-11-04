The city of Fort Lauderdale has a strategic location along the ocean. Many tourists visit the city because of the many tourist attractions. There are beautiful sceneries along the coast, beautiful beaches, parks, and a museum. For shopping, there are boutiques and shopping malls with a variety of items. The restaurants, bars, and accommodations here are also top-notch. Below is a review of fun activities you can do in Fort Lauderdale.

