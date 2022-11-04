‘Our beautiful night all together’: Pitt presents 52nd Annual Pitt Jazz Seminar and Concert Week, adds Dave Burrell archive to ULS

SWISSVALE, Pa. (KDKA) - An addiction recovery center in Swissvale specifically for women broke ground on Thursday.It's called POWER, or Pennsylvania Organization for Women in Early Recovery. The group plans to build a campus on the grounds of the old Word of God elementary school on McClure Avenue."All of their services will be right here," said Patrick Jordan, local actor and POWER supporter. "The POWER house across the lawn and partners onsite will provide wrap-around services so women can get all the care they need in one location. No more traveling to multiple locations to get drug and alcohol treatment, to see your doctor or get help finding a job." The campus will include a 21-bed detox center as well as outpatient services and career counseling.

