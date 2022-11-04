INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The three candidates for Indiana’s 7th Congressional District have indicated some common ground on some policy issues. Democrat André Carson has represented the district, which consists of most of Marion County, since 2007. He faces challenges from Republican Angela Grabovsky and Libertarian Gavin Maple, both of whom are political newcomers. Carson, Grabovsky and Maple are the only candidates running in the race.

