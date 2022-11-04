Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This Ancient Religious Structure in Florida is one of the Oldest in the Western Hemisphere and was Built in SpainL. CaneMiami, FL
Chick-fil-A operator introduces 3-day workweek resulting in 100% employee retentionB.R. ShenoyMiami, FL
Could this be one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
Now at Art Miami 2022 with Burgess ContemporaryNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryMiami, FL
New Glimpse of Coral Springs’ Cornerstone Development Now Released
Artist renderings of Cornerstone and Site Plans. {City of Coral Springs}. Cornerstone developers offer a peak into the future multiuse development with recently released floor plans and artist renderings of the North and South Blocks. The city’s architectural review committee will discuss these plans further at their meeting on Wed.,...
WSVN-TV
Fireman Derek opens Bake Shop in downtown Fort Lauderdale, 1st location outside Miami-Dade
This is a five-alarm dessert alert for all you Broward foodies. Make room in your tummies for some of the finest cakes and pies around. Your sweet dreams have been answered. Fireman Derek is here. Things are getting sweeter in downtown Fort Lauderdale. Fireman Derek is bringing his baked goods...
‘Yes! That’s so good!’: Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop opens in Fort Lauderdale
When “Good Morning America” went on a quest for “the best desserts in the country” a couple of months ago, they made a stop at one of South Florida’s revered sweet spots, Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop in Wynwood. There, correspondent Will Reeve filled his face so full of guava berry pie that he could barely choke out his review: “Yes!” Reeve exclaimed to the camera, with a fist pump. “That’s so ...
Verino’s Pizzeria and Grill Bringing New England-Style Italian Cuisine to Fort Lauderdale
Verino’s will open on Sunrise Boulevard, half a mile from Fort Lauderdale Beach
Click10.com
Boat catches fire behind home in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – Firefighters have extinguished a fire that erupted Saturday morning on a boat that was docked behind a home in Fort Lauderdale. The fire occurred just after 1 a.m. According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, crews responded to a boat fire that occurred behind a home...
drifttravel.com
5 Must-do activities in Fort Lauderdale
The city of Fort Lauderdale has a strategic location along the ocean. Many tourists visit the city because of the many tourist attractions. There are beautiful sceneries along the coast, beautiful beaches, parks, and a museum. For shopping, there are boutiques and shopping malls with a variety of items. The restaurants, bars, and accommodations here are also top-notch. Below is a review of fun activities you can do in Fort Lauderdale.
Craft-beer shakeup: Brand-new brewery, taproom to replace Khoffner Brewing at Fort Lauderdale food hall
In a major reshuffling of craft-beer vendors, Khoffner Brewery is out and Dream State Brewing is in at Sistrunk Marketplace, Fort Lauderdale’s massive food hall complex in the historic Sistrunk neighborhood. Under a new deal, Dream State Brewing — from owner-head beer wizard Will Rivera and partner Paul Lombardozzi — will take over operations of the onsite brewery, which has been closed to the ...
usf.edu
Stilt homes, raised roads, maybe a huge wall. Can Miami-Dade stay safe from storm surge?
It’s been almost a century since a powerful hurricane drove storm surge up the Miami River, a worst-case scenario for what is now one of the most densely populated and at-risk coastal cities in the nation. Ever since Hurricane Andrew set the bar in 1992 for how much damage...
luxury-houses.net
Brand New 14,000 SF Oceanfront Masterpiece in Miami Beach Hits The Market for $35 Million
158 Palm Avenue Home in Miami Beach, Florida for Sale. 158 Palm Avenue, Miami Beach, Florida is a new construction masterpiece in one of the most coveted Miami Beach gated communities with 100′ water frontage, stunning bay and skyline views. This Home in Miami Beach offers 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 14,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 158 Palm Avenue, please contact Lourdes Alatriste (Phone: 305-926-5322) at Douglas Elliman for full support and perfect service.
foodgressing.com
Fall Cocktail Recipes from B Hotels and Resorts
B Hotels and Resorts recently rolled out specialty fall-inspired cocktails to celebrate the season at its boutique properties in Orlando (B Resort & Spa), Fort Lauderdale (B Ocean Resort) and the Florida Keys (Banana Bay Resort & Marina). The lifestyle hotel brand is sharing the recipes so all aficionados can enjoy a Florida state of fall at home.
Man stabbed to death at gas station near West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH — A man was stabbed to death Saturday afternoon at a gas station on Okeechobee Boulevard west of the city, police said Sunday. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the stabbing took place just before 4 p.m. at the Speedway gas station at 5019 Okeechobee Blvd., west of Haverhill Road, during an altercation between the unidentified man and "an unknown white/Hispanic male."
Turnpike reopens in Broward after hazardous material incident
Fire officials shut down Florida’s Turnpike in Broward and ordered part of a Davie neighborhood evacuated on Sunday morning after detecting the smell of ammonia from a nearby ice business. Davie Fire Rescue and Davie police arrived at Reddy Ice, at 5050 SW 51st St., and discovered an ammonia leak. Officials ordered the shutdown of nearby roads, including southbound State Road 7 and Florida’s ...
Click10.com
Turnpike temporarily shut down in Broward County due to hazmat situation
DAVIE, Fla. – An area of Broward County was evacuated on Sunday due to a hazmat call in the area. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, both the northbound and southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike was shut down from Hollywood Boulevard to Griffin Road. This was due to...
WSVN-TV
Pit bull found shot in Pompano Beach taken in by animal rescue group
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pit bull is recovering at an animal hospital after the dog was found with a gunshot wound in a Pompano Beach neighborhood, triggering an investigation. 7News cameras on Friday captured Sherry with a muzzle and a bandaged leg as she was wheeled outside Broward...
WSVN-TV
4 hospitalized after crash involving SUV, transit bus in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken four people to the hospital after they were injured in crash involving at least an SUV and a Broward County Transit bus in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash westbound on...
Click10.com
South Florida Seafood Fest is back at Coconut Grove
MIAMI – The South Florida Seafood Fest is back this year, taking over Coconut Grove. The event features food from more than 30 local spots and live music. This is the festival’s 10th year, and this year, organizers are hosting it where it all began. “In past years,...
soulofmiami.org
The South Florida Seafood Festival is back this Sunday! 11/6/22
Gather your friends and family, The South Florida Seafood Festival is back in town Sunday, November 6th! Set in Miami’s historic and charming neighborhood of Coconut Grove, visitors can expect to indulge in a family-fun-filled day with. the best local seafood Miami has to offer. The festival will be...
foodgressing.com
Fiola Miami Unveils Their Rooftop Space “La Terrazza”
Fiola Miami has just opened their rooftop restaurant and lounge, La Terrazza. The open-air space is located on the penthouse level of the 1515 Sunset Building accessible through a private entrance with its own valet. It boasts expansive panoramic views of the verdant Coral Gables and South Miami landscapes, perfect...
miamilaker.com
Vicky Bakery celebrates 50 years of sweetness
What began 50 years ago as an American dream has grown to a family-run business built on pastelitos and croquetas, among other classic Cuban baked goods. Vicky Bakery opened in southeast Hialeah in 1972, at 860 SE 8th St. Since then, the business has expanded and, with franchises too, grown...
Weekend things to do: Saturday of the Dead, tequila in Boca Raton, date night under a blanket in Lake Worth Beach
Throwing one of South Florida’s signature outdoor parties on a Saturday night feels like a no-brainer — but it is heart and soul that matter more to Jim Hammond, who pulls the strings behind Fort Lauderdale’s famed Día de los Muertos festivities. And his soul is conflicted. The 2022 edition of Hammond’s nationally acclaimed Florida Day of the Dead, with its family-friendly parade and block ...
