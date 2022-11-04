Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
klkntv.com
Lincoln Lutheran secures Class C2 state volleyball title
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Lutheran Warriors swept the Archbishop-Bergan Knights securing a Class C2 state title. Archbishop-Bergan began set one up 5-0 before the Warrior offense battled back to take the first set 25-18. Set 2 was back and forth the entire way but Lincoln Lutheran held...
WOWT
High school football playoff quarterfinals
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Only four teams are still alive in each class following quarterfinal games Friday night across the state. Gretna backed up its win in late September with another one in the postseason and Creighton Prep beat Elkhorn South on the road. Bellevue West vs. Gretna. Creighton Prep...
News Channel Nebraska
Fast start fades for Irish in state volleyball opener
LINCOLN, Neb. - The Falls City Sacred Heart fans were loud and, on their feet early on in Thursday's quarterfinal matchup with Humphrey St. Francis at Pinnacle Bank Arena in the opening round of the state volleyball tournament. The students sported a beach theme for the rematch of last year's...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska football: Spinning their wheels, Huskers appear devoid of an offensive identity
Watching Nebraska football for the past 20 years has been maddening. Diehard fans have been through the gauntlet of excruciating losses — whether it be blowouts or narrow misses. Saturday’s 20-13 loss at Minnesota was another small chapter in the 20-year novel. The script played out this way: terrific...
News Channel Nebraska
Pierce takes down defending champs in C1 quarters
PIERCE - Class C1 #2 Pierce set the tone defensively early, and built an insurmountable lead as they advanced to their fourth straight state semi-final. The Blue Jays held off defending C1 state champs Columbus Lakeview 33-23 at home on Friday. Pierce held off a furious rally late, with the Vikings scoring all 23 of their points in the final 5:15 of the game.
Nebraska Football: Ex-Husker Maurice Washington explodes for Grambling
Former Nebraska football star Maurice Washington is back playing college ball for the first time since 2019, and it appears that he’s returning to form as the season wears on. The running back, who last played for the Huskers three years ago, caught on with the Grambling State Tigers and until yesterday was having a rather below-the-radar season.
klkntv.com
Not all fun and games: Inflation makes youth sports in Nebraska a serious venture
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – For parents of children who play sports, expensive equipment and travel is nothing new, but lately inflation has been squeezing parents’ wallets even tighter. On Friday at the Nebraska state volleyball tournament, parents shared their experiences of paying for their kids’ sports careers.
Husker Doc Talk: A New Head Coach This Week?
Last week’s rumors didn’t pan out, but where there’s smoke ...
Huskers receive walk-on commitment, make other local offers
Mickey Joseph and Husker staff continue to keep the pedal down on the local recruiting front. Plenty of talent from the state was on the sidelines Saturday during the Nebraska-Minnesota game. And there was some offers and one commitment surrounding those visits. Bellevue West tight end Cayden Echternach announced on...
HuskerExtra.com
Ty Robinson: 'Most of us are disappointed with how this game turned out'
Ty Robinson, a Husker football defensive lineman, speaks following the Minnesota vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Minnesota won the game 20-13.
Nebraska Football is the new standard for ineptitude after Kansas win
If you thought the Nebraska football loss to Minnesota was annoying, just wait until you get to the punchline of what was a wild and crazy Saturday in college football. With the loss, the Huskers dropped to 3-6 on the season and will need something resembling a miracle in order to make a bowl game.
saturdaytradition.com
One stat paints ugly picture for PJ Fleck, Minnesota after early deficit vs. Nebraska
P.J. Fleck’s Minnesota Golden Gophers currently trail Nebraska 10-0 at halftime. That is not good for the prospect of the Gophers getting a win in Week 10. During Fleck’s Minnesota tenure, his teams are 2-19 when trailing after the 1st quarter. A paltry 9.5% win percentage when trailing after 1Q could spell doom for the Gophers in Week 10.
Nebraska Cornhuskers Baseball: Huskers land fireballing in-state prospect
The Nebraska Cornhuskers baseball team might be third in line when it comes to fans’ attention these days, but there’s good news for that team incoming these days anyway. Perhaps the better part about this news is that it’s a statement about the program’s future. That’s...
Kearney Hub
It's No-Break November for Nebraska, and it's full of Big Ten brutes
LINCOLN — The wind turned this week, collars went up, fleeces and vests were donned, as the calendar flipped from Halloween to the full-on rush of a holiday season and the month where college football teams gather every healthy body and clear mind they have for one last rigorous month of pain and power.
WOWT
Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade postponed due to weather
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade and Military Expo have been postponed. The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce and Community announced Thursday that Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade and accompanying military expo would be on Saturday, Nov. 5. However, due to expected rain and snow, the...
CBS Sports
Nebraska vs. Minnesota: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
A Big Ten battle is on tap between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at noon ET on Saturday at Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium. Minnesota has a defense that allows only 14.38 points per game, so Nebraska's offense will have their work cut out for them.
a-z-animals.com
Watch Two Adult Silverbacks in a Gymnastics-Laced Battle in Omaha
Watch Two Adult Silverbacks in a Gymnastics-Laced Battle in Omaha. There’s plenty of aggression, speed, and power in the gorilla confrontation in this video but there’s also a surprising amount of elegance and style about it too! There is clearly an issue between these two huge silverbacks, but, as startling as the fight is, you cannot help but admire how sure-footed and nimble these huge creatures are as they chase each other around the enclosure. They cross narrow bridges and climb up and down rocks with the skill of an accomplished gymnast.
KETV.com
Omaha could see first snowflakes of the season by Saturday morning
OMAHA, Neb. — The next 48 hours will bring a significant change in weather across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. The Omaha area's unseasonably warm start to November will come to an abrupt end as a cold front moves through Thursday night. Scattered showers are possible early in the...
KETV.com
Popular Lincoln coffee shop expands to Omaha in December
A popular coffee and cocktail shop in Lincoln is bringing their business northeast to Omaha in December. The Mill Coffee and Tea says the time was right to expand to a new market. There might be a lot of dirt sitting around right now, but The Mill wants a 1920s...
klkntv.com
Snow covers western Nebraska as Lincoln prepares for a wintry mix Friday night
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska State Patrol is sharing photos of what people are waking up to out west Friday morning. The snow started coming down Thursday and has since covered roadways. These shots were taken across the Panhandle, including north of Chimney Rock. NSP is reminding everyone to...
