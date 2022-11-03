Read full article on original website
Lindsay Lohan 'Would Love' to Reunite With 'Freaky Friday' Co-Star Jamie Lee Curtis (Exclusive)
While promoting her new Netflix film, Falling for Christmas, Lindsay Lohan took a moment to look back on one of her hits, Freaky Friday, which turns 20 next year. "You're aging me," she joked, when ET's Denny Directo brought up the upcoming anniversary for the acclaimed body-swap remake starring her and Jamie Lee Curtis.
Raven-Symone Pays Tribute to Aaron Carter, Shares Mental Health Message (Exclusive)
Raven-Symone is speaking out about the importance of prioritizing mental health and wellness, in the wake of Aaron Carter's untimely death. The actress and her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday, walked the carpet at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California on Sunday for the premiere of the new series The Santa Clauses, set to debut on Disney+ on Nov. 16.
Diddy Goes All out for Star-Studded Birthday Bash
Diddy kicked off the weekend with a star-studded party to celebrate his 53rd birthday. The music mogul took to Instagram on Friday and documented the over-the-top celebration with a guest list that easily could have doubled as a GRAMMYs party. Yung Miami, Teyana Taylor, Machine Gun Kelly, Jermaine Dupri, Mary J. Blige, Travis Scott and Swizz Beatz were just some of the artists who made an appearance.
Michelle Williams Talks Motherhood, Holiday Plans After Welcoming Baby No. 3 (Exclusive)
Michelle Williams is gearing up for the holidays after getting a truly heartwarming gift -- her third child!. The actress -- who recently welcomed an adorable baby with husband Thomas Kail -- walked the red carpet at the premiere of her new film The Fabelmans, as part of AFI Fest 2022 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday.
CBS' Pickleball Tournament 'Pickled' Reveals Eight Unlikely Celebrity Teams
CBS' celebrity pickleball tournament, Pickled, featuring 16 celebrities from various fields of entertainment, has revealed its teams of eight -- and they're quite surprising, to say the least. Billed as a sports comedy special hosted by Stephen Colbert, Pickled stars celebrities like Emma Watson, Kelly Rowland, Daniel Dae Kim, June...
Carly Pearce Dishes on Best Friendship With 'Bad Influence' Kelsea Ballerini (Exclusive)
Carly Pearce knows that her BFF, Kelsea Ballerini, is always going to bring trouble -- and they are set to have a good time at this year's CMA Awards. "Kelsea's a bad influence for me, she makes me do things that I haven't done since I was 21," the "What He Didn't Do" singer told ET on Sunday during rehearsals for the CMA Awards.
'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser on Little Carter All Grown Up: 'That Boy's Looking Me in the Eye' (Exclusive)
Yellowstone star Cole Hauser was in utter shock after seeing how much Carter, portrayed by Finn Little, grew up between seasons 4 and 5, prompting Hauser to wonder what the 16-year-old actor ate in Australia during the show's hiatus!. The 47-year-old actor spoke with ET's Rachel Smith at the season...
Rihanna Shares Her Favorite Part of Motherhood So Far: 'He's a Happy Baby' (Exclusive)
Rihanna has a lot on her plate, including headlining the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime show, making her solo musical comeback after six years and releasing the controversial fourth volume of the Savage X Fenty Show. But according to the singer, nothing tops her first priority -- being a mom. The...
Aaron Carter's Ex Melanie Martin Tearfully Reacts to News of His Death
The mother of Aaron Carter's son posted a heartbreaking video seemingly reacting to the news that the singer died Saturday morning. He was 34. Aaron's ex, Melanie Martin, posted a 2-second video on TikTok in which she's seen behind the wheel of a car crying hysterically. She didn't caption the video, but fans were quick to offer their condolences. One fan wrote, "I am so so sorry 🥺 Please remember you have the biggest part of him then anyone does and that is Prince." Another fan wrote, "Stay strong for your baby, lead prince down a better road. So many blessings your way."
Rebel Wilson Says She and Ramona Agruma Are Not Engaged
Rebel Wilson's setting the record straight about her relationship with Ramona Agruma, saying they are not engaged. The "Pitch Perfect" star took to her Instagram Story on Saturday afternoon and posted a quick video of her and Agruma posing in front of Sleeping Beauty's Castle at Disneyland. The duo smiled in front of the camera but the text overlayed on her Story told the entire story: "Thanks for the well wishes but we are NOT engaged!”
Sylvester Stallone Says Marriage Troubles With Wife Jennifer Flavin Are Part of Family's Reality Show
Sylvester Stallone doesn’t mind putting his family business in the forefront. Following his split, and reconciliation, with wife Jennifer Flavin, the 76-year-old actor admits that the world will see the entire thing play out on his family’s upcoming reality TV show. "Of course it’s part of the show,"...
Duran Duran Guitarist Andy Taylor Reveals Cancer Diagnosis, Forced to Miss Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony
Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor was noticeably absent from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday night in Los Angeles. While on stage accepting the honor, lead singer Simon Le Bon revealed Taylor could not attend due to his stage 4 prostate cancer diagnosis. A letter from Taylor, which was later published on the band's website, detailed his current health struggle.
Joe Jonas Reacts to Brother Frankie Trolling Him With Taylor Swift Halloween Costume (Exclusive)
Frankie Jonas arguably won Halloween 2022. This past month, the youngest Jonas brother trolled his older brother, Joe, by impersonating his infamous relationship with Taylor Swift. The 22-year-old and his girlfriend, Anna Olson, recreated a moment from the 2009 movie Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience, where Swift performed a...
'The Masked Singer' Goes Retro for '90s Night Before Two Surprising Celebs Unmask! (Recap)
The Masked Singer returned for a special Sunday show with a fun, weird and wonderful tribute to the '90s!. Stalwart panelists Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger did their best to guess the secret identities of the night's costumed contestants as host Nick Cannon introduced us to two brand new hopefuls -- The Walrus and The Milkshake -- who came to try and take on the returning champs, The Lambs.
Mo'Nique Celebrates Taping Netflix Comedy Special 'My Name Is Mo'Nique'
Mo'Nique has officially taped her Netflix comedy special and the Oscar-winning actress took to Instagram to celebrate. On Wednesday, the comedian posted a photo of her with her husband, thanking her fans for attending the show. The special was shot on Oct. 29 at Georgia State University's Rialto Center for...
'The Acolyte': Jodie Turner-Smith, Lee Jung-jae and More Join New 'Star Wars' Series
The Acolyte, the latest Star Wars original series, has revealed its star-studded ensemble, with Jodie Turner-Smith, Carrie-Anne Moss and Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae all joining Amandla Stenberg in the mystery thriller from creator Leslye Headland. The rest of the cast includes Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen of His Dark Materials, 1917's...
Jimmy Kimmel to Host 2023 Oscars on ABC
Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the 95th annual Academy Awards, which will be handed out live on Sunday, Mar. 12, 2023 on ABC. The late-night host will once again serve as the emcee for the Oscars after previously hosting back-to-back ceremonies from 2017 to 2018. “Being invited to host...
Victoria Beckham Has Spice Girls Reunion with Mel C and Emma Bunton at Geri Horner’s Birthday
A delightful blend of spices! Victoria Beckham reunited with former Spice Girls bandmates Mel C and Emma Bunton while celebrating with Geri Horner over the weekend!. Geri -- formerly known as Ginger Spice -- rang in her 50th birthday Saturday night and brought Victoria (Posh Spice), Mel C (Sporty Spice) and Emma (Baby Spice) together for the occasion.
Aaron Carter's Friend Shares Personal Details Surrounding His Death (Exclusive)
Aaron Carter's friend is speaking out in the wake of his death. ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with Gary Madatyan, Carter's friend of more than a decade, and he opened up about what he saw when he arrived at the late singer's home on Saturday following Carter's death. ET has reached out to Carter's manager for comment.
Rebel Wilson Welcomes First Child Via Surrogate: Sweet Pic and Details
Surprise! Rebel Wilson shocked fans on Monday when she announced the birth of her first child via surrogate. The 42-year-old Australian actress, who has been candid about her fertility struggles in the past, shared the sweet first pic of her newborn daughter, Royce Lillian, to Instagram with the little cutie covering her own face with her hand and rocking some unicorn socks and a pale pink onesie.
