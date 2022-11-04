Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel is going to host the Oscars for the third time as the show attempts to turn around sinking ratings, Deadline reports. Kimmel last hosted the ceremony in 2017 and 2018. The latter was, at the time, the lowest-rated show in its history with 26 million viewers—but that was still a lot more than the 16 million who tuned in last year, when Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall shared hosting duties. Kimmel’s wife is also set to executive produce the show. “Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honor or a trap,” Kimmel said in a statement. “Either way, I am grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said no,” he said. Read it at Deadline

34 MINUTES AGO