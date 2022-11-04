Read full article on original website
SpaceNews.com
Intelsat orders small GEO satellite from 3D printing specialist
TAMPA, Fla. — 3D printing specialist Swissto12 said Nov. 7 it has sold its first small satellite to Intelsat for a launch to geostationary orbit (GEO) in 2025. Intelsat 45 (IS-45) will be based on Swissto12’s HummingSat satellite platform, which at about the size of a dishwasher is one-tenth the size of conventional GEO satellites.
SpaceNews.com
Safran buys Syrlinks space-based radio frequency business
TAMPA, Fla. — French aerospace giant Safran said Nov. 4 it is extending its ground communications expertise to space by acquiring Syrlinks, which manufactures satellite radio-frequency equipment. Syrlinks, also based in France, specializes in radiocommunications and radio navigational technologies for the space sector. The company employs about 140 people...
U.S. Volcano that has been dormant for 800 YEARS appears to be Waking Up
A volcano near Sitka, Alaska, which has been dormant for 800 years is becoming active again. Mount Edgecumbe which has been dormant for at least 800 years has shown signs of life after a wave of the earthquake struck the region earlier this year.
Gizmodo
After 3 Months in Space, China's Mysterious Spaceplane Ejects Unknown Object
The saga of China’s spaceplane continues as the experimental vehicle just released a mystery object that’s now closely trailing behind in low Earth orbit. On Monday, the United States Space Force’s 18th Space Defense Squadron tracked an object in a similar orbit to the spaceplane, SpaceNews first reported. The object appeared to be very close to the spaceplane. So close, in fact, that the Space Force unit had to make sure it was a separate object before it was entered into the database as such. The object may have been ejected earlier from the spaceplane, perhaps between October 24 to 30, but it got added to the database on October 31, according to a tweet by Robert Christy from Orbital Focus.
SpaceNews.com
Inmarsat wins $410 million U.S. Army contract to connect tracking devices
WASHINGTON — Inmarsat Government announced Nov. 7 it won a $410 million, five-year contract extension to provide internet-of-things satellite connectivity for U.S. Army battlefield tracking devices. The contract, awarded by the Defense Information Systems Agency, is for the Army’s Blue Force Tracker network services. Inmarsat Government, based in...
SpaceNews.com
Psyche review finds institutional problems at JPL
WASHINGTON — An independent review of problems that delayed the launch of NASA’s Psyche asteroid mission uncovered institutional issues at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory that led the agency to delay the launch of another mission being developed there. NASA released Nov. 4 the report by an independent review...
SpaceNews.com
Space Force lays out timeline for 2023 rapid-response launch experiment
WASHINGTON — A contract the U.S. Space Force awarded last month to Firefly Aerospace and Millennium Space was just the first step toward a goal of launching a space mission on 24 hours’ notice. A lot of moving parts have to come together to pull this off, said...
SpaceNews.com
Antares launches Cygnus cargo mission to ISS
WASHINGTON — A Northrop Grumman Cygnus cargo spacecraft is on its way to the International Space Station after a successful launch Nov. 7 on the next-to-last flight of the current version of the company’s Antares rocket. The Antares 230+ rocket lifted off from Pad-0A at the Mid-Atlantic Regional...
