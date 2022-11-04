ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

'Yes! That's so good!': Fireman Derek's Bake Shop opens in Fort Lauderdale

When "Good Morning America" went on a quest for "the best desserts in the country" a couple of months ago, they made a stop at one of South Florida's revered sweet spots, Fireman Derek's Bake Shop in Wynwood. There, correspondent Will Reeve filled his face so full of guava berry pie that he could barely choke out his review: "Yes!" Reeve exclaimed to the camera, with a fist pump. "That's so ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Boat catches fire behind home in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – Firefighters have extinguished a fire that erupted Saturday morning on a boat that was docked behind a home in Fort Lauderdale. The fire occurred just after 1 a.m. According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, crews responded to a boat fire that occurred behind a home...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
drifttravel.com

5 Must-do activities in Fort Lauderdale

The city of Fort Lauderdale has a strategic location along the ocean. Many tourists visit the city because of the many tourist attractions. There are beautiful sceneries along the coast, beautiful beaches, parks, and a museum. For shopping, there are boutiques and shopping malls with a variety of items. The restaurants, bars, and accommodations here are also top-notch. Below is a review of fun activities you can do in Fort Lauderdale.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Craft-beer shakeup: Brand-new brewery, taproom to replace Khoffner Brewing at Fort Lauderdale food hall

In a major reshuffling of craft-beer vendors, Khoffner Brewery is out and Dream State Brewing is in at Sistrunk Marketplace, Fort Lauderdale's massive food hall complex in the historic Sistrunk neighborhood. Under a new deal, Dream State Brewing — from owner-head beer wizard Will Rivera and partner Paul Lombardozzi — will take over operations of the onsite brewery, which has been closed to the ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
luxury-houses.net

Brand New 14,000 SF Oceanfront Masterpiece in Miami Beach Hits The Market for $35 Million

158 Palm Avenue Home in Miami Beach, Florida for Sale. 158 Palm Avenue, Miami Beach, Florida is a new construction masterpiece in one of the most coveted Miami Beach gated communities with 100′ water frontage, stunning bay and skyline views. This Home in Miami Beach offers 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 14,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 158 Palm Avenue, please contact Lourdes Alatriste (Phone: 305-926-5322) at Douglas Elliman for full support and perfect service.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
foodgressing.com

Fall Cocktail Recipes from B Hotels and Resorts

B Hotels and Resorts recently rolled out specialty fall-inspired cocktails to celebrate the season at its boutique properties in Orlando (B Resort & Spa), Fort Lauderdale (B Ocean Resort) and the Florida Keys (Banana Bay Resort & Marina). The lifestyle hotel brand is sharing the recipes so all aficionados can enjoy a Florida state of fall at home.
ORLANDO, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Man stabbed to death at gas station near West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH — A man was stabbed to death Saturday afternoon at a gas station on Okeechobee Boulevard west of the city, police said Sunday. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the stabbing took place just before 4 p.m. at the Speedway gas station at 5019 Okeechobee Blvd., west of Haverhill Road, during an altercation between the unidentified man and "an unknown white/Hispanic male."
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Turnpike reopens in Broward after hazardous material incident

Fire officials shut down Florida's Turnpike in Broward and ordered part of a Davie neighborhood evacuated on Sunday morning after detecting the smell of ammonia from a nearby ice business. Davie Fire Rescue and Davie police arrived at Reddy Ice, at 5050 SW 51st St., and discovered an ammonia leak. Officials ordered the shutdown of nearby roads, including southbound State Road 7 and Florida's ...
DAVIE, FL
Click10.com

South Florida Seafood Fest is back at Coconut Grove

MIAMI – The South Florida Seafood Fest is back this year, taking over Coconut Grove. The event features food from more than 30 local spots and live music. This is the festival's 10th year, and this year, organizers are hosting it where it all began. "In past years,...
MIAMI, FL
soulofmiami.org

The South Florida Seafood Festival is back this Sunday! 11/6/22

Gather your friends and family, The South Florida Seafood Festival is back in town Sunday, November 6th! Set in Miami's historic and charming neighborhood of Coconut Grove, visitors can expect to indulge in a family-fun-filled day with. the best local seafood Miami has to offer. The festival will be...
MIAMI, FL
foodgressing.com

Fiola Miami Unveils Their Rooftop Space "La Terrazza"

Fiola Miami has just opened their rooftop restaurant and lounge, La Terrazza. The open-air space is located on the penthouse level of the 1515 Sunset Building accessible through a private entrance with its own valet. It boasts expansive panoramic views of the verdant Coral Gables and South Miami landscapes, perfect...
CORAL GABLES, FL
miamilaker.com

Vicky Bakery celebrates 50 years of sweetness

What began 50 years ago as an American dream has grown to a family-run business built on pastelitos and croquetas, among other classic Cuban baked goods. Vicky Bakery opened in southeast Hialeah in 1972, at 860 SE 8th St. Since then, the business has expanded and, with franchises too, grown...
MIAMI LAKES, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Weekend things to do: Saturday of the Dead, tequila in Boca Raton, date night under a blanket in Lake Worth Beach

Throwing one of South Florida's signature outdoor parties on a Saturday night feels like a no-brainer — but it is heart and soul that matter more to Jim Hammond, who pulls the strings behind Fort Lauderdale's famed Día de los Muertos festivities. And his soul is conflicted. The 2022 edition of Hammond's nationally acclaimed Florida Day of the Dead, with its family-friendly parade and block ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

