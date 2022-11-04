Read full article on original website
PHOTOS – Fort Campbell at Owensboro Catholic in Class 2A Playoffs
The Fort Campbell Falcons were back in the playoffs Friday night for the first time since the 2019 season as they traveled to Owensboro to take on the Owensboro Catholic Aces. YSE was there at Steele Stadium for the action and got these pics. Take a look. Fort Campbell at...
Madisonville Claims 9th Straight Region Title
Madisonville-North Hopkins claimed the region title in the All-Girls Small squad competition Saturday at the region cheer competition held at Owensboro High School. Madisonville scored a total of 82.45, finishing 10 points higher than second-place Lyon County. It’s the nine straight small squad region win for the Maroons. Madisonville...
Sunday marks 17-year anniversary of Nov. 6 deadly tornado
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On this day 17 years ago, a tornado moved through four Tri-State counties, killing 25 people. That tornado touched down just before 2 a.m. in a Henderson County field, making its way through Ellis Park before destroying much of the Eastbrook Mobile Home Park. 20 of the people killed that day all lived in the Eastbrook mobile homes, where 100 homes were destroyed.
Colonels Open Class 6A State Playoffs With Shutout Win Against Barren County
The (8-2) Henderson County Colonels opened the Kentucky High School Football Class 6A State Playoffs at home by taking on the (4-6) Barren County Trojans at Colonel Stadium in Henderson. The Trojans won the coin toss but elected to defer to get the football to start the second half. So...
Evansville bar makes the most out of the Powerball frenzy
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Although we’re witnessing a record breaking Powerball, some have been avoiding the frenzy because of inflation. Noticing this, one place in Evansville used that to their advantage and offered up something interesting. Tiki on Main, an Evansville Bar and Grill, offered to pool tickets with customers — for free. Customers had […]
Veterans Day celebrated early with parade in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Veterans Day may be less than a week away, but Owensboro celebrated it early with a parade on their riverfront this weekend. The tradition honoring our nation’s heroes returned as floats, firetrucks and more went down parts of 2nd Street and Veterans Boulevard. People at the parade say it’s important to […]
USI classes cancelled Thursday due to unexpected power outage
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana cancelled classes Thursday due to a power outage. With a power outage on the west side of Vanderburgh County, all in-person classes were cancelled for the rest of day. Online classes still remained in session. Second shift for essential campus workers...
Multiple winning lottery tickets sold in Kentucky, jackpot prize now up to $1.9 billion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No one has won the major Powerball jackpot but four people in Kentucky still claimed big prizes. A ticket sold in Benton, Kentucky and another in Midway for Saturday night's Powerball drawing matched all five white ball numbers but not the Powerball. This means they won...
Dispatch: Crash on State Road 68 turns fatal, closes roadway
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office say State Road 68 closed early Sunday due to a crash. According to a release, that happened around 9 a.m. and resulted in both lanes being shut down. Dispatch confirms the accident was fatal. Indiana State Police...
Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club hosts ‘Chefs Giving’
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Boys and Girls Club in Owensboro has helped a lot of kids over the years gain valuable life skills. So much so that former members of the club came back to raise money for those in the program right now. “It’s like a large tailgate...
Boil water advisory issued for Muhlenberg County
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – Muhlenberg County Water District #3 has issued a boil water advisory due to a line repair on Thursday. According to officials, the advisory impacts the following areas: South Carrollton from Highway 431 to Highway 81 and all side roads 71 Highway 81 to 759 Highway 81 and all side roads […]
Mostly Sunny, Breezy
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly sunny and becoming breezy this afternoon as high temps remain above normal in the mid to upper 60s. Tonight, becoming mostly cloudy with lows temps dipping into the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday, mostly sunny during the morning then becoming partly sunny as high temps...
METS to offer free bus rides on Election Day
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Metropolitan Evansville Transit System say they are offering free rides on Election Day. According to a press release, the bus rides are expected to run on Nov. 8 from 6:15 a.m. until 12:15 a.m. They say the free rides are to promote the...
Winning $1 million lottery ticket sold in northwest Indiana
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. - Check your tickets, because a gas station in northwest Indiana sold a winning $1 million ticket for Monday's Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Speedway #7523 located at 1 West 81st Street in Merrillville, Indiana, according to the Hoosier Lottery. The winning Powerball numbers for...
KSP: Remains found in McLean County believed to be missing Evansville woman
LIVERMORE, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police have found the remains of a woman that authorities believe is a missing Evansville woman, KSP officials say. [KSP: Missing Evansville woman’s son found alive on riverbank after they crashed]. Officials say they found the body in the Green River near Livermore.
Daviess deputies seek help in wanted person case
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Have you seen him? The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is hoping the public can help them find someone alleged of multiple crimes. The sheriff’s office shared a photo of Daqwuan Vinson, who they say has five active warrants for his arrest. According to authorities, Vinson is also known to go by […]
DISPATCH: Police car stolen in Posey County, dispatch confirms
POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — We have received reports that a police cruiser in Posey County has been stolen. Dispatch confirms with us that this did happen Sunday, but are unable to provide us with any more information at this time. We were told Indiana State Police is now handling the case, and are waiting […]
Officials give reason for upcoming Broadway Avenue closure
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Roadwork has become a common sight during our daily drive, but sometimes you can be prepared so you’re not caught in a traffic jam. The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility has issued a “traffic alert” for November 9 on the city’s westside. Officials say Broadway Avenue will be closed to thru […]
There’s a Mysterious Tunnel Under an Indiana Street
Ever since I moved to the Evansville area in 2008, I've heard stories of things that lie beneath the city. everybody knows about the catacombs that are under the old courthouse. But, did you know there are random tunnels that have been found under the city, too?. One story of...
These 7 Kentucky Counties Can Get Help Paying Their Winter Bills-Here’s How
Do you know a family struggling to pay their bills? There's a program in Kentucky that will help these seven counties with a hand up. Here's how it works. With winter weather comes colder temperatures and higher utility bills. This can cause a lot of families to fall behind on bills because of the rising cost of utility bills. If you know someone that needs help the LIHEAP Program through Audubon Area Community Services has been put into place to help any family that meets the necessary guidelines.
