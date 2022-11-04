ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Marshall running back Laborn headed home

By Cassidy Wood
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x6Aw9_0iyCytbe00

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall football is getting ready for their road trip to Norfolk, to face a (3-5) Old Dominion team.

The Thundering Herd is coming off of a tough loss on homecoming night to Coastal Carolina. The defense finally settled down after the first quarter, and held Coastal to just three points the rest of the game, but the offense struggled in the redzone. Marshall lost 24-13.

On the other side of the coin, ODU is on a two game losing streak, dropping to both Georgia Southern and Georgia State. So the Monarchs will be hungry to get back in that win column.

Also fun fact: running back Khalan Laborn is a Norfolk native, so he’s headed back home and has quite a bit of friends and family excited to watch him ball out.

“Those are the people that were in my corner when I wasn’t playing,” said Laborn. “So just playing in front of them will give me a confidence boost more than nervousness, if that makes sense. It’s just gonna be a great feeling that they get to see me play. And some of my friends moved away in high school or middle school and this is the first time they’re gonna see me play in person.”

Marshall and ODU kickoff at 2pm on Saturday, you can watch it on ESPN+.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAZ

MU wins field goal fiesta

NORFOLK, Va. -- — True freshman Rece Verhoff made 4-of-5 field-goal attempts and became the sixth kicker in Marshall history with four field goals in a game and the Thundering Herd beat Old Dominion 12-0 on Saturday. Verhoff connected from 33 and 26 yards in the second quarter, 30...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Cabell Midland coach reacts to death of senior football player

ONA, W.Va. — Cabell Midland High School Head Football Coach Luke Salmons says the death of one his players has been the most tragic incident in his entire career. “When you coach a long time, you have a lot of different things you deal with and go through, but they’re all different and this is definitely the toughest,” Salmons said over the weekend.
ONA, WV
wucardinals.com

Football Drops Heartbreaker as they Fall to Charleston 22-19

Wheeling, W. Va. - The Wheeling University Football team (6-4, 5-4) opened up November back at Bishop Schmitt Field as they hosted the University of Charleston. It would come down to the final two minutes of the game, but the Golden Eagles were able to beat the Cardinals 22-19 to drop them to 5-4 in Mountain East Conference (MEC) play. Wheeling hit a milestone on the afternoon, as running back Sy Alli reached 3,000 career rushing yards in the game, as the Cardinals look to bounce back in their season finale.
WHEELING, WV
WTKR

First round high school football playoff pairings unveiled

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Numerous high school football teams will begin their quest for state gold this week, from defending state champions to up and coming upset hopefuls. See below for updated scores and schedules for games involving area teams. Dates and times will be announced this week. Region 6A:. (8)...
NORFOLK, VA
WSAZ

Cabell Midland student memorialized on senior night

ONA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It was a somber atmosphere Friday at Cabell Midland High School as senior night took on a heavier weight. Tribute was paid to senior football player Caige Rider, who died only the day before, hit by traffic on Interstate 64 just behind the stadium. Thirty five...
ONA, WV
Metro News

Cabell Midland team will play with heavy hearts

ONA, W.Va. — There will be heavy hearts among those on hand for tonight’s high school football game between Cabell Midland and Riverside. The student struck and killed on I-64 near the school has been identified as Caige Rider, 17, a senior who was a member of the Cabell Midland football team.
ONA, WV
WOWK 13 News

Marathon Forecast for Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia

(WOWK) — We had very warm temperatures to close out the week, and the warmer weather will continue into the weekend. Here’s how weather conditions are shaping up for the Marshall University Marathon on Sunday. Both the full and half marathon start at 7am. Full marathon runners will run the track twice. Make sure to […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Fire at Railways Bar and Grill in Buffalo, West Virginia

BUFFALO, WV (WOWK) — Putnam County dispatchers say there was a fire at Railways Bar and Grill on Charleston Road in Buffalo, West Virginia. The call came into Putnam 911 around 11:10 a.m. Everyone got out of the building safely, according to dispatchers. Dispatchers also tell 13 News that a few crews are still on […]
BUFFALO, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

50K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy