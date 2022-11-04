I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is back – and viewers are already obsessed with the “unflappable” Mike Tindall and Jill Scott.The popular ITV reality series returned for its 20th series, which is taking place in the jungle in Australia for the first time since 2019. Read The Independent’s review of the debut episode here.I’m a Celebrity was forced to relocate to Wales due to the pandemic, but this year’s crop of celebrities are back where the show truly belongs.During the first episode on Sunday (6 November), Tindall and Scott impressed the public with their supremely chilled...

40 MINUTES AGO