theevreport.com
Ricardo Partners with InoBat to Supply Battery Systems for Electric High Performance Vehicles
LONDON – As part of its mission to support the decarbonization of the global transport and energy sectors, Ricardo, a global strategic environmental and engineering consultancy company with specialisms in niche manufacturing and industrial engineering, has signed a memorandum of understanding with InoBat, a pioneer of premium electric vehicle battery R&D, engineering, production, and recycling, to jointly supply battery cells, modules and packs to high-performance automotive manufacturers for their electrification programs.
$4.6 billion plant in South Africa will make 'the fuel of the future'
In Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa, thousands of hectares of land could become the largest green ammonia plant in the world.
electrek.co
US Special Operations tests American-made electric motorbikes for military use
Light electric vehicles have seen growing interest from militaries all over the world. Now the latest electric motorbike receiving its draft card comes from North Carolina-based electric moped builder Huck Cycles. Huck Overland enlists. The company recently shared news that its Huck Overland model is currently being evaluated by the...
electrek.co
A city in China is planning an offshore wind farm so big that it could power all of Norway
The city of Chaozhou, in China’s Guangdong province, is going to build an offshore wind farm so large that it is expected to provide more power than all of Norway’s power plants combined. The city intends to start work on the 43.3 gigawatt (GW) offshore wind farm before...
How to Survive a Shipping ‘A-Parcel-Lypse’? Unchain the Supply Chain
American Eagle Outfitters Inc. supply chain chief Shekar Natarajan drew laughs at Sourcing Journal’s annual Fall Summit when he said distribution and fulfillment inefficiencies are heading toward an “a-parcel-lypse.” But there was truth to the sentiment, all kidding aside. Natarajan delivered a firm reality check for shippers and carriers alike when he spoke last week about the need for the industry to band together moving forward to share resources when it comes to fulfilling and shipping orders. “For everyone who thinks they can build a supply chain, an elastic supply chain, I’ve got some bad news for you,” he told attendees. “American...
foodgressing.com
McDonald’s Canada Gallery of Little Big Things exhibition
McDonald’s, with more than 1,400 restaurants in Canadian communities, is marking its 55th year in Canada by launching The Gallery of Little Big Things. The Gallery is a limited time pop-up exhibition recognizing contributions – both big and small – that have made a big impact. Visitors...
pv-magazine-usa.com
As China expands energy storage manufacturing, the U.S. can step up to compete
Whether it’s California’s record-breaking heat waves causing narrowly avoided blackouts or Texas’ billion dollar efforts to keep the lights on, the need for resilient stationary energy storage systems throughout the United States has never been more acute. Unfortunately, the deployment of these systems is inhibited by serious issues with the lithium-ion batteries used in these systems. Bottlenecks in the battery supply chain and the increasing occurrence of catastrophic fires are the most serious of these issues. The U.S. can address both by developing a domestic battery supply chain whose products are tailored to the unique needs of the stationary energy storage market. Accomplishing this will enable a rapid transition to reliable electrical grids powered by renewable energy.
gcaptain.com
Maersk to Explore Large-Scale Green Methanol Fuel Production with Spain
MADRID, Nov 3 (Reuters) – Maersk plans to produce up to two million tonnes of e-methanol a year in Spain by 2030 to supply its fleet of cargo ships and reduce its carbon footprint, the shipping giant and the Spanish government said on Thursday. The project will require an...
Arianne Phosphate Has Capacity To Meet Growing Demand As Electric Vehicles Transition To Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries
The world of electric vehicles (EVs) is fraught with controversial opinions; companies and consumers alike have all but waged war over how to make the best battery possible. For decades, companies — specifically North American companies — placed their bets on lithium-ion batteries, which rely heavily on lithium, cobalt, and nickel resources.
takeitcool.com
Carbon Fibre Reinforced Plastic Production Cost Analysis Report: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements, Variable Cost, Production Cost Summary and Key Process Information
The latest report titled “Carbon Fibre Reinforced Plastic Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of Carbon Fibre Reinforced Plastic. Report Features Details. Product Name Carbon Fibre Reinforced Plastic. Process Included. CFRP Production...
ceoworld.biz
Five Ways Hydrogen Production Can Tackle Critical Energy Challenges
Hydrogen is the most abundant element on earth and has the most uncomplicated makeup of elements; only one proton and one electron. Although it doesn’t typically exist by itself in nature, it can be easily produced from diverse domestic compounds that contain it. As Hydrogen’s role in the renewable energy market continues to evolve, the conversation around how Hydrogen is produced and which method is the least environmentally risky and costly is still open for interpretation.
Recycling Today
Raw materials part of steel GHG formula
The Washington-based American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) has released recommended steel industry greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions calculation guidelines designed to provide “consistent and comprehensive data across the industry on GHG emissions from steel production.”. AISI says the guidelines offer “a focus on product-level disclosures and corporate-level reporting.” The...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Air-source heat pump for harsh, cold climates
Heating technology manufacturer Carrier is set to start field testing its prototype air-source heat pump for cold climates. The project is part of the “Cold Climate Heat Pump Challenge” developed by the U.S. Department of Energy. It aims to develop and commercialize a new heat pump technology to more efficiency heat residential homes in climates with freezing temperatures.
Watch as AppHarvest’s Automated Indoor Farm Takes Produce From Pre-Seed to Packaging
Even if you’re aware of controlled environment agriculture, a tech-forward approach to indoor farming that can include techniques such as hydroponics, aquaponics, vertical farming, automation, and more, chances are you haven’t seen a CEA system take a plant from seed to packaging. Well, today’s your lucky day because...
todaysemobility.com
Cyngn signs contract with global building materials manufacturer, expanding DriveMod to electric forklifts
Cyngn Inc, a developer of innovative autonomous driving software solutions for industrial and commercial applications, signed a multi-phase contract with a leading global building materials manufacturer, spearheading the development of the Cyngn’s next DriveMod-enabled vehicle platform: electric forklifts. The customer manufactures building materials used in commercial and residential properties...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: U.S. to deploy massive amount of renewables by 2030, thanks to the IRA
Wisconsin groups find 100% clean energy + electrification to be ambitious but feasible 100% clean power plus electrification in Wisconsin would cost the same, when counting health benefits, as continuing “business as usual,” and would achieve four times the emissions reductions as 100% clean power alone, found a study sponsored by two Wisconsin groups.
electrek.co
Einride establishes charging station network and unveils next-gen autonomous electric truck
Autonomous and EV freight technology company Einride shared a myriad of updates during its November Release Event streamed live this week. In addition to announcing plans for a network of charging stations beginning in Sweden and Los Angeles, Einride introduced its second generation autonomous truck and an expansion of its proprietary fleet mobility platform, Saga.
electrek.co
The UK just set a landmark wind energy generation record
The UK’s onshore and offshore wind farms generated more than 20 gigawatts (GW) for the first time yesterday, setting a new record, according to National Grid ESO. Renewables trade association RenewableUK reports today that it’s the second wind energy generation record to be set within the space of a week.
The Verge
Panasonic breaks ground on $4 billion EV battery plant in Kansas
Four months after selecting De Soto, Kansas, as the location of its future EV battery plant, Panasonic has broken ground on the $4 billion facility — an important step as the US aims to increase the number of electric vehicle batteries that are assembled domestically. The facility will primarily...
