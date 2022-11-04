Read full article on original website
E.J. Bonilla, Nicolette Pearse, Chelsea Gilligan, Luke Roberts Star in Romantic Comedy ‘Everything and the Universe’ (EXCLUSIVE)
U.K. independent production company Shot of Tea has revealed a charismatic cast for romantic comedy feature “Everything and the Universe.”. The film stars E.J. Bonilla (“The Old Man”), Nicolette Pearse (“Kim’s Convenience”), Chelsea Gilligan (“Mid-Century) and Luke Roberts (“Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities”). It is directed by Sarah Scarlett Downing, her first feature film, following her web series “Cleansed,” co-written and co-directed with Flora Birnbaum, which was nominated for the grand jury award at SXSW in 2018.
‘The Opposite of Fear Is Love’: Christos Passalis on Grief and Healing in Thessaloniki Competition Title ‘Silence 6-9’
After breaking out with a debut role in the film that ushered in the Greek Weird Wave and becoming one of his country’s most accomplished theater actors and directors, Christos Passalis makes his feature directorial debut with “Silence 6-9,” a haunting, melancholic love story that plays in competition this week at the Thessaloniki Film Festival.
I’m a Celebrity 2022 – live: Olivia Attwood quits the jungle
I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is back – and viewers are already obsessed with the “unflappable” Mike Tindall and Jill Scott.The popular ITV reality series returned for its 20th series, which is taking place in the jungle in Australia for the first time since 2019. Read The Independent’s review of the debut episode here.I’m a Celebrity was forced to relocate to Wales due to the pandemic, but this year’s crop of celebrities are back where the show truly belongs.During the first episode on Sunday (6 November), Tindall and Scott impressed the public with their supremely chilled...
