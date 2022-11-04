ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SpaceNews.com

Intelsat orders small GEO satellite from 3D printing specialist

TAMPA, Fla. — 3D printing specialist Swissto12 said Nov. 7 it has sold its first small satellite to Intelsat for a launch to geostationary orbit (GEO) in 2025. Intelsat 45 (IS-45) will be based on Swissto12’s HummingSat satellite platform, which at about the size of a dishwasher is one-tenth the size of conventional GEO satellites.
SpaceNews.com

Safran buys Syrlinks space-based radio frequency business

TAMPA, Fla. — French aerospace giant Safran said Nov. 4 it is extending its ground communications expertise to space by acquiring Syrlinks, which manufactures satellite radio-frequency equipment. Syrlinks, also based in France, specializes in radiocommunications and radio navigational technologies for the space sector. The company employs about 140 people...
Gizmodo

After 3 Months in Space, China's Mysterious Spaceplane Ejects Unknown Object

The saga of China’s spaceplane continues as the experimental vehicle just released a mystery object that’s now closely trailing behind in low Earth orbit. On Monday, the United States Space Force’s 18th Space Defense Squadron tracked an object in a similar orbit to the spaceplane, SpaceNews first reported. The object appeared to be very close to the spaceplane. So close, in fact, that the Space Force unit had to make sure it was a separate object before it was entered into the database as such. The object may have been ejected earlier from the spaceplane, perhaps between October 24 to 30, but it got added to the database on October 31, according to a tweet by Robert Christy from Orbital Focus.
SpaceNews.com

Inmarsat wins $410 million U.S. Army contract to connect tracking devices

WASHINGTON — Inmarsat Government announced Nov. 7 it won a $410 million, five-year contract extension to provide internet-of-things satellite connectivity for U.S. Army battlefield tracking devices. The contract, awarded by the Defense Information Systems Agency, is for the Army’s Blue Force Tracker network services. Inmarsat Government, based in...
SpaceNews.com

Psyche review finds institutional problems at JPL

WASHINGTON — An independent review of problems that delayed the launch of NASA’s Psyche asteroid mission uncovered institutional issues at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory that led the agency to delay the launch of another mission being developed there. NASA released Nov. 4 the report by an independent review...
SpaceNews.com

Antares launches Cygnus cargo mission to ISS

WASHINGTON — A Northrop Grumman Cygnus cargo spacecraft is on its way to the International Space Station after a successful launch Nov. 7 on the next-to-last flight of the current version of the company’s Antares rocket. The Antares 230+ rocket lifted off from Pad-0A at the Mid-Atlantic Regional...
