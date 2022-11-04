ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 54

Amanda
3d ago

That’s their issue! But the dems will use it as an excuse to scream oppression when there’s not oppression someone decided to change their entire sex making it a little harder in life!

Reply
18
Patrick Kling
3d ago

who cares they can't make up their mind about what they are how can they make up their mind about who. to vote for

Reply(10)
44
Locke Demosthenes
3d ago

So, this is a whiney way of asking for special exceptions. Quit whining and claiming discrimination, just make a solid case. In our history we have never had this many transgender people, so most of our standard procedures weren't designed with them in mind. It's one thing to bring this to our attention, it's quite another to call discrimination, disenfranchisement, or 'hate' because a standard process doesn't take your very unique circumstances into consideration... and yes, when these procedures were laid out, your situation WAS very unique.

Reply
8
Fox 59

IN Focus: Looking at Indiana’s congressional races

INDIANAPOLIS – As voters prepare to go to the polls Tuesday, we’re taking a look at Indiana’s congressional races, often a formality due to the creation of more and more lopsided districts through the years. However, this year at least one of Indiana’s districts appears to be highly competitive:
INDIANA STATE
14news.com

Plenty of big races to watch ahead of Election Day

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Election Day is just days away. Regardless of what office they’re running for, there’s no doubt, every candidate is making a last-minute push for every vote. Here’s a look at some of the big races that voters will see on some of their ballots:
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
indypolitics.org

More Possible Trouble for Morales?

The possibility of Secretary of State candidate Diego Morales committing voter fraud has apparently gotten the attention of Indiana State Police. Indy Star Columnist James Briggs wrote a column on Morales voting in Plainfield in 2018 when he was a candidate for Congress in the 4th Congressional District, although he took a homestead deduction for the home he owned in Marion County.
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

Who were Indiana’s first two U.S. Senators?

1811 – The Battle of Tippecanoe was fought at Prophetstown, near the junction of the Wabash and Tippecanoe rivers. Native American forces, led by the Prophet, the brother of Shawnee Chief Tecumseh, attacked United States soldiers led by William Henry Harrison. The battle, which lasted two hours, was a victory for Harrison’s army and broke Tecumseh’s dream of a Native American Confederation.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Indiana GOP elections chief candidate faces fraud questions

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republican Indiana secretary of state candidate Diego Morales faced sharp criticism Thursday as records show he voted in one county while claiming a property tax credit for living in another as he unsuccessfully ran for Congress four years ago. Democrats alleged Morales might have committed voter fraud, a claim that comes days ahead of […]
INDIANA STATE
fortwaynesnbc.com

Indiana: What to expect on election night

(AP) - Indiana has been virtually a one-party state over the past decade, with Democrats struggling to find success outside urban areas and college towns. Donald Trump carried Indiana easily in both 2016 and 2020 with former Indiana Gov. Mike Pence as his running mate and Republicans hold all statewide offices and supermajorities in both houses of the state Legislature.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

What it would take to change Indiana Statehouse balance of power

INDIANAPOLIS – In addition to the congressional midterms, there are several Statehouse races on the ballot in Indiana. Elections are being held for Indiana auditor, treasurer and secretary of state, along with most seats in the Indiana General Assembly. Republicans hold a supermajority in the Indiana General Assembly – that means two-thirds of the seats in […]
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

3 compete for Indianapolis’ US congressional seat

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The three candidates for Indiana’s 7th Congressional District have indicated some common ground on some policy issues. Democrat André Carson has represented the district, which consists of most of Marion County, since 2007. He faces challenges from Republican Angela Grabovsky and Libertarian Gavin Maple, both of whom are political newcomers. Carson, Grabovsky and Maple are the only candidates running in the race.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indianapublicradio.org

Early voting numbers down in Indiana just a few days out from Election Day

The number of Hoosiers voting early – whether in-person or by mail – is down this fall compared to past elections. The percentage of people who voted early in Indiana has been on the rise for a decade, when you separate out midterm and presidential elections – which is usually a good idea, considering far more people vote in presidential elections.
INDIANA STATE
WOMI Owensboro

What Was Evansville, Indiana’s Major Role in WWII?

Evansville, Indiana, is home to a lot of things. From the Willard Library, Mesker Park Zoo, casinos, and more. However, do you know what vital roles this Southern Indiana town undertook in part of the war effort? At the onset of the war, Evansville's manufacturing would become critical in how the war would be fought.
EVANSVILLE, IN
warricknews.com

Early voting available in Northwest Indiana until noon Monday

Northwest Indiana residents looking to check an item off their to-do list still have time to cast their ballot ahead of Tuesday’s general election. Early voting is available Thursday, Friday, Saturday and through noon Monday at 11 sites in Lake County, seven locations in Porter County and four in LaPorte County.
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Indiana DNR Talks License/Fees Increase

STATEWIDE — You may have noticed that prices for hunting and fishing licenses have increased from last year. You’re not seeing things – it’s real, and here’s why. “In September of 2021, the Natural Resources Commission approved increases to fees for our hunting, fishing, and trapping licenses, as well as a number of commercial licenses and permits,” says Linnea Petercheff, Indiana Department of Natural Resources Licensing/Permitting Supervisor.
INDIANA STATE
Wave 3

Southern Indiana pop-up vaccine clinics opening as cases rise

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - While cases continue to rise, several pop-up clinics are opening in southern Indiana. Clinics to get COVID and flu shots are popping up to help lower people’s chances of getting sick, according to the News and Tribune. Clark County health officer Eric Yazel said...
CLARK COUNTY, IN
wrtv.com

VOTE NOW | Which time zone does Indiana belong in?

Hoosiers will turn their clocks back one hour before heading to bed on Saturday night. The time change will reignite a popular debate. Which time zone does the state belong in?. Indiana started observing Daylight Saving Time in April 2006. Before then, most of state was on Indiana Time. Currently,...
INDIANA STATE

