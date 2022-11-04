ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

‘The Good Liars’ On Their Midterm Campaign Pranks: What Worked, What Didn’t And Why Politics Has Gotten More Dangerous

When Herschel Walker wrapped up a campaign appearance several weeks ago, TV news cameras caught a man in sunglasses, briefly conversing with the U.S. Senate candidate as he tried to hand him a lengthy strip of condoms. It was soon apparent that it was a gag and, generating at least two million views on Twitter, one of the more successful pranks executed by The Good Liars, the comedy duo of Jason Selvig and Davram Stiefler who, since the Occupy protests of 2011, have specialized in infiltrating campaign events and, as best as they can, interacting with candidates and their supporters. Their satire is...
KENTUCKY STATE
SFGate

LA Mayor's race tightens as billionaire Caruso narrows gap

The race to be the next mayor of Los Angeles continued to tighten, with a poll released Friday showing the candidates much closer than a month ago. Congresswoman Karen Bass is the choice of 45% of likely voters, according to the survey from the University of California at Berkeley that was co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Times. Rick Caruso, a real estate developer in his first campaign for public office, had support from 41%. About 13% remain undecided.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Live updates | Climate Summit

The Latest on COP27, this year's annual UN summit on climate change. SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — Former U.S. Vice-President Al Gore made an impassioned call Monday for leaders to “choose life over death” by ending the use of fossil fuels that are stoking climate change. Gore, a...

