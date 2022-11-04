ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, RI

Hendricken BSOC downs Portsmouth to advance to semis

By Morey Hershgordon
 3 days ago

PORTSMOUTH (WPRI) – Bishop Hendricken jumped out to a 2-0 lead and held on for a 2-1 win on the road Thursday night at Portsmouth.

Hendricken gets the winner of No. 1 seed North Kingstown and No. 8 seed Moses Brown on Wednesday Nov. 9.

