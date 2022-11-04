ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
klkntv.com

Lincoln Lutheran secures Class C2 state volleyball title

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Lutheran Warriors swept the Archbishop-Bergan Knights securing a Class C2 state title. Archbishop-Bergan began set one up 5-0 before the Warrior offense battled back to take the first set 25-18. Set 2 was back and forth the entire way but Lincoln Lutheran held...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

High school football playoff quarterfinals

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Only four teams are still alive in each class following quarterfinal games Friday night across the state. Gretna backed up its win in late September with another one in the postseason and Creighton Prep beat Elkhorn South on the road. Bellevue West vs. Gretna. Creighton Prep...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Fast start fades for Irish in state volleyball opener

LINCOLN, Neb. - The Falls City Sacred Heart fans were loud and, on their feet early on in Thursday's quarterfinal matchup with Humphrey St. Francis at Pinnacle Bank Arena in the opening round of the state volleyball tournament. The students sported a beach theme for the rematch of last year's...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Pierce takes down defending champs in C1 quarters

PIERCE - Class C1 #2 Pierce set the tone defensively early, and built an insurmountable lead as they advanced to their fourth straight state semi-final. The Blue Jays held off defending C1 state champs Columbus Lakeview 33-23 at home on Friday. Pierce held off a furious rally late, with the Vikings scoring all 23 of their points in the final 5:15 of the game.
PIERCE, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Ex-Husker Maurice Washington explodes for Grambling

Former Nebraska football star Maurice Washington is back playing college ball for the first time since 2019, and it appears that he’s returning to form as the season wears on. The running back, who last played for the Huskers three years ago, caught on with the Grambling State Tigers and until yesterday was having a rather below-the-radar season.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Huskers receive walk-on commitment, make other local offers

Mickey Joseph and Husker staff continue to keep the pedal down on the local recruiting front. Plenty of talent from the state was on the sidelines Saturday during the Nebraska-Minnesota game. And there was some offers and one commitment surrounding those visits. Bellevue West tight end Cayden Echternach announced on...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

It's No-Break November for Nebraska, and it's full of Big Ten brutes

LINCOLN — The wind turned this week, collars went up, fleeces and vests were donned, as the calendar flipped from Halloween to the full-on rush of a holiday season and the month where college football teams gather every healthy body and clear mind they have for one last rigorous month of pain and power.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade postponed due to weather

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade and Military Expo have been postponed. The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce and Community announced Thursday that Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade and accompanying military expo would be on Saturday, Nov. 5. However, due to expected rain and snow, the...
BELLEVUE, NE
a-z-animals.com

Watch Two Adult Silverbacks in a Gymnastics-Laced Battle in Omaha

Watch Two Adult Silverbacks in a Gymnastics-Laced Battle in Omaha. There’s plenty of aggression, speed, and power in the gorilla confrontation in this video but there’s also a surprising amount of elegance and style about it too! There is clearly an issue between these two huge silverbacks, but, as startling as the fight is, you cannot help but admire how sure-footed and nimble these huge creatures are as they chase each other around the enclosure. They cross narrow bridges and climb up and down rocks with the skill of an accomplished gymnast.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha could see first snowflakes of the season by Saturday morning

OMAHA, Neb. — The next 48 hours will bring a significant change in weather across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. The Omaha area's unseasonably warm start to November will come to an abrupt end as a cold front moves through Thursday night. Scattered showers are possible early in the...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Popular Lincoln coffee shop expands to Omaha in December

A popular coffee and cocktail shop in Lincoln is bringing their business northeast to Omaha in December. The Mill Coffee and Tea says the time was right to expand to a new market. There might be a lot of dirt sitting around right now, but The Mill wants a 1920s...
OMAHA, NE

