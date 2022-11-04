ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

‘Our beautiful night all together’: Pitt presents 52nd Annual Pitt Jazz Seminar and Concert Week, adds Dave Burrell archive to ULS

By culturedesk, Renee Dubaich
Pitt News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pitt News

Pitt receives approval for nine-story Campus Recreation and Wellness Center

Pittsburgh’s Planning Commission approved construction last Tuesday for a nine-story Campus Recreation and Wellness Center at 3921 O’Hara St. The center will replace the O’Hara Street parking garage and the Learning Research and Development Center, which were demolished. Plans for the building include a pool, basketball and volleyball courts as well as a gym. Pitt hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Sept. 29.
PITTSBURGH, PA
treksplorer.com

Where to Stay in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: The Best Hotels & Areas

Pittsburgh is one of Pennsylvania’s hottest destinations for travelers—and with good reason! As the largest city in the Appalachia region, the ‘Burgh offers a mix of family-friendly activities, exciting nightlife, and a colorful arts and cultural scene. With so much to discover, choosing where to stay in Pittsburgh, PA, is a tricky decision.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

The story behind the original Jolly Roger

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Jolly Roger flags have become commonplace throughout PNC Park during baseball season. But who started it all? When were the flags first brought into the ballpark?Gary Love holds the distinction of being the first Pirates fan to bring a Jolly Roger flag into PNC Park, starting the tradition back in 2001 when the stadium first opened its doors."I said to my wife, we were in a museum in Salem, I said, 'Hey, I'm going to get one of these flags and see if I can take it into the ballgame,'" Love recounted.The stage was set.The first official...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Nov. 4-6

Jazz week wrap-up Saxophonist and composer Tia Fuller, a member of Beyonce’s all-female tour band, will perform during concerts at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the University of Pittsburgh’s Bellefield Hall auditorium, 315 S. Bellefield Ave., Oakland. The concerts are the closing performances of the 52nd annual...
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

The HBCU Baseball Classic at PNC Park

STILLMAN’S PRESIDENT, DR. CYNTHIA WARRICK, WITH COACHES AND PLAYERS BEFORE THE GAME. In fact, it was the inaugural HBCU Baseball Classic at PNC Park, Oct. 10. The game featured Stillman College vs. Wiley College. (Photos by J.L. Martello) THE NATIONAL ANTHEM. KOBE LEWIS OF STILLMAN COLLEGE GETS A BASE...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh's Christmas tree arrives at City-County Building from Springdale's former St. Alphonsus Church

On an early November day when temperatures were expected to approach record highs near 80, it was beginning to feel a bit like Christmas in Springdale. A crew from the City of Pittsburgh Forestry Division was on the campus of the former St. Alphonsus Church on Saturday morning to cut down a 40-foot blue spruce planted in an area where the church’s rectory burned down.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pitt News

Where to vote for the 2022 midterm elections

The 2022 midterm elections are taking place Tuesday from 7 a.m to 8 p.m. Finding the correct polling location is often tricky, so The Pitt News compiled a list for students residing in residence halls who are registered in Allegheny County with their Pitt address. Students residing in the Litchfield...
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Love Made Edible in Brentwood bakes customer service into its desserts

Love makes the world go round, but desserts are a close second. The confections at Love Made Edible, owned by 25-year-old Shamara Ray, are the best of both worlds. Despite funding challenges and spending her life’s savings, Love Made Edible opened in Brentwood on Jan.2. Now, as the bakery approaches its first anniversary, it has become a go-to dessert destination. Boasting a 5-star rating on Yelp, and a 4.9-star rating on other platforms, such as Google and Facebook, Love Made Edible proves that Ray is passionate and skilled in baking and customer satisfaction.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh mourns beloved community leader and organizer

Friends and family are mourning the death of local activist and community organizer Celeste Scott. Brittani Murray, a close friend of Scott’s, announced her death on Facebook earlier today, writing that Scott “passed away suddenly this morning.”. Scott worked at Pittsburgh United as an affordable housing organizer and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

On A Positive Note: Addiction recovery center for women breaks ground in Swissvale

SWISSVALE, Pa. (KDKA) - An addiction recovery center in Swissvale specifically for women broke ground on Thursday.It's called POWER, or Pennsylvania Organization for Women in Early Recovery. The group plans to build a campus on the grounds of the old Word of God elementary school on McClure Avenue."All of their services will be right here," said Patrick Jordan, local actor and POWER supporter. "The POWER house across the lawn and partners onsite will provide wrap-around services so women can get all the care they need in one location. No more traveling to multiple locations to get drug and alcohol treatment, to see your doctor or get help finding a job." The campus will include a 21-bed detox center as well as outpatient services and career counseling. 
SWISSVALE, PA
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Burgers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - If you're in the mood for a burger in Pittsburgh, you've come to the right place. This article will discuss some of the best places to get one. Among them are August Henry's Burger Bar and Burgatory. Whether you're in the mood for a traditional American burger, a vegetarian burger, or anything in between, you'll be able to find it here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

A million-dollar day for Saturday

PITTSBURGH — Sun and clouds on Saturday, but gusty winds expected up to 25-30 mph. Rain showers return with a passing cold front late Saturday night and into early Sunday. Isolated showers expected to linger into Sunday afternoon, but the bulk of the scattered rain will be before lunch time. Drying out for the start of next week. Mostly sunny and in the low 60s on Election Day.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy