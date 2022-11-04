Read full article on original website
Bernie Sanders talks free college, women’s rights at Sunday rally on Pitt’s campus
Sen. Bernie Sanders took the stage at Schenley Plaza Sunday to encourage young Pittsburghers to vote blue in Tuesday’s midterm elections to fight Republican extremism and protect abortion rights. However, his speech was cut short due to heavy rain. About 300 people attended the event, which NextGen America and...
‘The Good Liars’ On Their Midterm Campaign Pranks: What Worked, What Didn’t And Why Politics Has Gotten More Dangerous
When Herschel Walker wrapped up a campaign appearance several weeks ago, TV news cameras caught a man in sunglasses, briefly conversing with the U.S. Senate candidate as he tried to hand him a lengthy strip of condoms. It was soon apparent that it was a gag and, generating at least two million views on Twitter, one of the more successful pranks executed by The Good Liars, the comedy duo of Jason Selvig and Davram Stiefler who, since the Occupy protests of 2011, have specialized in infiltrating campaign events and, as best as they can, interacting with candidates and their supporters. Their satire is...
Kevin McCarthy’s midterm machine raked in stunning $500M this cycle
House minority leader Kevin McCarthy's midterm election fundraising machine brought in roughly $500 million for him and his party. McCarthy is making a bid for speaker.
Fetterman, Obama criticize Republican rhetoric and urge Pittsburghers to vote at rally on Pitt’s campus
More than 6,000 people gathered in Schenley Plaza Saturday morning for a rally with Senate candidate John Fetterman, former President Barack Obama and others. The candidates’ message was clear — vote in the midterm election on Tuesday. The rally, hosted by the Pennsylvania Democrat’s All In PA group,...
Photos: Fetterman, Obama rally in Schenley Plaza
Former president Barack Obama is hugged by supporters after speaking at a rally for Democratic senate candidate John Fetterman in Schenley Plaza Saturday afternoon.
Trump reins in DeSantis attacks after angering GOP with direct assault on 2024 rival
Former president Donald Trump appeared to dial down his rhetoric against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after facing backlash over the weekend from conservatives.At a rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania on Saturday, Mr Trump took a swipe at his onetime ally and referred to him as “Ron DeSanctimonious”.The former president showed poll numbers on a screen, showing Republican voter preferences for GOP nomination for president in 2024.“There it is, Trump at 71. Ron De-Sanctimonious at 10 per cent,” he was quoted as saying by the Orlando Sentinel.“Mike Pence at 7; oh, Mike Pence [is] doing better than I thought.”Mr DeSantis won...
