Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Related
‘I love that there’s two old churches doing dirty comedy in Kalamazoo,’ Crawlspace founder says
KALAMAZOO, MI — For 170 years, the congregation of the First Baptist Church in downtown Kalamazoo has met in the same building on the southwest corner of North Church Street and West Michigan Avenue. And while the building still looks like a church from the outside, and in many...
These Are the Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids is a great city and like any other city, there are some areas that are more dangerous than others. Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids is often referred to as one of the best cities in America to live in. The city is beautiful downtown with several parks, the Grand River, surrounded by a countryside of rolling hills and not far from Lake Michigan.
mibiz.com
People in the News: Nov. 7, 2022
Hudsonville-based Grand Home Automation Inc., a residential and commercial technology integration firm, has named Brent Simcox as its new president. Simcox has served in various roles at the company for more than 20 years, including most recently as the head of the business development team. Grand Home Automation specializes in smart home technology and luxury lifestyle home integration, designing and installing amenities such as lighting, sound systems, shading systems and outdoor entertainment.
California-based cannabis brand opening new location in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- California-based cannabis brand STIIIZY will be opening its second Michigan location in Kalamazoo on Saturday, Nov. 5, when the new store will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The grand opening at 5303 Portage Road will feature a 50% discount from 10 a.m. to noon...
Say goodbye to fall and hello winter
It may not feel like it but fall is almost over which means it's time to bid farewell fall and hello winter.
Bicyclist shot near park, Restaurant Week GR kicks off: Grand Rapids headlines Oct. 30-Nov. 4
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The fatal shooting of a teenager Tuesday riding his bike along a wooded road near the Grand River stunned the community. The young man, identified as 18-year-old Kane Coronado, was on his bicycle when he was shot, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. Officers responded about 2:50 p.m. to the 2200 block of Indian Mounds Drive, across the Grand River from Millennium Park, and found the teen wounded.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Dog & The Bank offers fine dining in unique setting in Plainwell
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI — Chef Matt Bush and his wife Allison Maxwell will celebrate one year of business at their Plainwell eatery on Friday, Nov. 4. Dog & The Bank is a modern American restaurant with an open, interactive kitchen and a focus on fresh, local and seasonal fare. Bush describes the couple’s restaurant as “fine dining in a casual, yet intimate atmosphere.”
kzookids.com
Kalamazoo Shopping Guide: 75+ Experiences, Memberships & Local Gifts for the Holidays
The Mega Holiday Guide to Kalamazoo Shopping & Experiences. The holiday season is upon us and if your children are like mine, that means wish lists are already in process. Whether it’s toys, music, or stuffed animals, the sky is the limit with their imaginations. Christmas offers a fantastic...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Muskegon’s NOVA Super Natural Bakery’s handcrafted chocolates & pastries are gluten-free
MUSKEGON, MI - NOVA Super.Natural.Bakery has been attracting fans of gluten and soy-free sweet treats from Muskegon and surrounding areas since it opened in 2018. Owner Addy Kinziger started the business by advertising her baked goods on Facebook and completing direct sales at local markets and kitchens before she took over an empty chalet at the Western Market in May 2022.
Escape to Paris at this sister-owned Grand Rapids bakery opening soon
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — If you’re looking for a treat with a little bit of je ne sais quoi added in, two Grand Rapids sisters will soon have your sweet tooth covered. Alyson and Mallory Caillaud-Jones, who have a French mother and American father, are set to open a French bakery in Grand Rapids next month.
Veterans Day events happening in the Kalamazoo area
KALAMAZOO, MI — A national holiday since 1938, the origins of Veterans Day date back to 1919 — to the first anniversary of the end of World War I. Originally known as Armistice Day, the holiday initially celebrated the truce to end the Great War, which came to an end in the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918. The name was later changed in 1954 by President Dwight D. Eisenhower to what it is today — a day that recognizes all American men and women, living or dead, who honorably served in the United States Armed Forces.
grmag.com
Celebrity to speak at two Muskegon venues
A Navy SEAL and actor is scheduled to appear at a Muskegon school on Monday, Nov. 7. Remi Adeleke will be visiting Muskegon Maritime Academy, located at 571 E. Apple Ave., in Muskegon Heights, according to the school’s founder and event organizer Franklin A. Fudail. Remi is also a...
NOXX Cannabis opening second store in Grand Rapids, aiming to bring more Blacks into industry
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - NOXX Cannabis will have $500,000 worth of recreational products on the shelves of its new store this weekend for Saturday’s grand opening on Grand Rapids’ Northeast side. The celebration kicks off on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 1234 Plainfield Ave. NE, with a ribbon cutting...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries: Simple Treasures thrift store moves to new location
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries thrift store Simple Treasures has moved to a new and larger location. The thrift store is now located on 311 W. Kilgore in Portage formally occupied by Lee's Sporting Goods. The new location provides more space for the thrift store and an...
The Oldest, Still-Operating Family-Owned Restaurant in Lansing
At the corner of Shiawassee and Verlinden, is Lansing’s oldest, family-owned, still-in-business restaurant: Harry’s Place Bar & Grill. Harry’s opened in 1921, over 100 years ago in the same spot where it currently sits. Their sister restaurant, Kewpee’s, opened two years later on Shiawassee. The café was built by GM founder Billy Durant as a place where Greek immigrant Harry Andros could feed the employees of Durant Motors. It wasn’t always called ‘Harry’s’…it began as the Star Café, named after the Durant Company’s ‘Star Car’. However, Durant Motors folded in 1929, but luckily, GM took over the plant and the workers continued eating at the cafe’, keeping Harry’s in business.
Here are 5 fun things to do in Grand Rapids this weekend (Nov. 4-6)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – There’s always plenty of fun things going on around Grand Rapids on the weekends – you just have to know where to find it. To plan your fun weekend in downtown Grand Rapids, we’ve rounded up our top five picks of cool events around town this weekend, Nov. 4-6.
WOOD
Grand Rapids city commission candidate target of Safe GR ‘dark money’
With billboards, radio spots and flyers, an ad campaign backed by a group called Safe GR paints the city of Grand Rapids as anything but safe: murders up, gun crime up, car thefts on the rise. (Nov. 4, 2022) Grand Rapids city commission candidate target of …. With billboards, radio...
RiverTown Crossings in Grandville to host Family Fun Fest
If you're looking for something fun to do with the whole family this weekend, RiverTown Crossings in Grandville is hosting a Family Fun Fest.
5 injured in crash on Lake Michigan Drive near Grand Rapids
Four people were injured in a three-vehicle crash near Grand Rapids, deputies say.
Comments / 0