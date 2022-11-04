ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Roku Channel is adding 27 free movies in November – here’s the full list

Every month, streaming services add dozens of new TV shows and movies to their libraries. They do this in order to keep their subscribers around and entice new ones into signing up. But no matter how exciting these additions may be, there are far too many services for any of us to subscribe to them all. Thankfully, paid services aren’t the only choices — many free alternatives have started popping up all over. One of the best options is The Roku Channel, and the service is adding a bunch of free movies to its library in November.
Tribune-Review

TV Talk: ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic movie debuts on Roku Channel

Trib Total Media TV writer Rob Owen offers a viewing tip for the coming week. Now available on free, ad-supported streaming service Roku Channel, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” lives up to the first word in its title. But the suggestion in those last four words? Not so much.
ETOnline.com

The Best New TV Shows and Movies to Watch on Hulu in November 2022

This month, Hulu is saying goodbye to old favorites and saying hello to new TV series and movies. November is full of premieres you won't want to miss, including the new true-crime series, Welcome to Chippendales and the Jesse Eisenberg-led Fleishman is in Trouble. If you're searching for what to start streaming next, it's time to check out Hulu.
CNET

Which Streaming Services Should You Cancel This Month? Not Netflix

OK, we know, we know. This is the month Netflix launches its ad-based subscription for $7. But you only get one stream with that, and prices on the other plans are not changing. With that said, it's a service you want to rock with this November for sure, especially with House of the Dragon, Rings of Power and She-Hulk already wrapped.
Boston

5 must-watch movies and TV shows streaming right now

The best of what's new on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and more. Welcome to Boston.com’s weekly streaming guide. Each week, we recommend five must-watch movies and TV shows available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, HBO Max, and more. Many recommendations are for new...
TVGuide.com

Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, October 26

The only new show on Netflix's top 10 list for Wednesday, Oct. 26 is Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, a horror anthology series that premiered its first two episodes yesterday. It's fittingly at No. 6, as that's the most evil number of the top 10. It will roll out two episodes every day until Friday, so its placement on the list will surely rise as it adds more hours. And it deserves to go higher, because it's an unusually strong horror anthology.
WHIO Dayton

Jimmy Kimmel to host Oscars again: 'Great honor or a trap'

Jimmy Kimmel is ready to host the Oscars again, completing a trilogy that started with him presiding over the chaotic “envelope-gate" ceremony. The late-night talk show host will preside over the ceremony in March, the show’s producers said Monday. “We’re super thrilled to have Jimmy score his hat...
Apple Insider

Apple TV+ reveals 'Sharper' thriller to get limited theatrical run

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has announced that its forthcoming movie "Sharper" is to get a simultaneous release onApple TV+ and in selected theaters on February 17, 2023. "Sharper," starring Julianne Moore and John Lithgow, "unfolds within the...
Phone Arena

Hulu will soon raise the prices of its Hulu + Live TV bundle

Hulu + Live TV subscribers, brace yourselves! Bad news is coming your way! Hulu has begun sending emails to its Hulu + Live TV users, informing them that the platform's Live TV bundle will cost more from December 8th, 2022. Those who watch Hulu (no ads), Live TV, Disney+ (no...
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix subscribers can’t help their curiosity as Guillermo del Toro’s new hit climbs the charts

One of the modern masters of horror has proven his worth yet again, with Guillermo del Toro’s latest streaming exclusive series enticing audiences on Netflix. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities has piqued interest with Netflix subscribers with the anthology series haunting the top ten of the streaming service, narrowly missing out against some fellow big names. Yet again del Toro has proven his name to be brand enough as the horror series revels in its first week.
CBS Minnesota

Steven Spielberg: "Every one of my movies is a personal movie"

Steven Spielberg has made some of the biggest movie blockbusters in history, and all of them, he says, are personal. In his latest, the semi-autobiographical "The Fabelmans," Spielberg explains how his childhood love of movies led to his storied career as a director. He also shares with CBS News' Lesley Stahl a family secret he carried for decades, in an interview for "CBS Sunday Morning," to be broadcast  November 6 on CBS and streamed on Paramount+."Every one of my movies is a personal movie," said Spielberg, the director of such blockbusters as "Jaws," "Raiders of the Lost Ark" and "Jurassic Park." "I...
CNET

Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus: How to Curb Spending Big on Streaming Services

This year has brought us dozens of great TV shows and movies to stream -- like House of the Dragon, Stranger Things season 4, She-Hulk and Prey -- and price changes to match. At this point, your subscriptions to Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, HBO Max and others may have you paying over $50 per month. We want to show you a trick that can help save you money on all your streaming services.

